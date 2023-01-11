Joe Biden ‘surprised’ government records found at old office

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Joe Biden ‘surprised’ government records found at old office

By Press Association
January 11, 2023, 2:56 am
(Andrew Harnik/AP)
(Andrew Harnik/AP)

President Joe Biden says he was “surprised” when he was informed that government records were found by his attorneys at a former office space in Washington.

He was asked about the issue after the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee requested that the US intelligence conduct a “damage assessment” of potentially classified documents.

Speaking to reporters in Mexico City, Mr Biden said his attorneys “did what they should have done” when they immediately called the National Archives about the discovery at the offices of the Penn Biden Centre.

He kept an office there after he left the vice presidency in 2017 until shortly before he launched his presidential campaign in 2019.

The White House confirmed that the Department of Justice was reviewing “a small number of documents with classified markings” found at the office.

“I was briefed about this discovery and surprised to learn that there are any government records that were taken there to that office,” Mr Biden said in his first comments since news of the November 2, 2022, document discovery emerged on Monday.

He added that “I don’t know what’s in the documents” and that his lawyers had suggested he not ask.

Earlier on Tuesday, representative Mike Turner sent the request to director of national intelligence Avril Haines, saying that Mr Biden’s retention of the documents put him in “potential violation of laws protecting national security, including the Espionage Act and Presidential Records Act”.

Irrespective of a federal review, the revelation that Mr Biden potentially mishandled classified or presidential records could prove to be a political headache for the president, who called former president Donald Trump’s decision to keep hundreds of such records at his private club in Florida “irresponsible”.

“Those entrusted with access to classified information have a duty and an obligation to protect it,” said Mr Turner in a letter to Ms Haines. “This issue demands a full and thorough review.”

On Tuesday, representative James Comer, the new GOP chairman of the House Oversight Committee, sent the White House Counsel’s office a letter requesting copies of the documents found at the Biden office, communications about the discovery, and a list of those who may have had access to the office where they were found. The White House did not immediately respond to the request.

Ms Haines agreed in September to conduct a “risk assessment” rather than a “damage assessment” of Mr Trump’s case.

There are significant differences between the Trump and Biden situations, including the gravity of an ongoing grand jury investigation into the Mar-a-Lago matter.

Trump
There are significant differences between the Trump and Biden situations (Lynne Sladky/AP)

The intelligence risk assessment into the Trump documents is to examine the seized records for classification as well as “the potential risk to national security that would result from the disclosure of the relevant documents”.

Senator Mark Warner, the Democratic chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, called for a briefing on the documents.

“Our system of classification exists in order to protect our most important national security secrets, and we expect to be briefed on what happened both at Mar-a-Lago and at the Biden office as part of our constitutional oversight obligations,” he said.

“From what we know so far, the latter is about finding documents with markings, and turning them over, which is certainly different from a months-long effort to retain material actively being sought by the government. But again, that’s why we need to be briefed.”

Special counsel to the president Richard Sauber said on Monday that after Mr Biden’s attorneys found the records, they notified the National Archives and Records Administration — which took custody of the documents the next day.

“Since that discovery, the President’s personal attorneys have cooperated with the Archives and the Department of Justice in a process to ensure that any Obama-Biden Administration records are appropriately in the possession of the Archives,” Mr Sauber said.

A person who is familiar with the matter but not authorised to discuss it publicly said attorney general Merrick Garland asked US attorney for the Northern District of Illinois John Lausch to review the matter after the Archives referred the issue to the department.

Mr Lausch is one of the few US attorneys to be held over from Trump’s administration.

Mr Trump weighed in Monday on his social media site, asking: “When is the FBI going to raid the many homes of Joe Biden, perhaps even the White House?”

Republicans have just taken control of the House of Representatives and are promising to launch widespread investigations of Mr Biden’s administration.

