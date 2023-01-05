‘I can’t speak’ – pundit Wayne Mardle reveals story behind viral darts clip

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘I can’t speak’ – pundit Wayne Mardle reveals story behind viral darts clip

By Press Association
January 5, 2023, 9:02 am Updated: January 5, 2023, 9:30 am
Wayne Mardle delivered a memorable piece of commentary in the World Championship final (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Wayne Mardle delivered a memorable piece of commentary in the World Championship final (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Sky Sports pundit Wayne Mardle hopes he has given a famous piece of commentary a new lease of life after blaring out “I can’t speak” during Michael Smith’s stunning nine-dart finish in the World Championship final.

Mardle channelled a viral YouTube clip where an irate rugby league commentator utters the phrase – among other more choice ones – in a thick Yorkshire accent in disbelief at a refereeing decision.

He used his version in a more positive manner after being lost for words by Smith’s nine-darter in the second set, which came immediately after Michael Van Gerwen had missed his own attempt at darting perfection in arguably the greatest leg of darts ever.

Mardle, who managed to find the right words for the occasion, exclaimed: “One man misses, does the other man get? I have never seen the like. Come on Bully Boy. Yes! Double 12…That is the most amazing leg of darts you will ever see in your life. I can’t speak, I can’t speak.”

The reference was not lost on a lot of people and, while Mardle admits to ripping off Castleford commentator Mick Morgan, who got angry during a match with Wigan, he hopes a new generation will now enjoy it.

“Rod Studd (Sky Sports colleague) introduced me to it about a dozen years ago and ‘I can’t speak’ is something that me and Rod say to each other a lot and when there are no words I say it,” Mardle told the PA news agency.

“I even say it at home. I say it to Mrs Mardle and then walk away.

“I don’t watch rugby league, I have no enthusiasm for it, but it’s a brilliant way of saying, ‘No matter what, you can’t add anything so you might as well go quiet’.

“Rather than go quiet, I just offer ‘I can’t speak’. I do it so often it just came naturally to me, but it is an absolute rip off of Mike Morgan. I am not claiming it as mine, it just came out.

“Maybe I have introduced it to a new generation. That would have been in the 1990s, so maybe I have introduced it to a generation that had no idea.

“I am not claiming it to be mine. These things just come around, many times people have said ‘They think it’s all over’. We all know where it’s come from.

Wayne Mardle
Wayne Mardle is a former World Championship semi-finalist (PA)

“Many times things get passed down and the meaning becomes different. I hadn’t thought about it but originally it was an unbelievable thing in a negative way – but this was a positive.”

Despite it being in his constant consciousness, Mardle insists it was just a natural reaction to what he had seen.

“I am quite a reactionary person, when I plan I can sound scripted and it can all sound a bit fake,” he added.

“My favourite commentators are those that react. I didn’t plan for that, I didn’t know what was going to come out when Michael Smith hit the 60 and then 57 and then the 24.

“Sid Waddell used to say, ‘I am practising my ad-libs’ which is a fantastic line, but I don’t. I am reactionary and I like the fact it comes out as a bit of a fan. I try to keep it as natural as I can.”

That instinctiveness made Mardle’s commentary almost as perfect as Smith’s darts and means he will be forever tied to a timeless piece of sporting action.

“I haven’t thought about it like that, I am not sure it is my commentary that will stand the test of time. The leg will,” he claimed.

“I have been involved in darts for 40 years and I have never, ever seen it and my commentary will be part of that leg.

“I was in the right place at the right time and if anyone thinks I enhanced it, then I am happy to go along with that. I am just a fan with a mic in my hand, I was in a privileged position.

However, it all got a bit too much for the excitable Mardle, whose stint in the commentary box was cut short due to a sore throat.

“Of course I was gutted to miss the rest of it,” he added. “What was so annoying is that I knew it would be a temporary thing.

“I knew I couldn’t push it anyway just because the way my throat was. I don’t plan these things, I couldn’t help myself.

“I can’t not be 100 per cent in a World Championship final, I can’t be holding back. I just gave it everything. It didn’t work out for me but it did in a weird way. I went out on a high.”

