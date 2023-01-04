Jon Rahm eyeing the biggest prizes after major disappointment last season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Jon Rahm eyeing the biggest prizes after major disappointment last season

By Press Association
January 4, 2023, 10:53 am
Jon Rahm is targeting a second major title in 2023 (Adam Davy/PA)
Jon Rahm is targeting a second major title in 2023 (Adam Davy/PA)

Jon Rahm has set his sights firmly on more major championship victories after a disappointing season in the game’s biggest events.

Rahm became the first Spanish player to win the US Open at Torrey Pines in 2021, a year in which he also finished fifth in the Masters, eighth in the US PGA Championship and third in the Open.

It was a different story in 2022 with the former world number one failing to record a top-10 in any of the four majors, a best finish of 12th in the defence of his US Open title coming after a closing four-over-par 74 at Brookline.

Rahm did win three times in 2022 but, speaking at a press conference ahead of the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii, said: “I set my goals every year and I’m pretty ambitious so I’m not always going to accomplish everything I set my mind out to.

“It can be tough in a sport where the most accomplished athlete of all time won 30 per cent of the time, right? That being Tiger (Woods).

“I think there’s a lot of things you can do well as an athlete and as a player to consider a positive year. Obviously, you want to win events. That’s there. The only thing I didn’t do last year that I wish I would have done is compete better in majors and give myself a better chance.

“So obviously that being a goal this year, hopefully get number two and give Spain another major.”

Asked to explain his relatively poor performances in the majors, Rahm added: “I was close at the US Open. I was one back, I just had a bad final round.

Jon Rahm
Jon Rahm failed to record a top 10 in any of the four majors in 2022 (Richard Sellers/PA)

“I don’t think there’s a way to explain it. For people that may not believe it, I battled my swing most of the year. I wasn’t as comfortable as I was the year prior and that showed.

“Then when you go to major championship golf where you need to be better in every single way, those mistakes are going to show. It seems like in the fall things got going a little bit better.

“I felt like for the most part I was playing better than scores were showing. Maybe once the PGA Tour season was over I took some time off and reset and that’s why I played well in the fall.”

Rahm shot an incredible 33 under par in the Tournament of Champions last year but was beaten to the title by a shot by Cameron Smith, whose winning total set a new PGA Tour record.

Smith went on to win the Players Championship at Sawgrass and the Open Championship at St Andrews, but is unable to defend his title in Hawaii after being suspended by the PGA Tour for joining LIV Golf.

Such sanctions have not been copied by the majors and 16 players on the Saudi-funded breakaway are currently eligible for April’s Masters, including former champions Sergio Garcia, Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Patrick Reed, Charl Schwartzel and Bubba Watson.

“One thing I keep going back to, and it’s probably only funny to me, but I think the Masters Champions Dinner is going to be a little tense compared to how it’s been in the past,” Rahm added with a smile.

“I keep thinking about it because I wish I could be there and just be able to see how things work out. Too bad the US Open doesn’t have one of those.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police were called to a property on Gort Road on Tuesday. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Police investigate sudden death of man in Aberdeen
2
Once Scotland's Deposit Return Scheme is up and running, bottles and cans will typically come with an extra 20p deposit you can only get back by recycling it properly. Pictured is a Reverse Vending Machine on Orkney being used as a pilot for the scheme. Image: Zero Waste Scotland.
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
8
3
Gordon MacCrae outside his lodge at the park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Lossiemouth caravan park owner ‘stuck’ as fees increase by more than 50% despite site…
3
4
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
5
Pam Milne's eyebrows have been singed off after a gas canister exploded at a Nisa on Garthdee Drive. Image: Pam Milne and Google Maps.
Aberdeen woman’s eyebrows are singed off after ‘gas canister’ bursts into flames at Garthdee…
6
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
7
Businessman in Empty Office Space; Shutterstock ID 1755768905; purchase_order: ; job:
Could Elon Musk’s ‘back to the office’ clarion call be the saviour for Aberdeen…
8
Under-investment in social housing, both rural and urban, is causing issues. Image: Sunny Celeste/imageBROKER/Shutterstock
Tens of thousands of rural homes face energy costs of more than £30,000
9
Plans for the Glenbervie Estate and the KIldrummy Estate feature in our latest round-up
Macphie boss splitting Glenbervie manse as living costs soar, while mega-rich new American owners…
10
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

Emergency services were called to the crash near Tyrie Primary at lunchtime. Image: Shutterstock.
Motorist arrested following two-vehicle crash near Fraserburgh
The council workers got stuck under Potarch Bridge, near Kincardine O' Neil. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Council workers rescued after getting stuck under Potarch Bridge
Field of Deere raised more than £6,000 for two children's charities last year. Image: Anne MacPherson
Field of Deere set to return in March
The much-loved Aberdeen Race for Life is back. Image: Kenny Elrick.
Race for Life is back: Walkers, joggers and runners encouraged to take part in…
nuart aberdeen 2022 awards
Two Nuart Aberdeen artworks shortlisted for global street art awards
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin and Jonny Hayes look dejected at full-time after the 0-0 Premiership draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Willie Miller: January likely to make or break season for Jim Goodwin's Aberdeen
Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock (13691892bl) Matty Kennedy (33) of Aberdeen during the Cinch Scottish Premiership match between Aberdeen and Ross County at Pittodrie Stadium, Aberdeen Aberdeen v Ross County, Cinch Scottish Premiership, 02-01-2033 - 02 Jan 2023
Aberdeen winger Matty Kennedy urges Red Army to keep the faith
Gregor Townsend restored Finn Russell to the Scotland team without requiring even a training session. Image: SNS
What's in store for Scottish Rugby in 2023?
Professor Fiona Burnett speaking to growers at a previous event.
Thainstone Centre to host workshop as part of agronomy roadshow return
Clarity walk
Founder of Clarity Walk talks future following £20,000 cash boost

Editor's Picks

Most Commented