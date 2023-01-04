Russia blames deadly missile attack on soldiers’ use of mobile phones

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Russia blames deadly missile attack on soldiers’ use of mobile phones

By Press Association
January 4, 2023, 8:29 am Updated: January 4, 2023, 9:53 am
Workers clear rubbles after Ukrainian rocket strikes in Makiivka (AP)
Workers clear rubbles after Ukrainian rocket strikes in Makiivka (AP)

Unauthorised use of mobile phones by Russian soldiers led to a deadly Ukrainian rocket attack on the facility where they were stationed, the Russian military said, as it raised the death toll from the weekend attack to 89.

General Lieutenant Sergei Sevryukov said that phone signals allowed Kyiv’s forces to “determine the coordinates of the location of military personnel” and launch a strike in the eastern Donetsk region.

He said measures were being taken to “prevent similar tragic incidents in the future” and promised to punish officials responsible for the failure.

Russia Ukraine
Dozens of Russian soldiers were killed by a Ukrainian strike on a facility in the eastern Donetsk region (AP)

The attack, one of the deadliest on the Kremlin’s forces since the start of the war more than 10 months ago, occurred one minute into the new year, according to Mr Sevryukov.

Ukrainian forces fired six rockets from a US-provided Himars multiple launch system at a building “in the area of Makiivka” where the soldiers were stationed.

Two rockets were downed but four hit the building and detonated, prompting the collapse of the structure.

The Russian Defence Ministry initially said the strike killed 63 troops but as emergency crews sifted through the rubble of the building, the death toll has grown to 89, Mr Sevryukov said. The regiment’s deputy commander was among the dead.

Other, unconfirmed reports put the death toll much higher.

POLITICS Ukraine
(PA Graphics)

The Strategic Communications Directorate of Ukraine’s armed forces claimed on Sunday that around 400 mobilsed Russian soldiers were killed in a vocational school building in Makiivka and about 300 more were wounded.

The Russian statement said the strike occurred “in the area of Makiivka” and did not mention the vocational school.

The attack marked yet another setback for the Kremlin’s war effort in Ukraine, which has been undermined by a successful Ukrainian counteroffensive. It stirred renewed criticism inside Russia of the way the war is being conducted.

Unconfirmed reports in Russian-language media said the victims were mobilised reservists from the region.

UK intelligence officials said that Moscow’s “unprofessional” military practices were probably partly to blame for the high casualty rate in Makiivka.

“Given the extent of the damage, there is a realistic possibility that ammunition was being stored near to troop accommodation, which detonated during the strike, creating secondary explosions,” the Ministry of Defence said in a Twitter post.

The MoD said that the building struck by Ukrainian missiles was little more than 7.5 miles from the front line near Avdiivka, within “one of the most contested areas of the conflict”.

Both Makiivka and Avdiivka, a key target of Russia’s grinding offensive in the Donetsk region, lie on the outskirts of its namesake capital.

“The Russian military has a record of unsafe ammunition storage from well before the current war but this incident highlights how unprofessional practices contribute to Russia’s high casualty rate,” the update added.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin-appointed leader of the Donetsk region, one of four that Moscow illegally annexed in September, praised the “courage and true heroism” of the dead Russian soldiers.

Denis Pushilin said in a Telegram post that some of those killed tried to pull their comrades from the burning building.

In Samara, in south-western Russia, locals on Tuesday gathered for an Orthodox service in memory of the dead.

The service was followed by a minute’s silence and flowers were laid at a Soviet-era war memorial, the state RIA Novosti agency reported.

