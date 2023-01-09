Man City desperate to end wait for Champions League success – Bernardo Silva

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Man City desperate to end wait for Champions League success – Bernardo Silva

By Press Association
January 9, 2023, 1:42 pm
Bernardo Silva is targeting glory on multiple fronts with Manchester City (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Bernardo Silva is targeting glory on multiple fronts with Manchester City (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Bernardo Silva admits Manchester City have a burning desire to win the Champions League this season.

City have shown their clear determination to prevail on the domestic front in recent weeks, underlined by Sunday’s clinical 4-0 demolition of Chelsea in the FA Cup third round.

That came three days after they beat the same side to move back within five points of Arsenal at the top of the Premier League, while they face Southampton in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola after defeat in the 2021 Champions League final
Manchester City are yet to get their hands on the Champions League trophy (Adam Davy/PA)

Yet, while they have tasted success in all those competitions in the last few years, the elite European trophy has so far eluded them and Silva is aching to put that right.

The Portugal playmaker said: “We don’t hide it’s a competition we really want to win.

“Of course we still want to win the national competitions, but it’s not a secret that we have been wanting to win the Champions League for a while. Since it’s a target we haven’t hit yet, hopefully this year it’s our time.”

It is still more than a month before City resume their latest European campaign with a trip to Leipzig in the last 16.

Before then they have other priorities and the ease with which they swept aside an admittedly poor Chelsea side at the weekend illustrated the depth of their powerful squad.

Riyad Mahrez (right) celebrates one of his two goals against Chelsea with Bernardo Silva
Riyad Mahrez (right) celebrates one of his two goals against Chelsea with Silva (Martin Rickett/PA)

Manager Pep Guardiola made seven changes for the tie at the Etihad Stadium, including resting Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland, but the Londoners had no answer.

Riyad Mahrez, Julian Alvarez and Phil Foden effectively settled the contest in a devastating 15-minute spell in the first half. Mahrez added a fourth with City’s second successful penalty of the afternoon – Alvarez having converted the first – late on.

Chelsea offered little in response but Silva was in no doubt over the size of the result.

The 28-year-old said: “Chelsea are always tough to face, even with the number of injured players they have had this season.

“They’re one of the greatest clubs in England anyway. We’re very happy to go ahead in the competition and also for this good win in front of our fans.”

Graham Potter (left) looks dejected after Chelsea's defeat at Manchester City
Graham Potter’s Chelsea are enduring a poor run of form (Martin Rickett/PA)

For Chelsea the outcome was a dismal one, compounding their recent poor run of form.

Graham Potter’s side have lost six and won just two of their last nine fixtures in all competitions.

They have been hampered by a lengthy injury list, but defender Trevoh Chalobah insists the team will not make excuses.

“It’s a tough moment,” Chalobah told the club’s website. “It’s only ourselves we can look at. We have injuries but we have to use the players we have and get through. We don’t want to complain.

“We have to work on what went wrong and look forward. Games are coming thick and fast. We have to pick ourselves up and go again.”

