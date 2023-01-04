Pep Guardiola says there is more pressure on Man City than Arsenal in title race

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Pep Guardiola says there is more pressure on Man City than Arsenal in title race

By Press Association
January 4, 2023, 10:32 pm
Pep Guardiola feels there is greater expectation on Manchester City than Arsenal (Tim Goode/PA)
Pep Guardiola feels there is greater expectation on Manchester City than Arsenal (Tim Goode/PA)

Pep Guardiola feels Arsenal have an advantage in the title race because they do not carry the same weight of expectation as his Manchester City side.

Champions City trail the Gunners by eight points at the top of the Premier League prior to playing their game in hand against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Thursday evening.

Yet despite the ground they still have to make up, City remain the favourites for the title.

After taking the crown in four of the past five seasons and with their undoubted financial strength, this is a tag Guardiola’s side have long carried and he admits that brings pressures.

Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah celebrates scoring against West Ham
Arsenal currently have an eight-point lead over City (Steven Paston/PA)

The City manager said: “The advantage of Arsenal and Manchester United right now is nobody has to win the Premier League for 20 points ahead in November like Manchester City has to – and this is sometimes a big problem.

“People say, ‘Ah, yes, you are…’ Yes, we are, but with Arsenal winning all their games and you are seven or eight points behind… it (Arsenal winning the title) can happen.”

City had to settle for a point against struggling Everton in their last outing but Arsenal’s draw against Newcastle on Tuesday has offered a chance for them to cut the deficit.

Guardiola feels, however, his side have their work cut out to close the gap completely.

“The way they played against Newcastle again impressed me a lot,” he said. “They dropped two points but they didn’t drop the quality (with which) they played.

“We have to be almost perfect, I would say, from here to the end of the season and hope they drop a little bit in their performance.

“But, at the same time, I see the way we played the last games, and the feeling is good. Maybe we’ll play s*** tomorrow but the feeling is good.

“My target always as a manager is to try to be yourself and be better than the opponent, and after if you concede one shot and they score and we can’t score, you have to accept it and move forward.

Sergio Gomez, Phil Foden and Erling Haaland
Phil Foden, centre, has found himself on the bench in recent games (Nick Potts/PA)

“What I want to see is us still fight, don’t give up, not now, until the last chance, until the last drop of water we can fight to win the Premier League, and the moment we are not able to win the Premier League we have to be ready to compete next season. This is when teams are really good.”

Meanwhile, Guardiola has insisted Phil Foden has nothing to prove to him.

The midfielder has started just one of City’s last six Premier League games but Guardiola says this is simply down to the good form of other players, and nothing bad on Foden’s part.

Asked what Foden needed to do to win back a place in the starting line-up, Guardiola said at a press conference: “Nothing. I chose another. There’s not a special reason. The decision to play is exclusively mine and not because he is dropping something, absolutely not.”

