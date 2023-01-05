Afghan Taliban kill eight in raids of so-called Islamic State hideouts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Afghan Taliban kill eight in raids of so-called Islamic State hideouts

By Press Association
January 5, 2023, 8:30 am Updated: January 5, 2023, 12:06 pm
Taliban fighters check a so-called Islamic State group house destroyed in the ongoing conflict between the two in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Thursday January 5 2023 (Ebrahim Noroozi/AP)
Taliban fighters check a so-called Islamic State group house destroyed in the ongoing conflict between the two in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Thursday January 5 2023 (Ebrahim Noroozi/AP)

Afghanistan’s ruling Taliban said it has killed eight so-called Islamic State (Isis) militants and arrested nine others in raids targeting key figures in a spate of attacks in Kabul.

The raids in the capital city and western Nimroz province on Wednesday targeted militants who organised recent attacks on Kabul’s Longan Hotel, Pakistan’s embassy and the military airport, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said.

Eight Isis fighters, including foreign nationals, were killed and seven others arrested in Kabul, while a separate operation in western Nimroz province resulted in two more arrests, Mr Mujahid said.

“These members had a main role in the attack on the Chinese hotel and paved the way for foreign IS members to come to Afghanistan,” Mr Mujahid said in a tweet.

A gun hangs in a destroyed house, belonging to so-called Islamic State fighters, which was destroyed in the ongoing conflict with the Taliban in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Thursday January 5 2023
A gun hangs in a destroyed house, belonging to so-called Islamic State fighters, which was destroyed in the ongoing conflict with the Taliban in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Thursday January 5 2023 (Ebrahim Noroozi/AP)

Isis claimed responsibility for a deadly bombing near a checkpoint at the Afghan capital’s military airport Sunday.

The attack was carried out by the same militant who took part in the Longan Hotel assault in mid-December, it said.

The regional affiliate of Isis — known as the Islamic State in Khorasan Province and a key rival of the Taliban — has increased its attacks in Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover in 2021.

Targets have included Taliban patrols and members of Afghanistan’s Shiite minority.

Isis published a photo of the attacker, identifying him as Abdul Jabbar, saying he withdrew safely from the attack on the hotel after running out of ammunition.

He detonated his explosives-laden vest targeting the soldiers gathered at the checkpoint, it added.

Bullets and broken glass scatter the compound where there was a fight between Taliban fighters and Isis group in Kabul
Bullets and broken glass scatter the compound where there was a fight between Taliban fighters and Isis group in Kabul (Ebrahim Noroozi/AP)

Light weapons, hand grenades, mines, vests and explosives were confiscated by the Taliban’s security forces during the raids on an Isis hideout in the Shahdai Salehin neighbourhood, Mr Mujahid said.

Local residents reported hearing several explosions and an hours-long gun fight.

Mohammad Hakim Painda, a local resident, told the Associated Press one of the raided houses was occupied by a family that moved recently to the area.

He said two women and two children were rescued from inside.

Badrudin, a resident from the same neighbourhood, said Taliban security forces surrounded the area and asked people to stay inside their homes before launching the operation.

“I wanted to come out of house but Taliban asked me to stay inside. Then (the) attack started and last(ed) about two hours,” said Badrudin, who like many Afghans uses only one name.

The Taliban swept across the country in August 2021, seizing power as US and Nato forces were in the last weeks of their final withdrawal from Afghanistan after 20 years of war.

