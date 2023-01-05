Patients left in corridors after beds run out at Beijing hospital as Covid hits

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Patients left in corridors after beds run out at Beijing hospital as Covid hits

By Press Association
January 5, 2023, 7:38 am Updated: January 5, 2023, 8:38 am
A woman looks after her elderly relative lying on a stretcher as patients receive intravenous drips in the emergency ward of a hospital in Beijing (Andy Wong/AP)
A woman looks after her elderly relative lying on a stretcher as patients receive intravenous drips in the emergency ward of a hospital in Beijing (Andy Wong/AP)

Patients are being left in corridors with oxygen and wheelchairs as Covid surges in China’s capital.

The Chuiyangliu hospital in Beijing was packed with newly arrived patients on Thursday – with beds running out by mid-morning as ambulances continued to turn up with those in need.

Hard-pressed nurses and doctors rushed to take information and triage the most urgent cases.

A man pushes his pained relative in a wheelchair as patients receive intravenous drips in the emergency ward of a hospital in Beijing
A man pushes his pained relative in a wheelchair as patients receive intravenous drips in the emergency ward of a hospital in Beijing (Andy Wong/AP)

The surge in severely ill people needing hospital care follows China abandonment of its most severe pandemic restrictions last month after nearly three years of lockdowns, travels bans and school closures which weighed heavily on the economy and prompted street protests not seen since the late 1980s.

It also comes as the the European Union (EU) on Wednesday “strongly encouraged” its member states to impose pre-departure Covid-19 testing of passengers from China.

Over the past week, EU nations have reacted with a variety of restrictions toward travellers from China, disregarding an earlier commitment to act in unity.

An elderly patient receives an intravenous drip while using a ventilator in the corridor of the emergency ward at a hospital in Beijing
An elderly patient receives an intravenous drip while using a ventilator in the corridor of the emergency ward at a hospital in Beijing (Andy Wong/AP)

Italy — where the pandemic first exacted a heavy toll in Europe in early 2020 — was the first EU member to require coronavirus tests for airline passengers coming from China, but France and Spain quickly followed with their own measures.

That followed the imposition by the US of a requirement that all passengers from China show a negative test result obtained in the previous 48 hours before departure.

China has warned of “countermeasures” if such policies are imposed across the bloc.

A medical worker checks on an elderly woman on a stretcher
A medical worker checks on an elderly woman on a stretcher (Andy Wong/AP)

Still, World Health Organisation head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday he is concerned about the lack of outbreak data from the Chinese government.

China has sought to get more of its elderly population vaccinated, but those efforts have been hampered by past scandals involving fake medications and previous warnings about adverse reactions to the vaccines among older people.

China’s domestically developed vaccines are also considered less effective than the jabs used elsewhere.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong will start to reopen its border with mainland China on Sunday, allowing tens of thousands of people to cross from each side each day without quarantine, the city’s leader said.

The city’s land and sea border checkpoints with the mainland have been largely closed for almost three years under China’s “zero-Covid” strategy, which has restricted entry to the country, isolated infected people and locked down areas with outbreaks.

A woman arriving from China enters a Covid-19 testing centre at the Incheon International Airport In Incheon, South Korea
A woman arriving from China enters a Covid-19 testing centre at the Incheon International Airport In Incheon, South Korea (Lee Jin-man/AP)

The reopening is expected to provide a much-needed boost to Hong Kong’s economy.

From Sunday, China will also gradually increase the number of flights between Hong Kong and the mainland and scrap the limit on passenger numbers for flights from the city, the Chinese government said in a statement.

“When travellers enter the mainland, they will no longer need to undergo quarantine,” Chief Executive John Lee said at a press conference.

During the first phase of the reopening, four border checkpoints closed for nearly three years will resume operations, bringing the number of checkpoints up and running in the city to seven, Mr Lee said. Currently, all but three checkpoints in Hong Kong are shut.

The Hong Kong government will decide when to expand the scale of border reopening after reviewing the situation with mainland authorities, Mr Lee added.

Under a quota system, up to 60,000 people can travel from Hong Kong to mainland China each day. The same cap is also imposed on the number of travellers entering the city from the north, he said.

A medical worker talks to a woman as elderly patients receive intravenous drips along a corridor in the emergency ward of a hospital in Beijing
A medical worker talks to a woman as elderly patients receive intravenous drips along a corridor in the emergency ward of a hospital in Beijing (Andy Wong/AP)

Travellers will have to obtain a negative Covid-19 test result within 48 hours before departure and register online to secure a quota slot.

Hong Kong is a semi-autonomous Chinese territory bordering the Guangdong province in south-east China.

People must pass through immigration to cross between the two.

The border restrictions imposed since 2020 have hammered the city’s economy, especially the tourism sector.

Also starting from Sunday, the mainland will no longer require inbound travellers to quarantine, marking a major step toward fully reopening travel with the rest of the world.

Mainland Chinese residents will be allowed to visit Hong Kong for sightseeing purposes in a gradual and orderly manner, depending on the city’s capacity and pandemic situation, the Chinese government added.

