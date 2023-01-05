Pep Guardiola jokes he is a ‘genius’ after substitutes lead Man City to victory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Pep Guardiola jokes he is a ‘genius’ after substitutes lead Man City to victory

By Press Association
January 5, 2023, 11:32 pm Updated: January 5, 2023, 11:42 pm
Pep Guardiola joked his substitutions make him a ‘genius’ (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Pep Guardiola joked his substitutions make him a ‘genius’ (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Pep Guardiola joked he was “a genius” after a double substitution kept Manchester City on Arsenal’s tail in the Premier League title race.

Riyad Mahrez fired City to a 1-0 win at Chelsea to cut the deficit to the leaders back to five points.

Less than three minutes after coming on as substitutes, Jack Grealish teed up Mahrez for the winner which keeps Arsenal firmly in their sights.

Guardiola had earlier sent on Rico Lewis and Manuel Akanji for Kyle Walker and Joao Cancelo in a bid to liven his side up following a lacklustre first half.

“The first half was sloppy,” he said. “We didn’t create much, our pressing was so poor we were not well organised and in the second half especially with Manuel and Rico we were better.

“I am a genius. Because after Everton I was asked why I didn’t make a substitution until 81 minutes. I thought about that today and made some.

“We could lose here, but now we have a five-point gap. We have three less points to play for. It means a lot but we have to prove ourselves so because it is normal to be in this position after four Premier Leagues  in five years.

Riyad Mahrez
Riyad Mahrez scored the winner moments after coming off the bench (Bradley Collyer/PA)

“We have the mindset that in November the people believe we are already champions, and this is impossible.

“Other teams that don’t have this pressure because people say in September that City are going to win.

“After four Premier Leagues in five years it is not easy to push them again. That is why I am satisfied after what happened in recent years.

“We’d prefer to be closer but with the way Arsenal play they deserve to better. For us it was so important, especially in the second half, to be aware that we can do it again and again and again.”

Chelsea v Manchester City – Premier League – Stamford Bridge
Graham Potter is frustrated by injuries (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Blues boss Graham Potter was left sifting through another catalogue of injuries.

Already without six players, including Reece James and Mason Mount, their evening got off to a bad start when Raheem Sterling was caught by his old City team-mate John Stones in the opening moments and limped off.

Moments later Christian Pulisic also had to go off after his was on the end of a Stones block.

“It doesn’t make it any easier,” admitted Potter, whose side have won just once in their last eight matches.

“Raheem’s was the first action of the game, a backheel, a strange one, and Christian was at full pelt and hurt his knee.

“Mason got a kick yesterday. I’ve never experienced anything like it but it is what it is, we have to carry on.

“I thought there was a lot right today, the performance level was good against a top side. There was a lot to like.

“Is our form good enough? Points wise, no. It’s hard for me to argue against that.

“But the margins and the situation, for me it’s about how we play and analysing how we can improve. We took a step forward today.”

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who came on for Sterling, did not look best pleased at being substituted himself with more than 20 minutes left.

“He came on after one minute,” added Potter. “He hasn’t played for us in a while and he put in a shift for us.

“It’s a decision you have to make. He gave everything for the team but he was fatiguing, and that was the decision.”

