Tommy Makinson feels it’s a ‘no-brainer’ to keep Shaun Wane as England coach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Tommy Makinson feels it’s a ‘no-brainer’ to keep Shaun Wane as England coach

By Press Association
January 11, 2023, 6:03 pm
Tommy Makinson is ready to kick on after England’s World Cup heartbreak (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Tommy Makinson is ready to kick on after England’s World Cup heartbreak (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Tommy Makinson is ready to rebound from his Rugby League World Cup heartbreak and maintains Shaun Wane remains the right man to lead England forward.

St Helens full-back Makinson scored a record-breaking five tries against Greece in November but was then part of the side that suffered a shock golden point semi-final defeat to Samoa at the Emirates Stadium.

Speculation continues over Wane’s future as England coach, with the Rugby Football League understood to be ready to settle the issue following a meeting next month.

England v Papua New Guinea – Rugby League World Cup – Quarter Final – DW Stadium
Tommy Makinson scored a record-breaking five tries in England’s World Cup win over Greece (Tim Goode/PA)

But Makinson, who is back in training ahead of Saints’ World Club Challenge clash with Penrith Panthers on February 18, said: “For me, it’s a no-brainer.

“Shaun is a world-class coach and a world-class person as well. We didn’t let him down because that’s the game, but I do think if we’d got to the World Cup final it gets talked about differently.

“We didn’t achieve what we wanted in the World Cup and Shaun will be the first to say that. But I think as a group we really enjoyed what Shaun brings and how good a coach he is.

Shaun Wane led England to the Rugby League World Cup semi-finals
Shaun Wane led England to the Rugby League World Cup semi-finals (Tim Goode/PA)

“It was some of the best six weeks we’ve ever had in our life. It just ended with a poor performance, didn’t it.”

With this year’s international calendar looking far from certain, Makinson has switched his full focus on to the first World Club Challenge clash since 2020, when his side were sunk at home by Sydney Roosters.

But he admits it took a major effort to shrug off the huge upset against the Samoans, when Stephen Crichton’s drop-goal sealed a 27-26 upset win and shattered hopes of a host World Cup triumph.

“It (the World Cup) took a hell of a lot of getting over but you have to move on quickly,” added Makinson. “We’re building for something special again.

St Helens v Leeds Rhinos – Betfred Super League – Grand Final – Old Trafford
Tommy Makinson (right) will be part of a St Helens squad chasing their fifth straight Grand Final win (Richard Sellers/PA)

“There’s a lot going on, a trip to Australia to play the best team around at this moment in time, and then an action-packed season trying to back up our fourth title in a row.”

New Saints coach Paul Wellens is undaunted by the prospect of lifting a club that has come to dominate the domestic game for the best part of the last half-decade to new heights against the back-to-back NRL champions.

“It almost feels like each year that they have to prove themselves in a different way,” said Wellens, who took over from the departing Kristian Woolf in the wake of last season’s Grand Final win over Leeds Rhinos.

“Winning four in a row is not enough to cement themselves as the best in Super League history, but we want to keep getting challenged as as club, and this is another way that we can prove ourselves.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
'You've got a situation where there's no consequences to actions', said teacher Mike Sexton.
‘Worse than anything I saw in the US’: Aberdeen teacher poised to quit after…
2
David Bowie and nanny Marion Skene
Marion Skene: The Aberdeen nanny who died a year after David Bowie left her…
3
Cromarty Firth could make big gains from freeport status. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Cromarty Firth to win ‘freeport’ status as Aberdeen bid misses out
4
To go with story by Erikka Askeland. Mostyn McKenzie store in Trinity Centre is closing down Picture shows; Mostyn McKenzie store Trinity Centre. Aberdeen. Erikka Askeland/DCT Media Date; 22/12/2022
Independent Aberdeen shoe shop to close after nearly 60 years
5
Mary Cruickshank, also known as Sim, was found to be sixteen times the cocaine limit. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Woman was SIXTEEN times the cocaine limit while driving between Dundee and Aberdeen
6
Camperdown Road crash
Man taken to hospital following crash on Aberdeen street
7
Gayle's Labrador in front of the ruins of the 12th Century Forvie Kirk - the only reminder of the 'lost' community.
Lost village: The abandoned Aberdeenshire community engulfed in sand
8
Graham Hay. Image: DC Thomson
‘Gentle giant’ in dock after losing temper with charity cyclists who set up camp…
9
Image: Chris Sumner
Businessman calls for inquiry into granite used at ‘disgraceful’ Union Terrace Gardens
10
Tracy Anne Menhinick is accused of endangering a child and making him endure unnecessary operations. Image: DC Thomson
Former nurse on trial accused of endangering child with ‘unnecessary’ operations

More from Press and Journal

CalMac ferry services face disruption. Image: Allan Milligan/ Isle of Eigg Residents Association.
Heavy rain and winds gusting to 70mph disrupt ferries and trains but sunshine forecast…
Caley Thistle goalkeeper Mark Ridgers will be aiming to shut out rampant leader leaders Queen's Park on Saturday. Image: SNS Group
Caley Thistle goalkeeper Mark Ridgers relishes chance to slice gap on leaders Queen's Park
Hope of a solution for Elgin's urban gull problem. Image: DC Thomson
Glimmer of hope for a solution to Elgin's urban gull problem
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Op-ed for commercial property Picture shows; Stuart Johnston, partner and head of commercial, north Scotland, DM Hall. don't know. Supplied by DM Hall Date; 29/05/2018
Unhappy with your business rates? Appeal them, says Stuart Johston of DM Hall
11 January 2023. Buckie Thistle FC, Victoria Park, Midmar Street, Buckie, Scotland. This is from the Aberdeenshire Shield Match between Buckie Thistle FC and Aberdeen. PICTURE CONTENT:- Buckie celebrate the equaliser 2-2
Graeme Stewart thrilled after Buckie secure shot at Shield glory
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Scott MacLeod.. Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
'It was horrific and humiliating': Revenge porn victim speaks out after cruel ex sends…
Bob MacIntyre.
Stephen Gallacher: Hero Cup is going to be thrilling spectacle - and I'll have…
Aberdeen International Airport passengers have donated more than £3,000 to the charity globes. Image: Aberdeen International Airport.
Aberdeen Airport passengers raise £3,000 for charity by dropping 'leftover currencies' into collection globes
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. David Stewart leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Picture shows; David Stewart leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court.. Aberdeen. Supplied by David McPhee/ DC Thomson Date; 06/01/2023
Morrisons worker who embezzled cigarettes and cash ordered to get saving
Scott Walker. Image: DC Thomson
Victim loses four teeth in drunken Aberdeen bar assault

Editor's Picks