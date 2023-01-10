Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters and Odesza to headline Bonnaroo

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kendrick Lamar is returning to Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival this summer along with headliners Foo Fighters and electronic duo Odesza.

The Foo Fighters were supposed to headline the festival in 2021 but the festival was cancelled because of flooding.

The rock band will return to touring in 2023 after the sudden death of drummer Taylor Hawkins last March during a South American tour.

The band cancelled tour dates last year.

Harrison Mills, left, and Clayton Knight of Odesza (Lindsey Wasson/AP)

In a social media message posted on December 31, the band said Hawkins will be with them in spirit every night.

Lamar, a Pulitzer Prize-winning rapper last headlined the Tennessee music festival in 2015 and released his new album Mr Morale And The Big Steppers last year.

The Bonnaroo lineup was released on Tuesday before tickets go on sale on Thursday for the annual music festival, which is held in Manchester, about 60 miles south-east of Nashville.

The festival runs from June 15 to 18.

Dave Grohl and the Foo Fighters perform in October 2021 (David Richard/AP)

Odesza, the duo of Clayton Knight and Harrison Mills, will headline the Saturday night after coming off a four-year hiatus to release the dance-friendly album The Last Goodbye in 2022.

The lineup also includes Paramore, Lil Nas X, Baby Keem, Tyler Childers, Vulfpeck, Marcus Mumford, My Morning Jacket, Three 6 Mafia, Korn, Pixies and more.