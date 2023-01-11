Attacker shot by police after six stabbed at Paris railway station

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Attacker shot by police after six stabbed at Paris railway station

By Press Association
January 11, 2023, 8:59 pm Updated: January 11, 2023, 9:09 pm
Police officers patrol at the Gare du Nord station (Michel Euler/AP)
Police officers patrol at the Gare du Nord station (Michel Euler/AP)

The Paris prosecutor said investigators have not yet been able to identify the attacker who wounded six people with a sharp metallic hook in the French capital’s Gare du Nord railway station on Wednesday before being shot and wounded by police.

The suspect attacked several people, including a police officer, during the morning rush hour “with no apparent reason at this stage”, Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau said in a statement.

Ms Beccuau said that the assailant was undergoing surgery at a hospital after being shot twice in the chest and once in the right arm.

Investigators have not been able to interrogate him given his condition, she said.

The identification process was still ongoing because the suspect was registered under several identities in a fingerprint database based on his declarations in previous cases involving him, suggesting he could be born in Libya or Algeria, the statement said.

He is about 20 years old.

France Station Stabbings
Police officers at the Gare du Nord station (Michel Euler/AP)

The statement described his weapon as a “metallic hook from which the longer part ends in a point”.

The victims are two men, ages 36 and 41, three women ages 40, 47 and 53, and a 56-year-old police officer, Ms Beccuau’s statement said.

Only the 36-year-old man remained in hospital on Wednesday evening with non-life-threatening injuries, it said.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, who went to the site earlier in the day, thanked police “for their effective and courageous reaction”.

“Without the extremely rapid intervention, there would surely be deaths,” he said.

“At 6.42, the first acts were described. At 6.43, the police used their administrative weapon after his passage of violence,” he said.

France Station Stabbings
People wait behind the police tape outside the Gare du Nord station (Michel Euler/AP)

Mr Darmanin said the attacker’s weapon was likely a homemade weapon. He said the suspect was reported not to have said anything during the assault and that investigators have not discovered any extremist links.

According to Ms Beccuau’s statement, the preliminary investigation found that the suspect threw himself upon a man in front of the train station, stabbing him about 20 times.

The assailant then entered the station and attacked four civilians and a police officer, French media reports said.

Screams alerted two other police officers who intervened while the suspect was attacking the officer.

The officer for France’s border guard was stabbed in the back but not seriously wounded because of a bulletproof vest, Mr Darmanin said.

Police opened an attempted murder investigation. No specific motive has been determined by authorities.

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric, asked for Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ reaction to the Paris stabbings, said: “We condemn wholeheartedly this attack and call for a very swift investigation into this incident.”

