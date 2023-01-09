Real Madrid accuse FFF president of ‘lack of respect’ towards Zinedine Zidane

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Real Madrid accuse FFF president of 'lack of respect' towards Zinedine Zidane

By Press Association
January 9, 2023, 11:42 am
Zinedine Zidane had been linked with the role of France national team head coach (Nick Potts/PA)
Zinedine Zidane had been linked with the role of France national team head coach (Nick Potts/PA)

Real Madrid have demanded an apology from French Football Federation president Noel Le Graet for his comments about Zinedine Zidane.

The Spanish giants have defended their former player and manager after Le Graet told French television channel RMC Sports that he would not pick up the phone if Zidane called about coaching France’s national team.

Le Graet said he did not “give a damn” what Zidane did next after the FFF announced on Saturday it had extended France boss Didier Deschamps’ contract until 2026.

A Real Madrid statement read: “Real Madrid laments the unfortunate statements made by the president of the French Football Federation, Noel Le Graet, about Zinedine Zidane, one of the greatest legends of world sport.

“These words imply a lack of respect towards one of the figures most admired by football fans around the world and our club expects an immediate rectification.

“Zinedine Zidane, world champion and European champion defending his country’s jersey, among many other titles, represents the values ​​of sport and has demonstrated this throughout his professional career as a player and as a coach.”

Speculation over Zidane being a popular choice to succeed Deschamps had been mounting following France’s World Cup final defeat to Argentina last month.

Le Graet told RMC: “I know very well that Zidane was always on the radar. He had a lot of supporters, some were waiting for Deschamps’s departure… But who can make serious reproaches to Deschamps? Nobody.

“He (Zidane) does what he wants, it’s none of my business. I’ve never met him, we’ve never considered parting with Didier.

“He can go where he wants, to a club… If Zidane tried to contact me? Certainly not, I wouldn’t even pick up the phone.”

When asked if he thought Zidane would now be in the running to take charge of Brazil, Le Graet added: “I don’t give a damn, he can go wherever he wants.”

Zidane, who departed as Real Madrid head coach in 2021, won the World Cup in 1998 and the European Championship in 2000 as a player with France.

The 50-year-old also won the Champions League as a player with Real Madrid in 2002 and as their manager led them to three successive European titles from 2016 to 2018.

France and Paris St Germain forward Kylian Mbappe also defended Zidane after Le Graet’s comments.

The Qatar 2022 Golden Boot winner said on Twitter: “Zidane is France, we don’t disrespect the legend like that…”

