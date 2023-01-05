‘Bomb cyclone’ brings damaging winds and rain to California

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Bomb cyclone’ brings damaging winds and rain to California

By Press Association
January 5, 2023, 4:22 pm
An empty vehicle is surrounded by floodwaters on a road in Oakland, California (Godofredo A Vasquez/AP)
Damaging winds and heavy rains from a powerful “atmospheric river” have pounded California, knocking out power to tens of thousands, causing flash flooding, and contributing to the deaths of at least two people, including a child whose home was hit by a falling tree.

Officials had ordered evacuations in a high-risk coastal area where mudslides killed 23 people in 2018 as the huge storm barrelled into the US state on Wednesday.

Authorities warned residents to hunker down at home in anticipation of flooded roads, toppled trees and other risks.

It was the latest in a rapid series of atmospheric rivers – long plumes of moisture stretching far over the Pacific – to hit California.

Huge amounts of snow are seen after a series of storms blasted communities surrounding South Lake Tahoe, California
Huge amounts of snow are seen after a series of storms blasted communities surrounding South Lake Tahoe, California (Bronte Wittpenn/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

This one was a “Pineapple Express” originating near Hawaii and pulled towards the west coast by a rotating area of rapidly falling air pressure known as a “bomb cyclone”.

In Sonoma County, occidental volunteer fire chief Ronald Lunardi said a child believed to be under two years old died on Wednesday night after a tree fell on a home, The Press Democrat reported.

In Fairfield, a 19-year-old woman died after her vehicle hydroplaned on a flooded road and hit a utility pole, police posted on Facebook.

The storm dumped rain in parts of the San Francisco Bay Area, where the region had been under flood warnings.

In southern California, the storm was expected to peak into early Thursday, with Santa Barbara and Ventura counties likely to see the most rain, forecasters said.

“We anticipate that this may be one of the most challenging and impactful series of storms to touch down in California in the last five years,” said Nancy Ward, director of the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services.

San Francisco mayor London Breed said at a news conference that the city was “preparing for a war”.

People wearing rain ponchos walk across Kearny Street in San Francisco
People wearing rain ponchos walk across Kearny Street in San Francisco (Godofredo A Vasquez/AP)

Crews cleared clogged storm drains, tried to move homeless people into shelters, and passed out emergency supplies and ponchos to those who refused to go.

The city distributed so many sandbags to residents that supplies temporarily ran out.

Powerful winds gusting to 85mph or more forced the cancellation of more than 70 flights at San Francisco International Airport and downed trees and power lines.

Firefighters rescued a family after a tree fell on to their car.

The fire department reported “large pieces of glass” fell off the Fox Plaza tower near the Civic Centre, although no injuries were reported.

It was “highly possible” the damage was wind-related, the department tweeted.

More than 180,000 homes and businesses were without power in California early on Thursday, according to poweroutage.us.

This GOES-West GeoColor satellite image made available by NOAA shows a storm system approaching along the US west coast at 9.16pm EST on Wednesday
This GOES-West GeoColor satellite image made available by the NOAA shows a storm system approaching along the US west coast at 9.16pm EST on Wednesday (NOAA via AP)

The storm is the latest of three atmospheric river storms in the last week to reach the drought-stricken state.

California governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency to allow for a quick response and to aid the clean-up from another powerful storm that hit just days earlier.

In southern California, evacuations were ordered for those living in areas burned by three recent wildfires in Santa Barbara County, where heavy rain forecast for overnight could cause widespread flooding and unleash debris flows.

Among the towns ordered to evacuate was Montecito, where five years ago huge boulders, mud and debris swept down mountains through the town to the shoreline, killing 23 people and destroying more than 100 homes.

Elsewhere, a 45-mile stretch of the coastal Highway 1 running through Big Sur was closed on Wednesday evening in anticipation of flooding and rock falls.

Farther north, a 25-mile stretch of Highway 101 was closed due to several downed trees.

Drivers were urged to stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary, especially with heavy snow expected in the mountains.

The canopy of a petrol station, toppled by strong winds, rests at an angle in south San Francisco
The canopy of a petrol station, toppled by strong winds, rests at an angle in south San Francisco (Godofredo A Vasquez/AP)

Evacuation orders were in place in Santa Cruz County’s Paradise Park along the swiftly moving San Lorenzo River, as well as in areas along the Pajaro River.

Residents who fled wildfires in the Santa Cruz Mountains in 2020 packed their bags as the towns of Boulder Creek, Ben Lomond and Felton were all warned they should be prepared to evacuate.

Sonoma County authorities issued an evacuation warning for a string of towns along the Russian River.

The storm came days after a New Year’s Eve downpour led to evacuations in northern California and the rescue of several motorists from flooded roads.

A few levees south of Sacramento were damaged, and at least four people died in flooding.

The storms will not be enough to officially end the state’s ongoing drought, now entering its fourth year, officials say.

Atmospheric rivers, named by researchers in the 1990s, occur globally but are especially significant on the US west coast, where they create 30% to 50% of annual precipitation, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

