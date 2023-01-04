Inter Milan condemn leaders Napoli to first Serie A defeat of season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Inter Milan condemn leaders Napoli to first Serie A defeat of season

By Press Association
January 4, 2023, 10:14 pm Updated: January 4, 2023, 10:52 pm
Edin Dzeko grabbed the winner for Inter against Napoli (Luca Bruno/AP)
Edin Dzeko grabbed the winner for Inter against Napoli (Luca Bruno/AP)

Edin Dzeko’s bullet header wrecked Napoli’s unbeaten record as Inter Milan held on for a hard-fought 1-0 win over the Serie A leaders at San Siro.

Napoli’s defeat, which also ended their 11-match domestic winning streak, enabled second-placed AC Milan to narrow the gap at the top to five points following their 2-1 win at Salernitana.

Napoli struggled for rhythm on their return after the seven-week World Cup and festive break, and Dzeko’s 56th-minute effort, when he got on the end of a cross from Federico Dimarco at close range, proved enough.

Italy Soccer Serie A
Edin Dzeko shattered Napoli’s unbeaten Serie A record (Luca Bruno/AP)

The visitors laid siege to the Inter goal in the dying stages with substitute Giacomo Raspadori seeing a late low effort saved by Andre Onana.

Goals from Rafael Leao and Sandro Tonali put Milan in full control at Salernitana before a late strike from Federico Bonazzoli caused some anxious moments for Stefano Pioli’s side.

Juventus continued to press the top two but they left it late to claim their seventh straight win at Cremonese, with Arkadiusz Milik rifling home the only goal of the game from a stoppage time free-kick.

Italy Soccer Serie A
Arkadiusz Milik grabbed a dramatic winner for Juventus (Massimo Paolone/AP)

Cremonese, still without a win this season, had an early strike from Emanuele Valeri disallowed by VAR, and Cyriel Dessers hit the post in the second half.

Lazio lost more ground as they were shocked 2-1 at Lecce despite Ciro Immobile’s early effort. Gabriel Strefezza equalised just before the hour mark and Lorenzo Colombo fired a 71st-minute winner for the hosts.

Lorenzo Pellegrini’s sixth-minute penalty proved enough for Roma to edge out Bologna, but they were grateful to Tammy Abraham who made a last minute goal-line clearance to deny Jhon Lucumi an equaliser.

Italy Soccer Serie A
Lazio suffered a shock defeat at Lecce (Giovanni Evangelista/AP)

Mario Pasalic scored in stoppage time as fading Atalanta hit back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 at Spezia, but the visitors, for whom Rasmus Hojlund also found the net, are now four without a win.

Bottom club Verona snapped a 10-game losing streak in a 1-1 draw at Torino, Milan Duric firing the visitors into a shock lead before Aleksei Miranchuk’s 64th-minute effort saved the hosts’ blushes.

Struggling Sampdoria ended a run of four straight defeats with a 2-1 win at Sassuolo, while Fiorentina and Monza shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw.

Udinese and Empoli also drew 1-1, with the visitors reduced to 10 men for the final 11 minutes following a second yellow card for Jean Akpa Akpro.

Spain Soccer Copa del Rey
Barcelona grabbed an extra-time win at third-tier Intercity (Alberto Saiz/AP)

Barcelona survived a scare in the last 32 of the Copa del Rey as they required extra-time before edging to a 4-3 win at third-tier strugglers Intercity.

Oriol Soldevila scored a hat-trick for the home side, three times cancelling out strikes from Ronald Araujo, Ousmane Dembele and Raphinha, before substitute Ansu Fati snatched the winner for the record 31-time winners two minutes before the end of the first period of extra-time.

Goals from Marcos Llorente and Pablo Barrios ensured Atletico Madrid avoided embarrassment as they eased to a 2-0 win at second-tier Real Oviedo.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Donnie Heanan sparked an armed police response in Aberdeen Picture shows; Donnie Heanan . n/A. Supplied by DC Thomson / Twitter Date; Unknown
Man who had BB gun outside bank sparked major armed police response
2
Midstocket Road in Aberdeen has been closed off by police.
Teen arrested following extensive police search after Midstocket Road car crash
3
Moira Prentice, the owner of the Clatterin Brig restaurant on the south side of the Cairn o Mount. Image: Chris Sumner.
The ‘Clatter’ in Fettercairn set to close
4
Edin Dzeko grabbed the winner for Inter against Napoli (Luca Bruno/AP)
Nicola Sturgeon NHS briefing LIVE: First Minister answers questions on health service crisis
5
Edin Dzeko grabbed the winner for Inter against Napoli (Luca Bruno/AP)
Domestic abuser’s attack captured on doorbell camera
6
Aberdeen striker Duk celebrates scoring but the goal was ruled offside by VAR against St Johnstone. Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock
‘I love them so much’ – Goal hero Duk on his connection with Aberdeen…
7
Nichole Bonner. Image: DC Thomson
No punishment for woman who assaulted bouncer in underage row
8
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Julie-Ann Logan appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Picture shows; Julie-Ann Logan.. Keith. Supplied by Facebook: Julie-Ann Logan Date; Unknown
Woman called her twin sisters ‘fat’ then tried to drag them from garden for…
9
Aberdeen University has issued "trigger warnings" for content in the novel of Peter Pan. Credit: Walt Disney
Aberdeen University criticised for putting trigger warnings on JM Barrie’s Peter Pan
10
Hugh Drysdale in hospital after having a heart attack and stroke with his grandaughter Kyla and grandson Kaydn. USA. Image: Hugh Drysdale.
Stroke and heart attack victim left with million dollar bill after taking ill in…
3

More from Press and Journal

The 40-mile diversion will take motorists around Peterhead, taking around 50 minutes. Image: Roddie Reid/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeenshire drivers face 40-mile diversion near Peterhead as other roads 'not suitable for larger…
Peterhead's new loan signing Kieran Shanks in action against Airdrie.
Peterhead loanee Kieran Shanks wants to bring goals to the Blue Toon
Work is progressing on the Aberdeen Incinerator at East Tullos Industrial Estate, but until it's up and running waste will continue to be landfilled. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Waste to continue to be landfilled until Aberdeen incinerator fires up
Stephen Thomson admitted to five charges, including possessing indecent images of children. Image: DC Thomson.
Police delivery driver jailed after being caught distributing indecent images of children
Aberdeen's Bailley Collins in action against Hutchison Vale. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
Bailley Collins hopes Aberdeen Women build on 'frustrating' Scottish Cup performance upon return to…
To go with story by Craig Munro. Retailers are saying customers are turning away from the high street and towards the city's retail park and the internet. Picture shows; Inverness Retail Park. Inverness. Supplied by Ross Hempseed Date; 26/12/2021
Four-times-the-limit A96 drink-driver was on Highland holiday
The thought of writing a novel is intimidating, but how about 200 words per day? (Image: TippaPatt/Shutterstock)
Kerry Hudson: Keep putting one foot in front of the other to make creative…
Inverurie Locos' Harlaw Park. (Photo by Paul Glendell)
Early interest in Inverurie Locos job
Aberdeen Ladies U14s trophy-winning squad. Image: Jill Runcie.
Aberdeen's Sports Awards 2023: Aberdeen FC Ladies U14s earn Team Performance nomination after double…
Author Katherine Rundell, pictured in 2019 (Image: Mirco Toniolo/AGF/Shutterstock)
Chris Deerin: The Golden Mole will stay with me forever

Editor's Picks

Most Commented