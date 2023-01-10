China suspends South Koreans’ visas in seeming swipe over Covid tests on Chinese

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
China suspends South Koreans’ visas in seeming swipe over Covid tests on Chinese

By Press Association
January 10, 2023, 6:53 am Updated: January 10, 2023, 10:38 am
China has suspended visas for South Koreans to come to the country for tourism or business in apparent retaliation for Covid-19 testing requirements on Chinese travellers (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)
China has suspended visas for South Koreans to come to the country for tourism or business in apparent retaliation for Covid-19 testing requirements on Chinese travellers.

Japan’s Kyodo News service said the ban would also affect Japanese travellers.

A Japanese Foreign Ministry official said it was aware of the report and was holding unofficial discussions with Chinese authorities about possible measures being considered by Beijing.

It would be “regrettable” if restrictions are imposed, the official said.

A brief notice posted online by the Chinese Embassy in Seoul said the ban would apply until South Korea lifted its “discriminatory measures on entrance by China” to the country.

No other details were given, although China has threatened to retaliate against countries that require travellers from China to show a negative Covid test result taken within the previous 48 hours.

The regulation appeared to apply to new applicants and said nothing about South Koreans currently holding visas in Beijing and other Chinese cities where companies such as Hyundai and Samsung have a large presence.

In a phone call with South Korean counterpart Park Jin, Chinese foreign minister Qin Gang “expressed concern” about the measures taken by South Korea and said he “hopes that the South Korean side will uphold an objective and scientific attitude”.

China’s announcement appeared to be grounded on its demand for reciprocity in foreign relations.

Around a dozen countries have followed the US in requiring negative tests for travellers coming from China, which has lifted most of its “zero-Covid” restrictions for the first time in three years and has been experiencing a major outbreak since last month.

At a daily briefing, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin defended China’s anti-pandemic measures, adding: “Regrettably, a handful of countries, in disregard of science and facts and the reality at home, have insisted on taking discriminatory entry restriction measures targeting China. China firmly rejected this and took reciprocal measures.”

Mr Wang did not respond directly to questions about the suspension of visa issuance to South Koreans and Japanese, saying only that he had “made it very clear”.

Beijing has been accused by the World Health Organisation of withholding data on the state of the outbreak in China.

China abruptly reversed its strict pandemic containment requirements last month in response to what it says was the changing nature of the outbreak.

The move followed three years of lockdowns, quarantines and mass testing that prompted protests on the street in Beijing and other major cities not seen in three decades.

President Xi Jinping of China attends a meeting in Bali
Xi Jinping has battled to save face since rolling back China’s zero-Covid policy (Leon Neal/PA)

The most optimistic forecasts say China’s business and consumer activity might revive as early as the first quarter of this year.

But before that happens, entrepreneurs and families face a painful squeeze from a surge in virus cases that has left employers without enough healthy workers and kept wary customers away from shopping malls, restaurants, hair salons and gyms.

The abrupt decision by President Xi Jinping’s government to end controls that shut down factories and kept millions of people at home will move up the timeline for economic recovery, but forecasters say it might disrupt activity this year as businesses scramble to adapt.

