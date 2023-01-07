Roberto De Zerbi hails ‘top player’ Alexis Mac Allister after Brighton romp

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Roberto De Zerbi hails ‘top player’ Alexis Mac Allister after Brighton romp

By Press Association
January 7, 2023, 6:30 pm
Brighton’s Alexis Mac Allister, right, celebrates after scoring at Middlesbrough (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Brighton’s Alexis Mac Allister, right, celebrates after scoring at Middlesbrough (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Boss Roberto De Zerbi was not surprised to see World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister come off the bench to cement Brighton’s place in the FA Cup fourth round.

The Argentina international scored two second-half goals, the first of them with an audacious flick, to help the Premier League Seagulls to a 5-1 win at Sky Bet Championship Middlesbrough.

Asked about his contribution, De Zerbi said: “Alexis is not a surprise for me. Alexis is a top player for me, for us and I think after the World Cup, for everybody.

“But I knew before the World Cup he is a very good player, a very important player for me, for us.”

Brighton went in at the break at the Riverside Stadium 2-1 to the good after Pascal Gross and Adam Lallana had taken advantage of poor defending either side of Chuba Akpom’s equaliser.

Mac Allister’s introduction at half-time saw them step up a gear and the Argentinian’s clever 58th-minute flick and another deft finish 10 minutes from time had wrapped up the win long before fellow substitute Deniz Undav completed the scoring.

Asked if the midfielder had returned from Qatar with extra confidence, De Zerbi said: “I don’t know but he is a strong player in his head and I think he didn’t need the World Cup to have confidence.

“He has the quality to score. Before the World Cup, I used him in a midfield position with responsibility to build the play.

“Now he’s higher and I think higher he can help us to find the last pass, to find goals because he knows very well that position.”

Belgium’s Leandro Trossard did not make the matchday squad on Teesside after being told he needed to show more to earn his place, sparking speculation over his future, although De Zerbi insisted his absence was injury-related.

He said: “Yesterday he didn’t train with us. He has a problem with his calf.”

It proved a sobering afternoon for Boro, who had lost only one of their previous nine games, although head coach Michael Carrick was happy with aspects of his team’s performance against opposition he always expected to cause significant problems.

Carrick said: “I knew before the game how good they are.

“We’ve obviously watched a lot of them and those who hadn’t probably seen much of them maybe didn’t appreciate how good they have become at the moment, so we knew who were up against.

“For long spells in the game I thought we did really well, actually, and we still felt and looked like we had a threat in the first half, especially on the break.

“Obviously the quality was there for everyone to see but in those type of games you need certain moments and certain momentum shifts in the game.

“You just need those moments to change the course of the game, really, and we didn’t quite get it and towards the end, obviously it becomes difficult.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Moira Prentice, the owner of the Clatterin Brig restaurant on the south side of the Cairn o Mount. Image: Chris Sumner.
The ‘Clatter’ in Fettercairn set to close
2
A fundraiser has been set up to support Marianne and Soren Fraser-Stewart after the sudden death of husband Liam. Image: gofundme.
‘Now it’s our turn to help’: Campaigners raise £30,000 for Highland hero who died…
3
He's back. Former Aberdeen skipper Graeme Shinnie has joined on loan from Wigan Athletic. Image: Craig Foy/SNS Group
Jim Goodwin bids for permanent Graeme Shinnie Aberdeen return – and confirms other loanees…
4
the rig reactions
The Rig: First reactions are in for new North Sea supernatural thriller
5
The New County Hotel in Perth was the scene of a tragic fire where three people lost their lives. Insert of Aberdeen sisters Donna Janse Van Rensburg, 44, and Sharon McLean, 47 who died at the hotel. Image: PA Wire/ DC Thomson/ Police Scotland.
Guests warned others to ‘stay away’ in months before tragic fire at Perth hotel
6
Zakir Issa is understood to be closing in on a deal to buy Bon Accord Centre. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Aberdeen’s Bon Accord Centre to be sold for less than £10 million
7
Plans for a Banchory retail park have been submitted to Aberdeenshire Council
Lidl, M&S, Home Bargains AND Starbucks drive-thru could all be coming to Banchory
8
John Fowlie. Image: DC Thomson
Spurned lover bombarded ex with messages and turned up uninvited at her door
9
Reaction to the Banchory retail park plans has been split
‘Great news for Banchory’ or will ‘mass shopping junk’ be death of High Street?…
10
Ambulance response times in parts of Grampian and the Highlands have doubled or even tripled. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson
Ambulance waiting times: The best and worst in Grampian and the Highlands

More from Press and Journal

Union Terrace Gardens recently reopened to the public in Aberdeen (Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson)
David Knight: It's not all about looks - how Union Terrace Gardens is used…
Aberdeen Town House and the sheriff court in Union Street, Aberdeen. Picture by Darrell Benns/DCT Media, 2018.
Offshore electrician crashed car after early-morning pub trip
Black bean brownies Image: Biona
Sweet treats: Kick Veganuary off with these vegan black bean brownies
Aberdeen Women defender Jess Broadrick. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen Women defender Jess Broadrick says they must go out and enjoy Scottish Cup…
A scene from a Studio Theatre Group show, including a man buying a drink at a bar, a man and woman dancing and a sailor drinking
GALLERY: 50 years in the spotlight with Studio Theatre Group
Aberdeen based DJ ELANDA shares their week in five pictures. Image: ELANDA.
My Week in Five Pictures: Aberdeen DJ ELANDA talks music and life
Phoenix, Sasha, Sophia, Tommy and Ruby are some of the Scottish SPCA animals up for adoption. Image: Scottish SPCA
Phoenix, Sasha, Sophie, Tommy and Ruby are looking for new homes – can you…
Caley Thistle Women play Glasgow Women in the fourth round of the Scottish Cup after beating Livingston in the previous round. Image: SportPix.
Caley Thistle Women ready to start 2023 with top-flight test in Scottish Cup
An exhibition will celebrate the life and work of Aberdeenshire artist James McBey. Image: Alasdair Soussi.
James McBey was the artist who went from a north-east village to painting Lawrence…
A herring gull takes a stroll down the High Street in the centre of Inverness. Seagulls may be considered pests by many, but conservationists are worried about their future. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Inverness seagulls need protection, not pest control says Greens

Editor's Picks

Most Commented