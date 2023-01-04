Harry Kane is going to break every goalscoring record – Antonio Conte

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Harry Kane is going to break every goalscoring record – Antonio Conte

By Press Association
January 4, 2023, 11:48 pm Updated: January 5, 2023, 12:06 am
Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane (second right) celebrates scoring their side’s first goal of the game with team-mates during the Premier League match at Selhurst Park, London. Picture date: Wednesday January 4, 2023.
Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane (second right) celebrates scoring their side’s first goal of the game with team-mates during the Premier League match at Selhurst Park, London. Picture date: Wednesday January 4, 2023.

Antonio Conte expects Harry Kane to “beat every record” after his striker edged closer to Jimmy Greaves’ Tottenham tally with a brace in a 4-0 win at Crystal Palace.

Kane broke the deadlock three minutes into the second half at Selhurst Park, then took just five more to bag his brace for his 264th in a Spurs shirt and leave him just two shy of tying Greaves’ club record of 266.

Kane’s 15th Premier League goal of the season – six fewer than Manchester City’s Erling Haaland – moves him to 198 in the competition’s history, with only Alan Shearer (260) and Wayne Rooney (208) ahead of him.

Harry Kane celebrates his opening goal
Harry Kane celebrates his opening goal (Zac Goodwin/PA)

And Conte, who was relieved his side picked up their first victory since the World Cup break, suggested more milestones are simply inevitable for the England captain.

The Tottenham boss said: “I think to speak about Harry, I think a bit that we waste time to explain about the type of player that he is. I repeat, we are talking about a really world-class striker and he’s going to beat every record with the goals.

“For us he’s an important point of reference, not only for the goal but also on the pitch and with Hugo (Lloris) our captain. Especially in the difficult moments, Harry, you know that he is ready to fight, ready to help the team-mates, ready to solve the situation with a goal, with an assist.

“To continue this way, to face every situation positive or negative, always with a great spirit, great character, to overcome the difficulty I think in this period and also before the start of the World Cup.”

Struggling Spurs were hoping to bounce back from a 2-0 defeat to Aston Villa on New Year’s Day.

They were thwarted in the first period by the resilient hosts, who often looked the brighter side but struggled to find the finishing touch.

It was goalless when the sides returned for the second half, but Kane quickly shifted momentum when he nodded in Ivan Perisic’s cross, then sent a low strike past Vicente Guaita to double his side’s advantage.

Son Heung-min set up Matt Doherty for Spurs’ third before getting his name on the scoresheet in the 72nd minute.

Victory ensured Tottenham closed the gap to fourth-placed Manchester United to just two points.

Matt Doherty celebrates scoring Tottenham's third goal
Matt Doherty celebrates scoring Tottenham’s third goal (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Conte added: “To recover three days after a defeat at home where the expectation was to try to win, and to go again in a really good position in the table was not easy for the atmosphere, for the players, but the response today was really good because I think my players showed me every time great character, great personality in every situation.”

Palace boss Patrick Vieira was pleased with his side’s first-half performance, and refused to liken the loss to his side’s 3-0 defeat at home to Fulham on Boxing Day.

“I will not put those two games together,” he insisted. “I think the Fulham game, everything went wrong, we had two sent off and our attitude wasn’t right.

“Today I think the way we played the game, I think we had the right approach, we had the right attitude, we were toe-to-toe against them. We created maybe the best chance in the first half and we had a really good period.

“If we scored the goal before half-time, maybe the game would be different.”

3

