Tottenham and France captain Hugo Lloris retires from international football

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

France goalkeeper and 2018 World Cup winner Hugo Lloris has retired from international football at the age of 36.

The Tottenham captain has been capped a record 145 times for the French men’s side, 121 of them as skipper.

The French Football Federation confirmed the news on Monday evening, listing some of his achievements on Twitter and adding: “A Legend. Bravo and THANK YOU for everything Hugo.”

Notre gardien et capitaine 𝙃𝙪𝙜𝙤 𝙇𝙇𝙊𝙍𝙄𝙎 prend sa retraite internationale 🔚 🇫🇷 145 sélections (recordman)©️ 121 capitanats (recordman)🏆 Champion du Monde 2018🥇 Vainqueur de la Ligue des Nations 2021 Une Légende 🙌Bravo et MERCI pour tout Hugo 💙#FiersdetreBleus pic.twitter.com/4kK41iAyt3 — Equipe de France ⭐⭐ (@equipedefrance) January 9, 2023

It expanded in a statement on its website: “After more than 14 years spent in the jersey of the French team, Hugo Lloris has chosen to put an end to his international career.

“The goalkeeper and captain of Les Bleus formalised his decision on Monday, January 9.”

Lloris made his international debut aged 21 in a 2008 friendly against Uruguay and was part of France’s World Cup-winning side in 2018.

He played in four World Cups – a joint record for France – in 2010, 2014, the triumphant 2018 campaign and most recently in 2022, when his side lost 4-2 to Argentina on penalties in last month’s final.

Hugo Lloris led France to World Cup glory in Russia in 2018 (Aaron Chown/PA)

It was in Qatar that he passed Lilian Thuram for France’s all-time most caps and he also holds the record for the most World Cup matches, with 20 played for his national side.

France manager Didier Deschamps said: “Hugo has decided to retire while he is still at the top of his game. He shared his thoughts and decision with me a few days ago.

“I must, we must, respect it even if he still had his place in our team, as he demonstrated during the last World Cup, in Doha.

“A very great servant of the French team bows out and I want to salute his exceptional career.

🇫🇷 Félicitations on a remarkable international career, Hugo 💙 pic.twitter.com/c8OQJM04fN — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 9, 2023

“Beyond all the records that his talent and professionalism have allowed him to break, beyond the essential role he played in our greatest conquests, the 2018 World Cup, the 2021 Nations League, in our most beautiful journeys, the final of Euro 2016 and that of the 2022 World Cup.

“Hugo is a remarkable person on a human level. He was captain when I became coach in 2012, I kept the armband for him and I never had to regret it, quite the contrary.

“Hugo has a very high idea of ​​the French team, he has always been oriented towards the collective, he has always put it forward, sometimes even to his detriment.

“It was a pleasure and an honour for me to be his trainer. I wish all coaches to have players like him to manage.

“Hugo has all my respect and gratitude. I wish him to be happy. A big thank you Hugo for having represented your country so well.”

France manager Didier Deschamps (left) hailed his goalkeeper’s “talent and professionalism” (John Walton/PA)

Lloris, who has kept five clean sheets in 17 Premier League appearances for Tottenham so far this season, began his career with Nice, making his first-team debut in 2005 before moving to Lyon in 2008.

He joined Spurs in 2012 and extended his contract in January 2022, signing a two-and-a-half-year deal to keep him at the north London club until summer 2024.