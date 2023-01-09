Hundreds arrested after Brazil’s Congress stormed by Jair Bolsonaro supporters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Hundreds arrested after Brazil’s Congress stormed by Jair Bolsonaro supporters

By Press Association
January 9, 2023, 6:45 am Updated: January 9, 2023, 9:38 am
At least 300 people have been arrested in Brazil after thousands of ex-president Jair Bolsonaro’s supporters stormed Congress, the Supreme Court and presidential palace then trashed the nation’s highest seats of power. Current President Lula is shown (Eraldo Peres/AP)
At least 300 people have been arrested in Brazil after thousands of ex-president Jair Bolsonaro’s supporters stormed Congress, the Supreme Court and presidential palace then trashed the nation’s highest seats of power. Current President Lula is shown (Eraldo Peres/AP)

At least 300 people have been arrested in Brazil after thousands of ex-president Jair Bolsonaro’s supporters stormed Congress, the Supreme Court and presidential palace then trashed the nation’s highest seats of power.

Authorities, including the federal district’s civil police which tweeted the arrest numbers, were investigating following scenes of chaos and destruction reminiscent of the January 6 2021 insurrection at the US Capitol.

The protesters were seeking military intervention to either restore the far-right Bolsonaro to power or oust the newly inaugurated leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Rioters donning the green and yellow of the national flag on Sunday broke windows, toppled furniture, hurled computers and printers to the ground.

They punctured a massive Emiliano Di Cavalcanti painting in five places, overturned the U-shaped table at which Supreme Court justices convene, ripped a door off one justice’s office and vandalised an iconic statue outside the court.

The monumental buildings’ interiors were left in states of ruin.

In a news conference late on Sunday, Brazil’s minister of institutional relations said the buildings would be inspected for evidence including fingerprints and images to hold people to account, and that the rioters apparently intended to spark similar such actions nationwide.

Justice Minister Flavio Dino said the acts amounted to terrorism and coup-mongering and that authorities have begun tracking those who paid for the buses that transported protesters to the capital.

“They will not succeed in destroying Brazilian democracy. We need to say that fully, with all firmness and conviction,” Mr Dino said.

“We will not accept the path of criminality to carry out political fights in Brazil. A criminal is treated like a criminal.”

A protester, supporter of Brazil’s former President Jair Bolsonaro, empties a fire extinguisher
Planalto Palace is the official workplace of the president (Eraldo Peres/AP)

In the months that followed Mr Bolsonaro’s October 30 electoral defeat, Brazil was on edge – leery of any avenue he might pursue to cling to power.

He had been stoking belief among his hardcore supporters that the electronic voting system was prone to fraud — though he never presented any evidence.

And his lawmaker son Eduardo Bolsonaro held several meetings with Mr Trump, Mr Trump’s longtime ally Steve Bannon and his senior campaign adviser, Jason Miller.

Results from Brazil’s election — the closest in over three decades — were quickly recognised by politicians across the spectrum, including some Bolsonaro allies, as well as dozens of governments.

And Mr Bolsonaro surprised nearly everyone by promptly fading from view.

He neither conceded defeat nor emphatically cried fraud, though he and his party submitted a request to nullify millions of votes that was swiftly dismissed.

US President Joe Biden tweeted that the riots were an “assault on democracy and on the peaceful transfer of power in Brazil” and that he looked forward to continue working with Mr Lula.

In a news conference from Sao Paulo state, Mr Lula read a freshly signed decree for the federal government to assume control of security in the federal district.

He said that the so-called “fascist fanatics,” as well as those who financed their activities, must be punished, and also accused Mr Bolsonaro of encouraging their uprising.

Mr Bolsonaro repudiated the president’s accusation late on Sunday.

Writing on Twitter, he said peaceful protest is part of democracy, but vandalism and invasion of public buildings are “exceptions to the rule”. He made no specific mention of the protesters’ actions in Brasilia.

Unlike the 2021 attack in the US, few officials would have been working in the top government buildings on a Sunday.

And videos showed limited presence of the capital’s military police. That led many in Brazil to question whether the police had ignored abundant warnings, underestimated their abilities or had been somehow complicit.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The Post Office within Steps Emporium, Brora, was targeted by armed robbers today. Image: Michelle Henderson/ DC Thomson.
Armed robbers target Highland post office
2
Tesco on Nairn Road in Forres. Image: Gordon Lennox.
Man dies after being found unwell in Tesco supermarket in Forres
3
To go with story by Craig Munro. Retailers are saying customers are turning away from the high street and towards the city's retail park and the internet. Picture shows; Inverness Retail Park. Inverness. Supplied by Ross Hempseed Date; 26/12/2021
Four-times-the-limit A96 drink-driver was on Highland holiday
4
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Donnie Heanan sparked an armed police response in Aberdeen Picture shows; Donnie Heanan . n/A. Supplied by DC Thomson / Twitter Date; Unknown
Man who had BB gun outside bank sparked major armed police response
5
Stephen Thomson admitted to five charges, including possessing indecent images of children. Image: DC Thomson.
Police delivery driver jailed after being caught distributing indecent images of children
6
Nichole Bonner. Image: DC Thomson
No punishment for woman who assaulted bouncer in underage row
7
SPCA rehome staffy
‘He is as happy as ever’: 14-year-old Staffy Bow looking for forever home
8
Ellon TSB restuarant plans have been tabled
Restaurant plans for old Ellon TSB and shop empty since Storm Frank damage could…
9
Duk in action for Aberdeen against St Johnstone. Image: Shutterstock
Ref Watch: Goals like Duk’s ruled-out Aberdeen opener could stand going forward, and –…
10
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Julie-Ann Logan appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Picture shows; Julie-Ann Logan.. Keith. Supplied by Facebook: Julie-Ann Logan Date; Unknown
Woman called her twin sisters ‘fat’ then tried to drag them from garden for…

More from Press and Journal

CR0038885 Action from Banks o' Dee v Fraserburgh in the Breedon Highland League at Spain Park In pic........ Banks o' Dee manager Jamie Watt **COMPULSORY BYLINE BELOW** Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson 14-10-2022
Jamie Watt reveals his pride after Banks o' Dee dismissal
People silhouetted against the burning Clavie in Burghead.
Crowds expected for return of Burning of the Clavie
Principal project manager Jason Kelmanis overseeing the castle project. Image Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Behind the scenes at Inverness Castle as multi-million pound project pushes on
Highland League Weekly returns for 2023 with Huntly v Turriff United; Forres Mechanics v Strathspey Thistle highlights, and much more!
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Highlights of Huntly v Turriff United; Forres Mechanics v…
Scotland cricket head coach Shane Burger. Image: SNS
Cricket: Scotland head coach Shane Burger will quit to join Somerset County
The public toilets on Margaret Street will close four early from now on. Image: Google Maps/ Councillor Dawn Black / Facebook.
Vandals repeatedly target Stonehaven toilets - setting fires and dumping rubbish
Aberdeen Women celebrate after Bayley Hutchison opened the scoring on Sunday against Hutchison Vale. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen Women score Scottish Cup draw cracker away to nine-times winners Glasgow City
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon during her press conference on winter pressures in the NHS (Image: Russell Cheyne/PA)
The Voice of the North: Scottish Government must stop dithering over NHS crisis
A9 Perth to Inverness was closed earlier due to collision between a lorry and car. Image: Google Maps.
Man in hospital after car and lorry crash on the A9 near Aviemore
Jamie Watt has left his position as boss of Banks o' Dee. Picture by Kath Flannery
Banks o' Dee management duo 'have left' Highland League club after latest loss

Editor's Picks

Most Commented