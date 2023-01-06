Joe Perry fears match-fixing ‘elephant in the room’ will overshadow Masters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Joe Perry fears match-fixing ‘elephant in the room’ will overshadow Masters

By Press Association
January 6, 2023, 1:52 pm
Joe Perry fears this year’s Masters could be over-shadowed by recent match-fixing allegations (Tim Goode/PA)
Joe Perry fears this year’s Masters could be over-shadowed by recent match-fixing allegations (Tim Goode/PA)

Former Masters finalist Joe Perry fears this year’s event could be overshadowed by an ongoing investigation into alleged match-fixing which has seen 10 Chinese players suspended from the world snooker tour.

Yan Bingtao, the 2021 winner, and Zhao Xintong relinquished their respective places in the original 16-strong draw with the latter opting not to launch an appeal against the decision this week.

David Gilbert and Hossein Vafaei have replaced the Chinese duo at the tournament, which begins on Sunday at Alexandra Palace when defending champion Neil Robertson faces Shaun Murphy.

Zhao Xintong file photo
Zhao Xintong is one of 10 Chinese players currently suspended from the World Snooker Tour (Mike Egerton/PA)

Perry, who reached the Masters final in 2017 where he was beaten by Ronnie O’Sullivan, said: “There is a pretty big elephant in the room at the moment and I think it will still be there until after at least the first couple of games.

“Hopefully the snooker is so good that it it gets put on the back burner and we don’t need to talk about it all week, but there is no doubt that it is a very serious issue that the game needs to address.”

Perry has backed calls from the likes of Murphy for life bans to be handed out for those found guilty of match-fixing offences, but cautioned that leniency should also be shown if those concerned are proven to have been exposed to outside influence.

“If it turns out they have done something out of pure greed and taken advantage of the system, then I’m all for a life ban, but I don’t think it is going to be that straightforward,” added Perry.

2022 Cazoo Masters – Day Eight – Alexandra Palace
Neil Robertson starts his Masters title defence against Shaun Murphy (John Walton/PA)

“If it shows that they have been under extreme pressure, there needs to be some kind of leniency. I don’t think you can just blanket-ban people who have been found guilty of match-fixing, because there may be circumstances surrounding it.”

Record seven-time champion Ronnie O’Sullivan, who starts his campaign against Luca Brecel on Monday, is favourite to pick up another crown but could be pushed by Robertson and a resurgent Mark Selby, fresh from winning the English Open in Brentwood last month.

“You always have to put Ronnie at the top of the pile,” said Londoner Perry, who got his first taste of live snooker when his dad took him to watch Jimmy White’s quarter-final win over Ray Reardon at Wembley Conference Centre in 1984.

“Ronnie has made it his tournament, it is close to home for him and he’s just made for the one-table set-up. But Neil has come close in recent tournaments and will be out to retain his title. I would be surprised if it wasn’t Ronnie or Neil at the end of the week.”

