Pope denounces Iran death penalty following protests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Pope denounces Iran death penalty following protests

By Press Association
January 9, 2023, 10:20 am Updated: January 9, 2023, 8:52 pm
Pope Francis (AP)
Pope Francis (AP)

Pope Francis has denounced the use of the death penalty in Iran during nationwide protests convulsing that country, and demanded “greater respect for the dignity of women”.

Francis made the comments in an annual speech to ambassadors accredited to the Vatican, a foreign policy address outlining the areas of greatest concern for the Holy See.

In his remarks, Francis linked the Vatican’s opposition to abortion to its opposition to the death penalty, saying both are a violation of the fundamental right to life.

Francis has changed church teaching on the death penalty, ruling it is “inadmissible” in all circumstances.

He said: “The right to life is also threatened in those places where the death penalty continues to be imposed, as is the case in these days in Iran, following the recent demonstrations demanding greater respect for the dignity of women.

“The death penalty cannot be employed for a purported state justice, since it does not constitute a deterrent nor render justice to victims, but only fuels the thirst for vengeance.”

His comments marked his first public remarks about the protests that erupted in Iran in mid-September over the death of Mahsa Amini.

The 22-year-old woman died after being arrested by Iran’s morality police for allegedly violating the Islamic Republic’s strict dress code. Women have played a leading role in the protests, with many publicly removing the compulsory Islamic headscarf, known as the hijab.

Mahsa Amini
The death of Mahsa Amini has sparked widespread protests in Iran and across the wider world (The Canadian Press via AP)

At least four people have been executed since the demonstrations began, following internationally criticised, rapid, closed-door trials.

Francis has been careful not to criticise Iran’s government, given his attempts to foster dialogue with the Muslim world.

The Pope has forged a strong relationship with the imam of the Al-Azhar in Cairo, the seat of Sunni learning.

But his attempts to forge dialogue with the Shia world have been more circumspect, though he held a landmark meeting in 2021 with the top Shia cleric in Iraq, the Iranian-born Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani.

There was no immediate reaction to Francis’s remarks, though Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran on Monday called for a “stern” reaction to the ongoing demonstrations. He said those who set fire to public places committed “treason with no doubt” — a crime that carries the death penalty in the Islamic Republic.

He also repeated an allegation that foreign powers fomented the unrest, without providing evidence to support the claim.

The remarks by Mr Khamenei could embolden authorities to continue the harsh punishment of detainees.

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric, asked for secretary-general Antonio Guterres’ reaction to the death sentences and executions in Iran, told reporters on Monday: “We cannot condemn enough the use of the death penalty.”

“Every time the secretary-general has spoken to an Iranian official, he has expressed his concern about the overall situation regarding the demonstrations that we have seen, among others,” Mr Dujarric said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The Post Office within Steps Emporium, Brora, was targeted by armed robbers today. Image: Michelle Henderson/ DC Thomson.
Armed robbers target Highland post office
2
Tesco on Nairn Road in Forres. Image: Gordon Lennox.
Man dies after being found unwell in Tesco supermarket in Forres
3
To go with story by Craig Munro. Retailers are saying customers are turning away from the high street and towards the city's retail park and the internet. Picture shows; Inverness Retail Park. Inverness. Supplied by Ross Hempseed Date; 26/12/2021
Four-times-the-limit A96 drink-driver was on Highland holiday
4
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Donnie Heanan sparked an armed police response in Aberdeen Picture shows; Donnie Heanan . n/A. Supplied by DC Thomson / Twitter Date; Unknown
Man who had BB gun outside bank sparked major armed police response
5
Stephen Thomson admitted to five charges, including possessing indecent images of children. Image: DC Thomson.
Police delivery driver jailed after being caught distributing indecent images of children
6
Nichole Bonner. Image: DC Thomson
No punishment for woman who assaulted bouncer in underage row
7
SPCA rehome staffy
‘He is as happy as ever’: 14-year-old Staffy Bow looking for forever home
8
Ellon TSB restuarant plans have been tabled
Restaurant plans for old Ellon TSB and shop empty since Storm Frank damage could…
9
Duk in action for Aberdeen against St Johnstone. Image: Shutterstock
Ref Watch: Goals like Duk’s ruled-out Aberdeen opener could stand going forward, and –…
10
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Julie-Ann Logan appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Picture shows; Julie-Ann Logan.. Keith. Supplied by Facebook: Julie-Ann Logan Date; Unknown
Woman called her twin sisters ‘fat’ then tried to drag them from garden for…

More from Press and Journal

PureGym has announced plans to open a branch in Elgin. Image: Shutterstock
PureGym confirms plans to open new branch in Elgin
CR0038885 Action from Banks o' Dee v Fraserburgh in the Breedon Highland League at Spain Park In pic........ Banks o' Dee manager Jamie Watt **COMPULSORY BYLINE BELOW** Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson 14-10-2022
Jamie Watt reveals his pride after Banks o' Dee dismissal
People silhouetted against the burning Clavie in Burghead.
Crowds expected for return of Burning of the Clavie
Principal project manager Jason Kelmanis overseeing the castle project. Image Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Behind the scenes at Inverness Castle as multi-million pound project pushes on
Highland League Weekly returns for 2023 with Huntly v Turriff United; Forres Mechanics v Strathspey Thistle highlights, and much more!
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Highlights of Huntly v Turriff United; Forres Mechanics v…
Scotland cricket head coach Shane Burger. Image: SNS
Cricket: Scotland head coach Shane Burger will quit to join Somerset County
The public toilets on Margaret Street will close four early from now on. Image: Google Maps/ Councillor Dawn Black / Facebook.
Vandals repeatedly target Stonehaven toilets - setting fires and dumping rubbish
Aberdeen Women celebrate after Bayley Hutchison opened the scoring on Sunday against Hutchison Vale. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen Women score Scottish Cup draw cracker away to nine-times winners Glasgow City
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon during her press conference on winter pressures in the NHS (Image: Russell Cheyne/PA)
The Voice of the North: Scottish Government must stop dithering over NHS crisis
A9 Perth to Inverness was closed earlier due to collision between a lorry and car. Image: Google Maps.
Man in hospital after car and lorry crash on the A9 near Aviemore

Editor's Picks

Most Commented