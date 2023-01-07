McCarthy loses 14th ballot but edges closer to speaker in late-night vote

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
McCarthy loses 14th ballot but edges closer to speaker in late-night vote

By Press Association
January 7, 2023, 5:25 am
Republican leader Kevin McCarthy edged to the cusp of becoming House speaker late on Friday night but failed a historic 14th vote (Alex Brandon/AP)

Republican leader Kevin McCarthy edged to the cusp of becoming House speaker late on Friday night but failed a historic 14th vote.

Before the vote, Mr McCarthy had flipped 15 conservative holdouts to become supporters, including the chairman of the chamber’s Freedom Caucus, leaving him just a few shy of seizing the gavel for the new Congress.

The House gavelled in late in the night, giving time for last-minute negotiations and for absent Republican colleagues time to return to Washington if their votes were needed.

But even after two key Republican holdouts voted present to lower the tally he would need, it was not enough.

Mr McCarthy strode to the back of the chamber to confront Matt Gaetz sitting with Lauren Boebert and other holdouts. Fingers pointed, words exchanged and colleagues stared on in disbelief.

“Stay civil!” someone shouted.

Mr McCarthy had declared to reporters earlier in the day that he believed “we’ll have the votes to finish this once and for all”.

The day’s turn of events came after Mr McCarthy agreed to many of the detractors’ demands – including the reinstatement of a longstanding House rule that would allow any single member to call a vote to oust him from office.

Even if Mr McCarthy is able to secure the votes he needs, he will emerge as a weakened speaker, having given away some powers and constantly under the threat of being booted by his detractors.

Congress
Kevin McCarthy (Andrew Harnik/AP)

But he could also be emboldened as a survivor of one of the more brutal fights for the gavel in US history. Not since the Civil War era has a speaker’s vote dragged through so many rounds of voting.

The showdown that has stymied the new Congress came against the backdrop of the second anniversary of the January 6 2021 attack on the Capitol.

At a Capitol event on Friday, some politicians, mostly Democrats, observed a moment of silence and praised officers who helped protect Congress on that day. And at the White House, Mr Biden handed out medals to officers and others who fought the attackers.

At the afternoon speaker’s vote, a number of Republicans tiring of the spectacle temporarily walked out when one of Mr McCarthy’s most ardent challengers railed against the GOP leader.

Contours of a deal with conservative holdouts who have been blocking Mr McCarthy’s rise emerged after three dismal days and 11 failed votes in an intraparty standoff unseen in modern times.

Congress
Mr McCarthy strode to the back of the chamber to confront Matt Gaetz sitting with Lauren Boebert and other holdouts (Alex Brandon/AP)

One significant former holdout, Republican Scott Perry, chairman of the conservative Freedom Caucus who had been a leader of Mr Trump’s efforts to challenge the 2020 election, tweeted after his switched vote for Mr McCarthy: “We’re at a turning point.”

Another Republican holdout, Byron Donalds of Florida, who was repeatedly nominated as an alternative candidate for speaker, switched on Friday, too, voting for Mr McCarthy.

Mr Trump may have played a role in swaying the holdouts. Mr Donalds said he had spoken to the former president who had been urging Republicans to wrap up their public dispute the day before.

Without a speaker, the chamber is unable swear in members and begin its 2023-24 session, a sign of the difficulty ahead for the new Republican majority as it tries to govern.

