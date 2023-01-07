Harry Kane moves within one goal of Jimmy Greaves’ record with Spurs’ winner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Harry Kane moves within one goal of Jimmy Greaves’ record with Spurs’ winner

By Press Association
January 7, 2023, 2:35 pm Updated: January 7, 2023, 2:39 pm
Harry Kane celebrates after scoring against Portsmouth (Adam Davy/PA)
Harry Kane celebrates after scoring against Portsmouth (Adam Davy/PA)

Harry Kane edged ever closer to Jimmy Greaves’ scoring record for Tottenham with the only goal of the game to down Portsmouth in the third round of the FA Cup.

Kane’s 50th-minute curler moved him onto 265 goals for his boyhood club, one away from Greaves’ tally which has stood for more than half a century, and saw Antonio Conte’s side edge past a dogged Pompey outfit.

With Dejan Kulusevski, Lucas Moura and Richarlison all injured, Spurs were once again reliant on this season’s top scorer Kane, who grabbed his 17th goal in all competitions after a lacklustre first half.

Sky Bet League One opponents Portsmouth more than held their own but rarely threatened the hosts’ goal and bowed out against a youthful Tottenham team containing six players aged 23 or under.

This was a first meeting between the teams since the 2010 FA Cup semi-final at Wembley, which saw Pompey win 2-0 after extra time.

The two clubs have embarked on different journeys since, with the visitors languishing in the third tier while Spurs, largely in part due to Kane, have regularly challenged for the biggest trophies and made the Champions League final three years ago.

Kane started this match only two away from equalling Greaves’ club record of 266 goals and had his first sight of goal in the 14th minute but saw a scuffed effort at the back post blocked by Denver Hume.

Portsmouth, who sacked Danny Cowley on Monday after a nine-match winless league run, started brightly in the capital backed by a large away following, with Reeco Hackett-Fairchild testing Fraser Forster with an acrobatic effort early on.

The travelling support were olaying every pass by the half-hour mark with Tottenham struggling to break down the back five of the away side.

Conte’s men improved towards the end of the first 45 but Davinson Sanchez headed over before full debutant Pape Sarr and Son Heung-min sent speculative efforts well wide to ensure it was 0-0 at the break.

Spurs were able to maintain their momentum after the interval with Emerson Royal heading against the inside of a post from a tight angle following excellent wing play by Son.

It meant Josh Griffiths in the Portsmouth goal had still not been tested, but with 50 minutes on the clock he was picking the ball out of his net and predictably after another Kane goal.

Kane, fresh from a midweek brace at Crystal Palace, exchanged passes with Ryan Sessegnon on the edge of the area before he opened his body and curled the ball into the corner.

It put the stand-in Tottenham captain one away from Greaves’ record, but regular partner in crime Son was in the thick of the action immediately afterwards with one blazed effort followed up by a free-kick being fired over the crossbar.

Another Spurs academy graduate should have put the match to bed with 22 minutes left but Oliver Skipp, a late call-up after Yves Bissouma was injured in the warm-up, smashed over after fine work by Bryan Gil.

Tottenham Hotspur v Portsmouth – Emirates FA Cup – Third Round – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Michael Morrison applauds Portsmouth’s support after their narrow defeat (Adam Davy/PA)

Pompey remained in the tie and Sanchez had to block an Owen Dale effort in the 70th minute with the visiting support louder than ever despite the wet weather in London.

There would be no late drama though, with Tottenham comfortably holding on and Conte able to introduce Djed Spence and Alfie Devine late on for some rare minutes.

