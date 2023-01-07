David Moyes hopes cup win over Brentford can be turning point for West Ham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
David Moyes hopes cup win over Brentford can be turning point for West Ham

By Press Association
January 7, 2023, 8:30 pm
David Moyes hopes West Ham’s win at Brentford can be turning point in their season (John Walton/PA)
David Moyes hopes West Ham’s win at Brentford can be turning point in their season (John Walton/PA)

David Moyes hopes West Ham’s FA Cup win at Brentford will be a turning point in their season.

The Hammers put their Premier League struggles to one side as Said Benrahma’s wonder strike against his old club gave them a 1-0 third-round victory.

“Getting through in any cup competition is important and we just about got there today,” said Moyes.

“I think the result in midweek, a good draw at Leeds, and a good win here today is something to build on.”

Substitute Benrahma struck with 11 minutes remaining after a thunderous challenge from Declan Rice on Yoane Wissa in the centre circle.

The ball fell to Benrahma, who strode forward before launching a 25-yard rocket into the net.

The Algerian, prised from Brentford for £30million three years ago, pointedly did not celebrate the strike, but his manager certainly did.

“I said last week we could do with someone scoring a screamer and Said did that,” added Moyes.

“Said has done this in different games, come off the bench and had an impact. His impact was excellent. It was a terrific goal.

“And Declan’s tackle? Wow! It 100 per cent gave me as much pleasure as the goal itself.

“It has been tough for him but he keeps at it and he’s a huge influence in the team’s performance. He’s such a big player for us.

“I want a run in the cup, it would be a real bonus, for us but getting our Premier League position correct is the priority.

“It has to start somewhere and this was a difficult draw. We’re thrilled to be through.”

The Bees had their chances in what was a pretty turgid encounter in the pelting rain on a bad pitch.

But Lukasz Fabianksi saved from Wissa in the first half and Keane Lewis-Potter at the start of the second.

“I think we were the ones who were determined. I think we dominated possession, we controlled West Ham and gave almost nothing away,” said boss Thomas Frank.

“We created enough chances to score and in a tight game I think it should have been us. It was a good solid performance with a lot of effort and determination and will to win, we just needed a bit more decisiveness in the final third.

“They were almost full strength and we were playing without eight of our normal starters.

“I’m pleased with the performance but I just hate losing. I’m irritated because I thought we did more than enough to win a tight game.”

