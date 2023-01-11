Jill Biden set for surgery to remove lesion above right eye

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

US first lady Jill Biden is to undergo surgery to remove a potentially cancerous lesion above her right eye.

Mrs Biden’s office announced a week ago that doctors had discovered the lesion during a recent routine skin cancer screening.

President Joe Biden accompanied his wife to Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre in Bethesda, Maryland, where she was to undergo a “common outpatient procedure known as Mohs surgery to remove and definitively examine the tissue”, said Dr Kevin O’Connor, the president’s physician, in a January 4 memo that the first lady’s office released last week.

The surgery involves cutting away thin layers of skin and examining each layer individually for signs of cancer, according to a fact sheet from the Mayo Clinic.

Doctors will keep removing layers of skin and examining them in a lab until there are no signs of cancer.

Mrs Biden waves as she and President Joe Biden on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington (AP)

The procedure takes less than four hours for most people, and they can go home afterwards.

Doctors recommended removing the lesion from the 71-year-old first lady “in an abundance of caution,” Dr O’Connor wrote in the memo. An update was expected later on Wednesday.

The Skin Cancer Foundation said the delicate skin around the eyes is especially vulnerable to damage from the sun’s ultraviolet rays.

The surgery was arranged for the morning after the Bidens returned from Mexico City, where the president held two days of talks with the leaders of Mexico and Canada and the first lady met with women, children and her counterparts.

In April 2021, Mrs Biden underwent a medical procedure that the White House described only as “common”.

Mr Biden accompanied her to an outpatient centre near the campus of George Washington University, and they returned to the White House after about two hours.