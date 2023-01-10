Lawyers for jailed Hong Kong publisher seek meeting with Sunak

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lawyers for jailed Hong Kong publisher seek meeting with Sunak

By Press Association
January 10, 2023, 10:19 am Updated: January 10, 2023, 12:56 pm
Jimmy Lai is serving a jail sentence (Kin Cheung/AP)
Jimmy Lai is serving a jail sentence (Kin Cheung/AP)

Lawyers for a jailed Hong Kong newspaper publisher have asked for an urgent meeting with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Jimmy Lai, the 75-year-old founder of the now-defunct Apple Daily, was arrested in 2020 during a crackdown on the city’s pro-democracy movement.

He is fighting collusion charges under a Beijing-imposed national security law and faces up to life in prison if convicted.

Last month, his international legal team called on the UK government to take immediate action to secure Lai’s release ahead of his high-profile national security trial after he was sentenced to five years and nine months in prison on fraud charges.

The meeting request is the latest attempt from his legal team to urge the British government to step into the case of Lai, who is a dual Hong Kong and British citizen.

The PM’s spokesman said: “We’ve been clear that the Hong Kong authorities must end their targeting of pro-democracy voices, including Jimmy Lai.

“The Foreign Office has provided support to Jimmy Lai for some time, and Minister for Asia Anne-Marie Trevelyan has met his legal team today. We think that’s the right approach at this stage.”

Caoilfhionn Gallagher, leader of the team, said Lai’s son was in London this week to call on British officials to protect his father.

“He is being subjected to ‘lawfare’ – multiple prosecutions and lawsuits, all designed to silence and discredit him and send a clear message to others that they should not dare to criticise the Chinese or Hong Kong authorities,” she said in an email to The Associated Press.

Lai is accused of conspiring with others to call for an imposition of sanctions or blockade, or engage in hostile activities against Hong Kong or China.

He also faces a charge of collusion with foreign forces to endanger national security, and a separate sedition charge under a colonial-era law that is increasingly used to crush dissent.

His trial – originally scheduled to begin last month – was postponed to September after the Hong Kong leader asked Beijing to make a ruling that could effectively block Lai from hiring a veteran British lawyer, Timothy Owen, to represent him.

The UK government, along with other Western nations, has been critical of China’s crackdown on political freedoms in Hong Kong, which was handed over from the UK to China in 1997 with a promise by Beijing to keep Western-style liberties under a “one country, two systems” framework.

