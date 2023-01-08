Public allowed to view tomb of Pope Benedict

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Public allowed to view tomb of Pope Benedict

By Press Association
January 8, 2023, 9:42 am Updated: January 8, 2023, 11:40 am
People visit the tomb of late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI (Gregorio Borgia/AP)
People visit the tomb of late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI (Gregorio Borgia/AP)

The tomb of Pope Benedict XVI under St Peter’s Basilica can now be visited by the public.

The pontiff was buried on January 5, immediately following a funeral in St Peter’s Square, and his tomb lies in the grottos under the basilica’s main floor.

The Vatican announced on Saturday that the public could visit the tomb from Sunday morning.

Benedict had lived since 2013 as pope emeritus, following his retirement from the papacy, the first pontiff to do so in 600 years.

Public view tomb
Members of the public pray in front of the tomb of late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI (Gregorio Borgia/AP)

He died on December 31 at the age of 95, in the Vatican monastery where he spent his last years.

On Thursday, his long-time secretary Archbishop Georg Gaenswein imparted a final blessing after Benedict’s body, contained inside three coffins – the cypress one displayed in the square during the funeral presided over by Pope Francis, a zinc one, and an outer one hewn from oak – were lowered into a space in the floor.

The remains were placed in the former tomb of Benedict’s predecessor, St John Paul II. John Paul’s remains were moved up to a chapel on the main floor of the basilica following his 2011 beatification.

Some 50,000 people attended Benedict’s funeral, following three days of his body lying in state in the basilica, an event which drew nearly 200,000 viewers.

The name of Benedict, the Catholic church’s 265th pontiff, was engraved on a white marble slab, the Vatican said.

Tomb of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI
The tomb lies under the main floor of St Peter’s Basilica (Gregorio Borgia/AP)

The Vatican did not say whether Pope Francis had privately visited the completed tomb of Benedict before public viewing was permitted, or might do so at some other time.

On Sunday morning, Francis led a ceremony for the baptism of 13 babies in the Sistine Chapel.

Later, greeting pilgrims and tourists gathered in St Peter’s Square for his noon blessing, Francis quoted from a 2008 homily by Benedict, in which the late pontiff spoke about salvation.

Drawing inspiration from his predecessor’s words, Francis said that the faithful when judging others, including in the Catholic church, should apply not harshness but mercy, “sharing the wounds and the fragilities” and avoiding divisions.

Francis has been criticised in some quarters by those who favoured Benedict’s more conservative stances because his funeral homily made only a mere mention of the late pontiff.

While Benedict and Francis had openly spoken of each other with respect, tensions festered for years between loyalists of both men.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Moira Prentice, the owner of the Clatterin Brig restaurant on the south side of the Cairn o Mount. Image: Chris Sumner.
The ‘Clatter’ in Fettercairn set to close
2
A fundraiser has been set up to support Marianne and Soren Fraser-Stewart after the sudden death of husband Liam. Image: gofundme.
‘Now it’s our turn to help’: Campaigners raise £30,000 for Highland hero who died…
3
Aberdeen Town House and the sheriff court in Union Street, Aberdeen. Picture by Darrell Benns/DCT Media, 2018.
Offshore electrician crashed car after early-morning pub trip
4
Phoenix, Sasha, Sophia, Tommy and Ruby are some of the Scottish SPCA animals up for adoption. Image: Scottish SPCA
Phoenix, Sasha, Sophie, Tommy and Ruby are looking for new homes – can you…
5
Exclusively Highlands market at Eden Court. Image: Kirsty Stewart.
Highland market ‘grows arms and legs’ despite rising cost of living as people value…
6
ANM Group raises £176K throughout its anniversary year. Picture shows (from left) Louise Norrie, Jenna Simpson, Mike Macaulay, Grant Rogerson, Peter Watson, Tom Johnston, Stuart Stephen, Sandra MacIntosh, Alan Hutcheon, Tammy Main, Jacqui Murray and Katie McRobbie. Image: ANM Group.
Inverurie business raises £176,000 for charity in anniversary year
7
Ambulance response times in parts of Grampian and the Highlands have doubled or even tripled. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson
Ambulance waiting times: The best and worst in Grampian and the Highlands
8
CalMac ferry sailing across the sea
Multiple CalMac ferry journeys cancelled and A866 on Isle of Lewis closed as strong…

More from Press and Journal

: CR0030651
Inverurie part company with Hastings after 4-2 loss to Clach; Brechin City edge Rothes…
Hugh Drysdale in hospital after having a heart attack and stroke with his grandaughter Kyla and grandson Kaydn. USA. Image: Hugh Drysdale.
Stroke and heart attack victim left with million dollar bill after taking ill in…
Fraserbgh celebrate a Scott Barbour goal. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.
Fraserburgh come from behind to pip Deveronvale; Formartine hit five without reply
People visit the tomb of late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI (Gregorio Borgia/AP)
Weekend court roll – a violent beautician and a curry conman
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Neighbour row over parking spaces Picture shows; Dulaig Court, Grantown on Spey. N/a. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Neighbour threatened to smash car with viking axe in row over parking
Invergordon defeated St Duthus 3-1 to deal a blow to Saints' NCL title hopes. Image: St Duthus FC/Twitter
Top two in North Caledonian League lose derbies as action resumes in style
Nairn County FC's No4 Ross Tokely on the ball
Ross Tokely with stunning strike to help Nairn defeat Dee; Buckie shut out Wick
Stuart Wood sold the top priced Beltex at 1,500gns. Image: Wayne Hutchinson
Scottish success at J36 pedigree sheep sales
Ben Barron of Forres Mechanics. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Forres Mechanics cruise to victory against Strathspey Thistle; Brora Rangers impress against Keith
Catherine Livingstone targeted the wrong property with a hammer. Image: DC Thomson.
Pensioner who smashed woman's windows with hammer had gone to the wrong address

Editor's Picks

Most Commented