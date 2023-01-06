Kremlin-ordered truce is uncertain amid suspicion of motives

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kremlin-ordered truce is uncertain amid suspicion of motives

By Press Association
January 6, 2023, 9:24 am Updated: January 6, 2023, 1:10 pm
A firefighter passes by the dead body of a firefighter killed in the Russian shelling of the fire station in Kherson, Ukraine, on the Orthodox Christmas Eve (Libkos/AP)
The impact of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s order for his forces in Ukraine to observe a unilateral, 36-hour cease-fire is in doubt after Kyiv officials dismissed the move as a ploy – but did not clarify whether Ukrainian troops will follow suit.

Moscow also did not say whether it will hit back if Ukraine keeps fighting.

The Russian-declared truce in the nearly 11-month war began at 12pm local time on Friday and will continue until midnight on Sunday.

There were no immediate reports of it being broken.

Ukrainian priests holding a service before the start of the Orthodox Chrismas in the St Michael’s Monastery of Kyiv, Ukraine, on Friday January 6 2023
Air raid sirens sounded in Kyiv about 40 minutes after the Russian ceasefire came into effect but no explosions were heard. A widely-used Alerts In Ukraine app, which includes information from emergency services, showed sirens blaring all across the country.

Mr Putin’s Thursday announcement that the Kremlin’s troops will stop fighting along the 684-mile front line or elsewhere was unexpected.

It came after the Russian Orthodox Church head, Patriarch Kirill, proposed a ceasefire for this weekend’s Orthodox Christmas holiday.

The Orthodox Church, which uses the Julian calendar, celebrates Christmas on January 7.

But Ukrainian and western officials suspect an ulterior motive in Mr Putin’s apparent goodwill gesture.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky questioned the Kremlin’s intentions, accusing it of planning the fighting pause “to continue the war with renewed vigour”.

“Now they want to use Christmas as a cover to stop the advance of our guys in the (eastern) Donbas (region) for a while and bring equipment, ammunition and mobilised people closer to our positions,” Mr Zelensky said late on Thursday.

He did not, however, state outright that Kyiv will ignore Mr Putin’s request.

Local citizens watch a performance near a Christmas tree decorated for Orthodox Christmas and the New Year festivities in Mariupol, in Russian-controlled Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine
Locals watch a performance near a Christmas tree decorated for Orthodox Christmas and the New Year festivities in Mariupol, in Russian-controlled Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine (Alexei Alexandrov/AP)

US President Joe Biden echoed Mr Zelensky’s wariness, saying it is “interesting” Mr Putin was ready to bomb hospitals, nurseries and churches over the western Christmas period.

“I think (Mr Putin) is trying to find some oxygen,” Mr Biden said without elaborating.

US state department spokesman Ned Price said Washington has “little faith in the intentions behind this announcement”, saying Kremlin officials “have given us no reason to take anything that they offer at face value”.

The truce order seems to be a ploy “to rest, refit, regroup, and ultimately re-attack”, he said.

The Institute For The Study Of War agreed the truce may be a ruse allowing Russia to regroup.

“Such a pause would disproportionately benefit Russian troops and begin to deprive Ukraine of the initiative,” the think tank said late on Thursday.

“Putin cannot reasonably expect Ukraine to meet the terms of this suddenly declared ceasefire and may have called for the ceasefire to frame Ukraine as unaccommodating and unwilling to take the necessary steps toward negotiations.”

Washington says it is prepared to keep backing Ukraine’s war effort.

On Friday, the US is due to announce nearly three billion dollars (£2.52 billion) in military aid for Ukraine — a massive new package which is expected to include several dozen Bradley fighting vehicles for the first time.

Germany also plans to send armored personnel carriers by the end of March.

The ill-feeling between the warring sides shows no signs of abating, despite the backdrop of Christmas.

A worker clears the snow next to a billboard with a portrait of a Russian soldier awarded for action in Ukraine and the words “Glory to the heroes of Russia” in St Petersburg, Russia
A worker clears the snow next to a billboard with a portrait of a Russian soldier awarded for action in Ukraine and the words “Glory to the heroes of Russia” in St Petersburg, Russia (Dmitri Lovetsky/AP)

Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy head of Russia’s security council, said those who rejected Mr Putin’s proposal for a Christmas truce are “clowns” and “pigs”.

“The hand of Christian mercy was extended to the Ukrainians,” he said in a Telegram post. “But pigs have no faith and no innate sense of gratitude.”

Some civilians on the streets of Kyiv said they speak from bitter experience in doubting Russia’s motives.

“Everybody is preparing (for an attack) because everybody remembers what happened on the New Year when there were around 40 Shahed (Iranian drones),” local resident Vasyl Kuzmenko said. “But everything is possible.”

At the Vatican, Pope Francis said he was sending wishes from his heart “to the Eastern churches, both the Catholic and the Orthodox ones, that tomorrow will celebrate the birth of the Lord.”

Speaking on Friday to thousands of faithful gathered in St Peter’s Square for the church Epiphany feast day, Francis said: “In a special way, I would like my wish to reach the brothers and sisters of martyred Ukraine. May the birth of the Savior infuse comfort, infuse hope and inspire concrete steps that can finally bring an end to the fighting and inspire peace.”

The deputy head of Ukraine’s presidential office Kyrylo Tymoshenko reported on Friday that nine civilians were killed and a further 11 wounded in Russian attacks on Thursday.

Citing data from regional officials, Mr Tymoshenko stated that one civilian died and three were wounded in the country’s eastern Donetsk province, where Russia has launched a grinding offensive, while one was wounded in the neighbouring northeastern Kharkiv province.

Six dead and four wounded were reported following attacks in the southern Kherson province, together with two dead and three wounded in the southeastern Zaporizhzhia province.

