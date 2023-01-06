GOP leader Kevin McCarthy fails for third day in bitter House speaker fight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
GOP leader Kevin McCarthy fails for third day in bitter House speaker fight

By Press Association
January 6, 2023, 4:56 am
(Jose Luis Magana/AP)
(Jose Luis Magana/AP)

The House stalemate over choosing a new speaker has held firm through a long, excruciating third day and evening of voting with no conclusion.

Long after darkness, glimmers of a deal with far-right holdouts were emerging. But the day’s tally was dismal: party leader Kevin McCarthy lost seventh, eighth and then historic ninth, 10th and 11th rounds of voting, surpassing the number of 100 years ago in the last drawn-out fight to choose a speaker.

By nightfall, despite raucous protests from Democrats, Republicans voted to adjourn and return on Friday to try again.

The California Republican soaked up the moment without visible concern: “Apparently, I like to make history.”

The contours of an agreement with holdouts from the conservative Freedom Caucus began to take shape, including several of the key rules changes they have been seeking for months.

Those changes would shrink the power of the speaker’s office and give rank-and-file politicians more influence in drafting legislation.

At the core is the reinstatement of a House rule that would allow a single politician to make a motion to “vacate the chair”, essentially calling a vote to oust the speaker — a move Mr McCarthy had resisted because it had been held over the head of past Republican Speaker John Boehner, chasing him to early retirement.

Even if Mr McCarthy is able to secure the votes he needs, he will emerge as a weakened speaker, having given away some powers and constantly under a threat of being voted out by his detractors.

But he would also be potentially emboldened as a survivor of one of the more brutal fights for the gavel in US history.

Other wins for the holdouts include provisions in the proposed deal to expand the number of seats available on the House Rules Committee, to mandate 72 hours for bills to be posted before votes and to promise to try for a constitutional amendment that would impose federal limits on the number of terms a person could serve in the House and Senate.

The chairman of the chamber’s Freedom Caucus, Scott Perry of Pennsylvania, appeared receptive, tweeting the adage from Ronald Reagan, “Trust but verify”.

Lest hopes get ahead of reality, conservative holdout Ralph Norman of South Carolina said: “This is round one.”

Congress
Even if Mr McCarthy is able to secure the votes he needs, he will emerge as a weakened speaker (Alex Brandon/AP)

“We’ve got some progress going on,” Mr McCarthy said, brushing back questions about the lengthy, messy process. “It’s not how you start, it’s how you finish.”

With Mr McCarthy’s supporters and foes locked in stalemate, the House cannot fully open for the new session, essentially at a standstill, unable to swear in elected members and conduct official business. And feelings of boredom, desperation and annoyance seemed increasingly evident on Thursday.

As night fell before the second anniversary of the January 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol by Donald Trump’s supporters trying to overturn Joe Biden’s election, Democrats said it was time to get serious.

The divisive speaker’s fight only underscored the fragility of American democracy exposed by that assault.

“This sacred House of Representatives needs a leader,” said Democrat Joe Neguse of Colorado, nominating his own party’s leader, Hakeem Jeffries, as speaker.

What started as a political novelty, the first time since 1923 a nominee had not won the gavel on the first vote, has devolved into a bitter Republican Party feud and deepening potential crisis.

Mr Jeffries won the most votes on every ballot but also remained short of a majority. Mr McCarthy ran second, gaining no ground.

Pressure has grown with each passing day for Mr McCarthy to somehow find the votes he needs or step aside. The incoming Republican chairmen of the House’s Foreign Affairs, Armed Services and Intelligence committees all said national security was at risk.

Congress
The saga marks the first time since 1923 a nominee had not won the gavel on the first vote (Andrew Harnik/AP)

“The Biden administration is going unchecked and there is no oversight of the White House,” Republicans Michael McCaul, Mike Rogers and Mike Turner wrote in a joint statement.

“We cannot let personal politics place the safety and security of the United States at risk.”

But Mr McCarthy’s right-flank detractors, led by the Freedom Caucus and aligned with Mr Trump, appeared emboldened — even though the former president publicly backed Mr McCarthy.

Republican Party holdouts repeatedly put forward the name of representative Byron Donalds, ensuring continuation of the stalemate that increasingly carried undercurrents of race and politics. They also put forward Republican Kevin Hern of Oklahoma, splitting the protest vote.

A new generation of conservative Republicans, many aligned with Trump’s Make America Great Again agenda, want to upend business as usual in Washington and are committed to stopping Mr McCarthy’s rise without concessions to their priorities.

But those opposing Mr McCarthy do not all have the same complaints, and he may never be able to win over some of them.

The disorganised start to the new Congress pointed to difficulties ahead with Republicans now in control of the House, much the way that some past Republican speakers, including Mr Boehner, had trouble leading a rebellious right flank.

The result: government shutdowns, standoffs and Mr Boehner’s early retirement.

The longest fight for the gavel started in late 1855 and dragged on for two months, with 133 ballots, during debates over slavery in the run-up to the Civil War.

