Thousands of Catholics join ‘Walk of Faith’ through Manila

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Thousands of Catholics join ‘Walk of Faith’ through Manila

By Press Association
January 8, 2023, 7:34 am
Many of those taking part in the march wore protective masks (Aaron Favila/AP)
Many of those taking part in the march wore protective masks (Aaron Favila/AP)

Thousands of Catholics have joined a night procession through Manila to venerate a centuries-old charred statue of Jesus Christ, which was not included in the parade to discourage an even larger crowd amid lingering fears over coronavirus.

The 80,000 devotees, many wearing protective masks, joined the 3.7-mile “Walk of Faith” in the Filipino capital, but that was a fraction of the more than one million worshippers who typically converged in pre-pandemic years to pay homage to the life-size Black Nazarene statue in one of Asia’s biggest religious festivals.

In chaotic dawn-to-midnight processions in the past, when the Black Nazarene was paraded on a carriage pulled by ropes, mobs of mostly poor, barefoot devotees in maroon shirts would squeeze their way through the crowd around the slow-moving carriage to throw towels at volunteers, who wiped parts of the statue in the belief that the Nazarene’s powers would cure ailments and ensure good health and a better life.

Religious procession
Tens of thousands joined the ‘Walk of Faith’ in Manila, Philippines (Aaron Favila/AP)

Without the Nazarene, Sunday’s procession from a historic park by Manila Bay to a church in Quiapo district was orderly but still intense, with many worshippers mumbling prayers and others singing and chanting “Nazareno” as they marched in the early hours of the morning. Many carried replicas of the religious icon.

The procession, which kicked off after a midnight Mass, was completed in less than three hours.

Officials of the church in Quiapo, where the Nazarene is enshrined throughout the year, brought the statue to a grandstand at Rizal Park before Sunday’s procession to allow worshippers to pray before it through the weekend up to Monday, when the annual feast of the Black Nazarene is celebrated. Kissing the statue was prohibited due to fears the action could spread Covid-19.

Woman crying
A devotee cries as she takes part in the procession (Aaron Favila/AP)

Teresa Pateane, 51, carried a Nazarene replica but she said the religious gathering was not the same without the mystical statue amid a sea of worshippers jostling to touch it in a show of piety.

“We are sad because we cannot do the things we used to do, like climbing up the carriage,” she said. “But we are very thankful that the (Black Nazarene) is already on the grandstand. The people can see it again.”

The religious Nazarene procession was suspended at the height of Covid outbreaks in the last two years in the Philippines, one of the south-east Asian countries hardest-hit by the pandemic.

Church officials decided not to parade the Nazarene this year as a precaution, even after the pandemic eased, but organised the religious march as an alternative at a time of widespread social and economic distress.

Black Nazarene statue
The Black Nazarene is believed by devotees to have powers to cure ailments and ensure good health (Aaron Favila/AP)

Police were on alert and deployed thousands of personnel to secure the country’s largest gathering and remind devotees not to congregate too closely for health reasons.

The Nazarene statue is believed to have been brought from Mexico to Manila on a galleon in 1606 by Spanish missionaries. The ship that carried it caught fire, but the charred statue survived.

Many devotees believe the statue’s endurance, from fires and earthquakes through the centuries and intense bombings during the Second World War, is a testament to its miraculous powers.

The spectacle reflects the unique brand of Catholicism, which includes folk superstitions, in Asia’s largest Catholic nation. Dozens of Filipinos have themselves nailed to crosses on Good Friday in another unusual tradition to emulate Christ’s suffering that draws huge crowds of worshippers and tourists each year.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Moira Prentice, the owner of the Clatterin Brig restaurant on the south side of the Cairn o Mount. Image: Chris Sumner.
The ‘Clatter’ in Fettercairn set to close
2
A fundraiser has been set up to support Marianne and Soren Fraser-Stewart after the sudden death of husband Liam. Image: gofundme.
‘Now it’s our turn to help’: Campaigners raise £30,000 for Highland hero who died…
3
Aberdeen Town House and the sheriff court in Union Street, Aberdeen. Picture by Darrell Benns/DCT Media, 2018.
Offshore electrician crashed car after early-morning pub trip
4
Phoenix, Sasha, Sophia, Tommy and Ruby are some of the Scottish SPCA animals up for adoption. Image: Scottish SPCA
Phoenix, Sasha, Sophie, Tommy and Ruby are looking for new homes – can you…
5
Exclusively Highlands market at Eden Court. Image: Kirsty Stewart.
Highland market ‘grows arms and legs’ despite rising cost of living as people value…
6
ANM Group raises £176K throughout its anniversary year. Picture shows (from left) Louise Norrie, Jenna Simpson, Mike Macaulay, Grant Rogerson, Peter Watson, Tom Johnston, Stuart Stephen, Sandra MacIntosh, Alan Hutcheon, Tammy Main, Jacqui Murray and Katie McRobbie. Image: ANM Group.
Inverurie business raises £176,000 for charity in anniversary year
7
Ambulance response times in parts of Grampian and the Highlands have doubled or even tripled. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson
Ambulance waiting times: The best and worst in Grampian and the Highlands
8
CalMac ferry sailing across the sea
Multiple CalMac ferry journeys cancelled and A866 on Isle of Lewis closed as strong…

More from Press and Journal

: CR0030651
Inverurie part company with Hastings after 4-2 loss to Clach; Brechin City edge Rothes…
Hugh Drysdale in hospital after having a heart attack and stroke with his grandaughter Kyla and grandson Kaydn. USA. Image: Hugh Drysdale.
Stroke and heart attack victim left with million dollar bill after taking ill in…
Fraserbgh celebrate a Scott Barbour goal. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.
Fraserburgh come from behind to pip Deveronvale; Formartine hit five without reply
Many of those taking part in the march wore protective masks (Aaron Favila/AP)
Weekend court roll – a violent beautician and a curry conman
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Neighbour row over parking spaces Picture shows; Dulaig Court, Grantown on Spey. N/a. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Neighbour threatened to smash car with viking axe in row over parking
Invergordon defeated St Duthus 3-1 to deal a blow to Saints' NCL title hopes. Image: St Duthus FC/Twitter
Top two in North Caledonian League lose derbies as action resumes in style
Nairn County FC's No4 Ross Tokely on the ball
Ross Tokely with stunning strike to help Nairn defeat Dee; Buckie shut out Wick
Stuart Wood sold the top priced Beltex at 1,500gns. Image: Wayne Hutchinson
Scottish success at J36 pedigree sheep sales
Ben Barron of Forres Mechanics. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Forres Mechanics cruise to victory against Strathspey Thistle; Brora Rangers impress against Keith
Catherine Livingstone targeted the wrong property with a hammer. Image: DC Thomson.
Pensioner who smashed woman's windows with hammer had gone to the wrong address

Editor's Picks

Most Commented