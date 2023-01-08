Biden visits US-Mexico border for first time as president

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Biden visits US-Mexico border for first time as president

By Press Association
January 8, 2023, 8:58 pm
Rep Veronica Escobar holds the hand of President Joe Biden as they arrive at El Paso International Airport in El Paso, Texas (Andrew Harnik/AP/PA)
Rep Veronica Escobar holds the hand of President Joe Biden as they arrive at El Paso International Airport in El Paso, Texas (Andrew Harnik/AP/PA)

US President Joe Biden inspected a busy port of entry along the US-Mexico border on Sunday, his first trip to the region after two years in office.

Mr Biden watched as border officers in El Paso demonstrated how they search vehicles for drugs, money and other contraband.

In a sign of the deep political tensions over the immigration, Republican Governor Greg Abbott handed Mr Biden a letter upon his arrival that said the “chaos” at the border was the “direct result” of the president’s failure to enforce federal laws.

Mr Biden planned to spend a few hours in the city, currently the biggest corridor for illegal crossings, in large part to Nicaraguans fleeing repression, crime and poverty in their country.

They are among migrants from four countries who are now subject to quick expulsion under new rules enacted by the Biden administration in the past week that drew strong criticism from immigration advocates.

The president was meeting border officials to discuss migration as well as the increased trafficking of fentanyl and other synthetic opioids, which are driving skyrocketing numbers of overdoses in the US.

Biden visited the El Paso County Migrant Services Centre and met nonprofit organisations and religious groups that support migrants arriving in the US. It was not clear whether Mr Biden would talk to any migrants.

Biden Border
US Customs and Border Protection officers show President Biden a portable X-ray device as he tours El Paso port of entry, Bridge of the Americas (Andrew Harnik/AP/PA)

“The president’s very much looking forward to seeing for himself firsthand what the border security situation looks like,” said John Kirby, the White House national security spokesman.

But Texas’ Republican Governor Greg Abbott said: “All he’s going to do down there is rearrange the chairs on the deck of the Titanic. He’s not going to achieve any solutions that will make the border safer, more secure and stop illegal immigration.”

Mr Biden’s announcement on border security and his visit to the border are aimed in part at quelling the political noise and blunting the impact of upcoming investigations into immigration promised by House Republicans.

But any enduring solution will require action by the sharply divided Congress, where multiple efforts to enact sweeping changes have failed in recent years.

From El Paso, Mr Biden was to continue south to Mexico City, where he and the leaders of Mexico and Canada will gather on Monday and Tuesday for a North American leaders’ summit. Immigration is among the items on the agenda.

In El Paso, where migrants congregate before travelling on, border patrol agents had stepped up security before Mr Biden’s visit.

“I think they’re trying to send a message that they’re going to more consistently check people’s documented status, and if you have not been processed they are going to pick you up,” said Ruben Garcia of the Annunciation House aid group in El Paso.

The numbers of migrants crossing the US-Mexico border has risen dramatically during Mr Biden’s first two years in office. There were more than 2.38 million stops during the year that ended September 30, the first time the number topped two million.

The administration has struggled to clamp down on crossings, reluctant to take hard-line measures that would resemble those of the Trump administration.

Biden Border
President Biden holds a letter given to him by Texas governor Greg Abbott that outlined laws that the governor said would make a great difference, if enforced, in addressing the “chaos” at the border (Andrew Harnik/AP/PA)

The policy changes announced in the past week are Mr Biden’s biggest move yet to contain illegal border crossings and will turn away tens of thousands of migrants arriving at the border.

At the same time, 30,000 migrants per month from Cuba, Nicaragua, Haiti and Venezuela will get the chance to come to the US legally as long as they travel by plane, get a sponsor and pass background checks.

The US will also turn away migrants who do not seek asylum first in a country they travelled through en route to the US. Migrants are being asked to complete a form on a phone app so that they they can go to a port of entry at a pre-scheduled date and time.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told reporters aboard Air Force One that the administration is trying to “incentivise a safe and orderly way and cut out the smuggling organisations,” saying the policies are “not a ban at all” but an attempt to protect migrants from the trauma that smuggling can create.

Donald Trump, who made hardening immigration a signature issue of his presidency, travelled to the border several times.

