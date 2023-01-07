Zelensky welcomes US armoured vehicles for Ukraine as ceasefire falters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Zelensky welcomes US armoured vehicles for Ukraine as ceasefire falters

By Press Association
January 7, 2023, 11:15 am Updated: January 7, 2023, 7:18 pm
(Baderkhan Ahmad/PA)
(Baderkhan Ahmad/PA)

Ukraine’s president has praised the US for including tank-busting armoured vehicles in its latest multibillion-dollar package of military aid, saying they are “exactly what is needed” for Ukrainian troops battling Russian forces.

The White House on Friday announced 3.75 billion dollars (£3.1 billion) in weapons and other aid for Ukraine and its neighbours on Nato’s eastern flank, which came as as Moscow said its troops were observing a short ceasefire for Orthodox Christmas, celebrated on Saturday.

Ukrainian officials denounced the unilateral 36-hour truce as a ploy and said it appeared to have been ignored by some of Moscow’s forces pressing ahead with the nearly 11-month invasion.

IMF Ukraine Surcharges
Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House with Joe Biden last month (Andrew Harnik/AP)

Russia’s Defence Ministry insisted on Saturday that its forces along the 680-mile front line were observing the ceasefire but returned fire when attacked.

The military assistance announced by the White House was the biggest to date for Kyiv, and for the first time it included Bradley armoured vehicles armed with anti-tank missiles.

In his nightly televised address on Friday, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky called it “a very powerful package”.

“For the first time, we will get Bradley armoured vehicles — this is exactly what is needed. New guns and rounds, including high-precision ones, new rockets, new drones. It is timely and strong,” he said.

He thanked President Joe Biden, US legislators and “all the Americans who appreciate freedom, and who know that freedom is worth protecting”.

Meanwhile, officials said it was unclear whether Moscow was abiding by a unilateral 36-hour ceasefire for Orthodox Christmas which Ukraine denounced as a ploy.

In the fiercely contested Luhansk region of eastern Ukraine, regional governor Serhiy Haidai reported continued Russian shelling and assaults.

He said that in the first three hours of the ceasefire’s supposed start on Friday, Russian forces shelled Ukrainian positions 14 times and stormed one settlement three times. The claim could not be independently verified.

Russia’s Defence Ministry alleged on Friday that Ukrainian forces continued to shell its positions, and said its forces returned fire.

Ukrainian authorities on Saturday reported attacks elsewhere in the previous 24 hours although it was not clear whether the fighting was before or after the ceasefire started.

Ruined church
A cupola lies on the ground in front of the Orthodox Church which was destroyed by Russian forces in the recently retaken village of Bogorodychne, Ukraine (AP)

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said Russian forces carried out a missile strike and 20 salvoes with rockets, and targeted settlements in the east, north east and south.

The head of Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region has reported two civilian deaths the previous day from Russian strikes in the fiercely contested city of Bakhmut and to its north, in Krasna Hora.

In the southern Kherson region, governor Yaroslav Yanushevych said on Saturday that Russian forces had shelled 39 times on Friday, hitting houses and apartment buildings, as well as a fire station.

One person was killed and seven others were wounded.

The UK’s Ministry of Defence said on Saturday in its daily readout on the invasion that “fighting has continued at a routine level into the Orthodox Christmas period”.

Ukrainian officials dismissed Moscow’s unilateral order for a 36-hour pause as a ploy to buy its struggling invasion forces time to regroup. It was due to end on Saturday night — at midnight Moscow time, which is 11pm in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv.

Ukrainian and western officials portrayed the announcement as an attempt by President Vladimir Putin to take the moral high ground, while possibly seeking to snatch the battlefield initiative and rob the Ukrainians of momentum amid their counter-offensive of recent months.

