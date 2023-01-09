Ex-McDonald’s chief charged with misleading investors after sacking over romance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ex-McDonald’s chief charged with misleading investors after sacking over romance

By Press Association
January 9, 2023, 3:49 pm
Former McDonald’s chief executive officer Stephen Easterbrook has been charged by US federal regulators with making false and misleading statements to investors about the circumstances of his firing by the burger giant (Richard Drew/AP)
Former McDonald’s chief executive officer Stephen Easterbrook has been charged by US federal regulators with making false and misleading statements to investors about the circumstances of his firing by the burger giant.

Mr Easterbrook, from Watford in Hertfordshire, was ousted in November 2019 for engaging in an inappropriate personal relationship with a McDonald’s employee in violation of company policy, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said on Monday.

But the separation agreement with McDonald’s concluded his termination was without cause, which allowed him to keep substantial equity compensation which otherwise would have been forfeited.

McDonald’s found through an internal investigation that Mr Easterbrook had engaged in other undisclosed, improper relationships with additional McDonald’s workers in July 2020.

The SEC said Mr Easterbrook knew or was reckless in not knowing that his failure to disclose additional violations of company policy before his firing would influence McDonald’s disclosures to investors related to his exit and compensation.

“When corporate officers corrupt internal processes to manage their personal reputations or line their own pockets, they breach their fundamental duties to shareholders, who are entitled to transparency and fair dealing from executives,” said Gurbir Grewal, the SEC director of the Division of Enforcement.

“By allegedly concealing the extent of his misconduct during the company’s internal investigation, Easterbrook broke that trust with – and ultimately misled – shareholders.”

Mr Easterbrook, who has not admitted or denied the SEC’s findings, has agreed to the agency’s cease-and-desist order, which imposes a five-year officer and director ban and a 400,000 US dollar (about £328,000) civil penalty.

McDonald’s was also charged by the SEC over the incident, it said on Monday, but due to the company’s co-operation during the ensuing investigation, there is no financial penalty.

