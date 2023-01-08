Ukrainians honour dead fighter with outdoor funeral in Kyiv

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ukrainian soldiers, family and mourners have gathered in chilly weather in Kyiv to pay tribute to a soldier killed fighting Russian forces in Bakhmut, the strategic city under siege on the eastern front.

An open casket, outdoor service was held in the capital’s Independence Square for Major Oleh Yurchenko, who was killed in Bakhmut on January 2.

Fellow soldiers carried the coffin while others knelt on the ground.

A bugle played and, later, a male quartet sang solemn hymns as an Orthodox priest conducted the service attended by about 200 people.

People kneeling as Ukrainian servicemen carry the coffin of their comrade Oleh Yurchenko, who was killed in a battle with Russian forces in the Donetsk region, during a commemoration ceremony in Independence Square in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Sunday January 8 2023 (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)

Mr Yurchenko, 45, nicknamed Happy, volunteered for the army after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine began on February 24.

He had been head of security for TIU Canada, an energy company operating in Ukraine, according to a Facebook post.

Mr Yurchenko was well-known as a Ukrainian patriot as he had been a participant in pro-democracy demonstrations in 2004/2005 and later in 2014 which ousted Viktor Yanukovych as president.

Independence Square was the centre of both demonstrations so it was fitting as the site for Mr Yurchenko’s funeral.

“He was the best Ukrainian, a kind father, a very responsible person,” said Yurii Zhukovskyi, a Ukrainian soldier.

“It is a very heavy loss because these are the best people in Ukraine and they are dying. It is a great pity. And no matter how many enemies are killed, we are sorry for one such person.”

A cupola lies on the ground in front of an Orthodox church destroyed by Russian forces in the recently retaken village of Bogorodychne, Ukraine (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)

Another fellow soldier, Ruslan Boyko, praised Mr Yurchenko’s positive outlook.

“He was a very brave, very cheerful person who always tried to help everyone, to be ahead in any situation,” Mr Boiko said.

He said Mr Yurchenko was always ready “to take on more responsibility, more tasks and protect everyone as much as possible”.

Olesia Yurchenko, the fallen soldier’s 22-year-old daughter and eldest child, said the family is grieving his death but trying to live by his principles.

“It is about everyone cherishing their virtues: hard work, kindness, honesty, loyalty to their country, their family,” she said.

“Because this is what my father taught me – not to give up, not to retreat.”

She said her father “always said that we still have to build the country… build Ukraine.”