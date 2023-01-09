Judges throw out spyware maker’s bid to derail legal case filed by WhatsApp

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Judges throw out spyware maker’s bid to derail legal case filed by WhatsApp

By Press Association
January 9, 2023, 5:33 pm
(Mario Martija Sevilla/Alamy/PA)
(Mario Martija Sevilla/Alamy/PA)

The US Supreme Court has rejected an Israeli spyware maker’s bid to derail a high-profile legal case filed by the WhatsApp messaging service.

The justices left in place lower court rulings against the Israeli firm, NSO Group.

WhatsApp claims NSO targeted 1,400 users of the encrypted messaging service with highly sophisticated spyware.

WhatsApp’s parent Facebook, now called Meta, is trying to block NSO from Facebook platforms and servers and recover unspecified damages.

NSO said it should be recognised as a foreign government agent and therefore entitled to immunity under US law limiting legal claims against foreign countries.

The request appeals a pair of earlier federal court rulings which rejected similar arguments by the Israeli company.

US President Joe Biden’s administration recommended the court turn away the appeal.

The Justice Department said “NSO plainly is not entitled to immunity here”.

NSO’s flagship product, Pegasus, allows operators to covertly infiltrate a target’s mobile phone, gaining access to messages and contacts, the camera and microphone and location history.

Only government law enforcement agencies can buy the product and all sales are approved by Israel’s defence ministry, NSO said.

It does not identify its clients.

WhatsApp says at least 100 of the users connected to its legal case were journalists, rights activists and civil society members.

Critics have said NSO’s clients include Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan and Poland and that those countries have abused the system to snoop on critics and stifle dissent.

NSO said it has safeguards in place to prevent abuses, although the firm also said it has no control over how its clients use the product.

The WhatsApp case is among a series of legal battles plaguing NSO.

In a separate case, Apple says it aims to prevent NSO from breaking into products.

It claimed Pegasus has affected a small number of iPhone users worldwide, calling NSO’s employees “amoral 21st century mercenaries”.

In November, journalists from an investigative news outlet in El Salvador also sued NSO in a US court after Pegasus spyware was detected on their iPhones.

“NSO’s spyware has enabled cyber-attacks targeting human rights activists, journalists and government officials. We firmly believe that their operations violate US law and they must be held to account for their unlawful operations,” WhatsApp spokesman Carl Woog said in a statement.

A lawyer for the journalists who sued also praised the court’s action.

“Today’s decision clears the path for lawsuits brought by the tech companies, as well as for suits brought by journalists and human rights advocates who have been victims of spyware attacks,” Carrie DeCell, senior staff lawyer at the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University, said in a statement.

In its own statement, NSO said: “We are confident that the court will determine that the use of Pegasus by its customers was legal.”

NSO has also been blacklisted by the US Commerce Department, limiting its access to US technology.

US officials said the company’s products were complicit in “transnational repression”.

