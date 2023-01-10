‘This is what madness looks like’: Russia steps up attacks in eastern Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘This is what madness looks like’: Russia steps up attacks in eastern Ukraine

By Press Association
January 10, 2023, 10:31 am Updated: January 10, 2023, 12:21 pm
A Ukrainian serviceman carries his injured comrade, who was evacuated from the battlefield, into a hospital in the Donetsk region (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)
A Ukrainian serviceman carries his injured comrade, who was evacuated from the battlefield, into a hospital in the Donetsk region (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)

Russian forces are escalating their onslaught against Ukrainian positions around the wrecked eastern city of Bakhmut, Ukrainian officials said, bringing new levels of death and devastation in the months-long conflict.

“Everything is completely destroyed, there is almost no life left,” Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said of the scene around Bakhmut and the nearby town of Soledar.

“The whole land near Soledar is covered with the corpses of the occupiers and scars from the strikes,” Mr Zelensky said. “This is what madness looks like.”

Deputy defence minister Hanna Malyar said Russia has thrown “a large number of storm groups” into the battle.

Russia Ukraine War
Ukrainian military medics carry an injured serviceman into hospital (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)

“The enemy is advancing literally on the bodies of their own soldiers and is massively using artillery, rocket launchers and mortars, hitting their own troops,” she said.

Pavlo Kyrylenko, the Donetsk region’s Kyiv-appointed governor, described the Russian attacks on Soledar and Bakhmut as relentless.

“The Russian army is reducing Ukrainian cities to rubble using all kinds of weapons in their scorched-earth tactics,” Mr Kyrylenko said in televised remarks. “Russia is waging a war without rules, resulting in civilian deaths and suffering.”

The Moscow-backed leader of the occupied areas of Donetsk, Denis Pushilin, told state TV that Russia’s forces were “very close” to taking over Soledar but the gains were coming “at a very high price”.

Control over the city would create “good prospects” for taking over Bakhmut, Mr Pushilin said, as well as for a further assault on Siversk, a town further north where Ukrainian fortifications “are also quite serious”.

Russian troops alongside soldiers from the Wagner Group, a Russian private military contractor, have advanced in recent days in Soledar and “are likely in control of most of the settlement”, the UK’s Ministry of Defence tweeted.

It said that taking Soledar, six miles north of Bakhmut, is likely Moscow’s immediate military objective and part of a strategy to encircle Bakhmut.

But it added that “Ukrainian forces maintain stable defensive lines in depth and control over supply routes” in the area.

An exceptional feature of the fighting near Bakhmut is that some of it has been around entrances to disused salt mine tunnels which run for 120 miles underneath the area, the British intelligence report noted.

“Both sides are likely concerned that (the tunnels) could be used for infiltration behind their lines,” it said.

Several front-line cities in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk and Luhansk provinces have witnessed intense fighting in recent months.

Together, the provinces make up the Donbas, a broad industrial region bordering Russia that President Vladimir Putin identified as a focus from the war’s outset and where Moscow-backed separatists have fought since 2014.

Russia’s grinding eastern offensive captured almost all of Luhansk during the summer. Donetsk escaped the same fate and the Russian military subsequently poured manpower and resources around Bakhmut.

After Ukrainian forces recaptured the southern city of Kherson last November, the battle heated up around Bakhmut.

Taking Bakhmut would disrupt Ukraine’s supply lines and open a route for Russian forces to press on toward Kramatorsk and Sloviansk, key Ukrainian strongholds in Donetsk.

Like Mariupol and other contested cities, Bakhmut has endured a long siege, spending weeks without water and power even before Moscow launched massive strikes to take out public utilities across Ukraine.

The Donetsk region’s governor, Pavlo Kyrylenko, estimated more than two months ago that 90% of Bakhmut’s pre-war population of over 70,000 had fled since Moscow focused on seizing the entire Donbas.

Russia Military
Sergei Shoigu has vowed to improve military training (Russian Defence Ministry Press Service via AP)

Meanwhile, Russian defence minister Sergey Shoigu, whose performance has been fiercely criticised in some Russian circles but who has retained Mr Putin’s confidence, said that his country’s military would use its experience in Ukraine to improve combat training.

Military communications and control systems will be improved using artificial intelligence, Mr Shoigu said, and troops will be given better tactical gear and equipment.

The Kremlin argues that it is not just fighting Ukraine but also its Nato allies. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday that Nato’s members “have become a party to the conflict, pumping weapons, technology and intelligence data into Ukraine”.

Ukraine’s presidential office said at least four civilians were killed and another 30 wounded in Russian shelling between Monday and Tuesday.

Vitaliy Kim, the governor of the southern Mykolaiv region, said Russian forces shelled the port of Ochakiv and the area around it late on Monday and then again early on Tuesday. He said 15 people, including a two-year-old child, were wounded in Monday’s shelling.

