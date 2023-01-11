Afghan women barred from sport face Taliban intimidation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Afghan women barred from sport face Taliban intimidation

By Press Association
January 11, 2023, 10:42 am
An Afghan women’s team poses for a photo in Kabul (AP)
An Afghan women’s team poses for a photo in Kabul (AP)

Afghan women and girls who once played a variety of sports say they have faced intimidation from the Taliban, including visits and phone calls warning them not to take part.

Since they took power in August 2021, the Taliban have banned sports for women and girls, part of a series of measures that have virtually shut down life for women in Afghanistan.

One woman said Taliban fighters came to a gym where she was giving private lessons to women in mixed martial arts and detained all of them.

Afghan MMA fighter
An Afghan mixed martial arts fighter poses for a photo with her trophies in Kabul (AP)

Another female athlete said she had received threatening phone calls.

Since their takeover of Afghanistan in August 2021, the Taliban have also barred girls from attending middle and high school. Last month, they ordered all women to be thrown out of universities as well.

The Taliban require women to cover their hair and faces in public and prohibit them from going to parks or gyms.

Afghanistan Women Athletes Photo Gallery
The Taliban have banned women from sports as well as barring them from most schooling and many realms of work (AP)

They have severely limited women’s ability to work outside the home and most recently forbade non-governmental organisations from employing women, a step that could cripple the vital flow of aid.

Even before the Taliban returned, women’s sports were opposed by many in Afghanistan’s deeply conservative society, seen as a violation of women’s modesty and of their role in life.

However, the previous, internationally-backed government initiated programmes encouraging women’s sports and school clubs, as well as leagues and national teams for women in many sports.

Sarina, a 20-year-old mixed martial artist, recalled how in August 2021, she was competing in a local women’s tournament at a Kabul sports hall.

A woman in a burqa on a bike
The women involved do not necessarily wear the burqa in regular life, but chose to hide their identities (AP)

Word spread through the audience and participants that the advancing Taliban were on the city’s outskirts. All the women and girls fled the hall. It was the last competition Sarina ever played in.

Months later, she said she tried to give private lessons for girls. But Taliban fighters raided the gym where they were practicing and arrested all of them.

In detention, the girls were humiliated and mocked, Sarina said. After mediation by elders, they were released after promising not to practice sports any more.

She still practices at home and sometimes teaches her close friends.

Afghan girl with skateboard
An Afghan girl poses with her skateboard in Kabul (AP)

“Life has become very difficult for me, but I am a fighter, so I will continue to live and fight,” she said.

Mushwanay, a spokesman of the Taliban’s Sports Organisation and National Olympic Committee, said authorities are looking for a way to restart sports for women by building separate sport venues.

But he gave no timeframe, and said extra funds were needed. Taliban authorities have repeatedly made similar promises to allow girls from the age of around 12 and upwards to return to school, but have still not done so.

Afghanistan Women Athletes Photo Gallery
Thai boxing is one of many sporting pursuits denied to Afghan women (AP)

Another sportswoman, 20-year-old Noura, revealed she had faced resistance her whole life as she tried to play sports.

Raised in a poor Kabul district by parents who migrated from the provinces, Noura started out playing football alongside local boys in the street. When she was nine, a coach spotted her and, at his encouragement, she joined a girls’ youth team.

She kept this a secret from everyone but her father, but her cover was blown by her own talent. At 13, she was named the best girl player in her age group, and her photo and name were broadcast on television.

Afghanistan Women Athletes Photo Gallery
These girls practised wushu, a Chinese martial art, before they were banned by the Taliban (AP)

Noura said: “All over the world, when a girl becomes famous and her picture is shown on TV, it’s a good day for her and she’s at the peak of happiness.

“For me, that day was very bitter and the beginning of worse days.”

Furious, her mother beat her, shouting that she was not allowed to play football. She kept playing in secret but was exposed again when her team won a national championship, and her photo was in the news. Again, her mother beat her.

Still, she sneaked off to the awards ceremony. She broke down in tears on stage as the audience cheered. “Only I knew I was crying because of loneliness and the hard life I had,” she said.

Afghanistan Women Athletes Photo Gallery
Many of the women continue to take part in sport in secret (AP)

When she found out, her mother set fire to her football kit.

Noura gave up football, but then turned to boxing. Her mother eventually relented, realising she could not keep her daughter away from sport, she said.

The day the Taliban entered Kabul, she said, her coach called her mother and said Noura should go to the airport to be taken out of the country.

Noura said her mother did not deliver the message because she did not want her to leave. When she learned of the message – too late to escape – Noura said she harmed herself, and had to be taken to hospital.

“The world had become dark for me,” she said.

Three months later, someone who identified himself as a member of the Taliban called the family and threatened her. “They were saying, why did you play sports? Sports are forbidden,” Noura recalled.

Terrified, she left Kabul, disguising herself in her burqa to travel to her family’s hometown. Eventually, she returned, but remains in fear.

“Even if my life was difficult, I used to have confidence in myself and knew that, with effort, I could do what I wanted,” she said.

“Now I don’t have much hope any more.”

