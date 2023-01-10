Bolsonaro eyes early return to Brazil as US stay pressures Biden

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Bolsonaro eyes early return to Brazil as US stay pressures Biden

By Press Association
January 10, 2023, 9:14 pm Updated: January 10, 2023, 10:24 pm
Brazilian ex-president Jair Bolsonaro (Eraldo Peres/AP)
Brazilian ex-president Jair Bolsonaro (Eraldo Peres/AP)

Joe Biden’s administration is under growing pressure from leftists in Latin America as well as US politicians to expel Jair Bolsonaro from a post-presidential retreat in Florida following his supporters’ brazen attack on Brazil’s capital over the weekend.

But the far-right ex-president may pre-empt any plans for such a stinging rebuke.

On Tuesday, he told a Brazilian media outlet he will push up his return home, originally scheduled for late January, after being hospitalised with abdominal pains stemming from a 2018 stabbing.

“I came to spend some time away with my family but these weren’t calm days,” Mr Bolsonaro told CNN’s Portuguese-language affiliate in Brazil.

“First, there was this sad episode in Brazil and then my hospitalisation.”

Mr Bolsonaro arrived in Florida in late December, skipping the January 1 swearing-in of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who became the first elected Brazilian president not to receive the presidential sash from his predecessor since democracy was restored in the 1980s.

Mr Bolsonaro is reportedly staying at the Orlando-area home of Brazilian mixed martial arts fighter Jose Aldo, a fervent supporter.

His visit to the Sunshine state went largely unnoticed in the US until Sunday’s attack by thousands of die-hard supporters who had been camping for weeks outside a military base in Brasilia, refusing to accept Mr Bolsonaro’s narrow defeat in an October runoff.

Their invasion of Brazil’s congress and presidential palace left behind shattered glass, smashed computers and slashed artwork.

Almost from the moment the images of destruction were broadcast to the world, Democrats voiced concern about Mr Bolsonaro’s continued presence on US soil, drawing parallels between the rampage in Brazil and the January 6 2020 insurrection by allies of Donald Trump who stormed the Capitol to try to overturn the US presidential election results.

Supporters of Brazil’s former president Jair Bolsonaro storm the National Congress building in Brasilia, Brazil, on Sunday January 8 2023
Supporters of Brazil’s former president Jair Bolsonaro storm the National Congress building in Brasilia, Brazil, on Sunday January 8 2023 (Eraldo Peres/AP)

Among those calling for President Joe Biden to give Mr Bolsonaro the boot was Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

“Nearly two years to the day the US Capitol was attacked by fascists, we see fascist movements abroad attempt to do the same in Brazil,” the New York City politician said.

“The US must cease granting refuge to Bolsonaro in Florida.”

It should be a no brainer for the White House, experts say.

Mr Biden has never had a close relationship with Mr Bolsonaro, who made common cause with Mr Trump’s top allies on the far right.

And any action to expel him is likely to play well in Latin America, where Mr Biden is courting a crop of new leftist leaders who have risen to power in places like Chile and Colombia expressing similar concerns about threats to democracy.

“It’s one thing to make statements about support for democracy,” said John Feeley, a longtime US diplomat in Latin America who resigned as ambassador to Panama in 2018 over differences with Mr Trump’s administration.

“It’s another to actually take action in your own home, where you have sovereign control, with someone who is clearly in league with the same folks who brought you on January 6,” Mr Feeley said.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva meets with government officials at Planalto Palace in Brasilia on Monday, the morning after Bolsonaro’s supporters stormed Congress, the Supreme Court and presidential palace
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva meets with government officials at Planalto Palace in Brasilia on Monday, the morning after Bolsonaro’s supporters stormed Congress, the Supreme Court and presidential palace (Eraldo Peres/AP)

But so far, the Biden administration has proceeded cautiously.

On Monday, State Department spokesman Ned Price, while sidestepping questions about Mr Bolsonaro’s presence, said anyone entering the US on a so-called A-1 visa reserved for sitting heads of state would have 30 days to either leave the country or adjust their status with the Department of Homeland Security at the conclusion of their term of office.

Mr Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, was similarly circumspect, saying only that any request from Brazil’s government related to Mr Bolsonaro would be evaluated, taking into consideration legal precedent.

Typically, the US is reluctant to discuss visa issues out of privacy concerns.

Mr Feeley said the longer the Biden administration waits, the weaker its support for democracy will be perceived in the region.

One place Mr Bolsonaro apparently is not going is Italy. The former president is the descendant of 19th-century immigrants from northern Italy and Brazilian media speculated for months that he and his children would seek Italian citizenship out of fear he could be prosecuted in Brazil for corruption or his mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic.

But Italian foreign minister Antonio Tajani told state radio on Tuesday Mr Bolsonaro has never requested citizenship — despite being bestowed honorary citizenship in 2021 by the small town where his great-grandfather was born.

“There are laws that address who gets citizenship,” Mr Tajani said, emphasising his far-right-led government’s strong condemnation of the raid on Brazilian government institutions by Bolsonaro supporters.

“It is not a political, discretionary choice.”

