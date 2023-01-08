Teacher shot by six-year-old ‘is devoted to students’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The US teacher who authorities say was shot by a six-year-old pupil is known as a hard-working educator who is devoted to her students and enthusiastic about the profession that runs in her family, according to fellow teachers and city officials.

John Eley III, a former member of the Newport News School Board, identified the first-grade teacher as Abby Zwerner, 25. Ms Zwerner was shot on Friday at Richneck Elementary School in Virginia, authorities said.

Shortly after the shooting, police said Ms Zwerner had life-threatening injuries, but she has improved and was listed in stable condition at a local hospital.

Police responding to the shooting at Richneck Elementary School in Virginia (Billy Schuerman/The Virginian-Pilot via AP/PA)

Mr Eley and other city officials met teachers and the principal at the school on Friday and later went to the hospital, where they met with members of Zwerner’s family, including several aunts who also are teachers.

“The family was all educators and said she was excited about doing the job,” said Mr Eley.

“The custodians and other teachers spoke about how she’s a good teammate, she’s a team player, she loves her children, she’s just an all-around good teacher.”

Police chief Steve Drew said the boy shot and wounded the teacher with a handgun in a first-year classroom. He was later taken into police custody. Mr Drew said the shooting was not accidental and was part of an altercation. No students were injured.

Police have declined to describe what led to the altercation or any other details about what happened in the classroom, citing the ongoing investigation. They have also declined to say how the boy got access to the gun or who owns the weapon.

Virginia law does not allow six-year-olds to be tried as adults. In addition, a six-year-old is too young to be committed to the custody of the Department of Juvenile Justice if found guilty.

A juvenile judge would have authority, though, to revoke a parent’s custody and place a child under the purview of the Department of Social Services.

Mayor Phillip Jones would not say where the boy is being held.

“We are ensuring he has all the services that he currently needs right now,” Jones said Saturday.

Richneck has about 550 students in kindergarten through to fifth grade, according to the Virginia Department of Education’s website. School classes were cancelled on Monday and Tuesday.