Joe Biden’s team ‘finds more documents with classified markings’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Joe Biden’s team ‘finds more documents with classified markings’

By Press Association
January 12, 2023, 5:27 am
(Susan Walsh/AP)
(Susan Walsh/AP)

President Joe Biden’s legal team has discovered additional documents containing classification markings in a second location, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press.

The revelation comes days after an attorney for the president said Mr Biden’s lawyers had discovered a “small number” of classified documents at his former office space in Washington.

Earlier this week, the White House confirmed that the Department of Justice was reviewing “a small number of documents with classified markings” found at the office.

Mr Biden’s attorneys had discovered the documents at the offices of the Penn Biden Center and then immediately called the National Archives about the discovery, the White House said.

Biden
The revelation that Mr Biden potentially mishandled classified or presidential records could prove to be a political headache for the president (Susan Walsh/AP)

Mr Biden kept an office there after he left the vice presidency in 2017 until shortly before he launched his Democratic presidential campaign in 2019.

The person who spoke to the AP on Wednesday said the president’s legal team found additional classified material at a second location. They were not authorised to publicly discuss details of the sensitive matter and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The revelation that additional classified documents were uncovered by Mr Biden’s attorneys came hours after White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre dodged questions about Mr Biden’s handling of classified information and the West Wing’s management of the discovery.

She said the White House was committed to handling the matter in the “right way”, pointing to Mr Biden’s personal attorneys’ immediate notification of the National Archives.

But she refused to say when Mr Biden himself had been briefed, whether there were any more classified documents potentially located at other unauthorised locations, and why the White House waited more than two months to reveal the discovery of the initial batch of documents, which were found on November 2, days before the midterm elections.

“As my colleagues in the Counsel have stated and said to all of you yesterday, this is an ongoing process under the review of the Department of Justice. So we are going to be limited on what we can say here,” Ms Jean-Pierre said.

The White House and Justice Department declined to comment on reports of the second set of classified records. It was first reported by NBC News.

The Justice Department is reviewing the records that were found at the Penn Biden Center and attorney general Merrick Garland has asked John Lausch, the US attorney in Chicago, to review the the matter, another person familiar with the matter told the AP this week.

That person also was not authorised to discuss the matter publicly and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

Mr Lausch is one of the few US attorneys to be held over from former president Donald Trump’s administration.

Irrespective of the Justice Department review, the revelation that Mr Biden potentially mishandled classified or presidential records could prove to be a political headache for the president, who called Mr Trump’s decision to keep hundreds of such records at his private club in Florida “irresponsible”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
'You've got a situation where there's no consequences to actions', said teacher Mike Sexton.
‘Worse than anything I saw in the US’: Aberdeen teacher poised to quit after…
2
David Bowie and nanny Marion Skene
Marion Skene: The Aberdeen nanny who died a year after David Bowie left her…
3
Cromarty Firth could make big gains from freeport status. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Cromarty Firth to win ‘freeport’ status as Aberdeen bid misses out
4
To go with story by Erikka Askeland. Mostyn McKenzie store in Trinity Centre is closing down Picture shows; Mostyn McKenzie store Trinity Centre. Aberdeen. Erikka Askeland/DCT Media Date; 22/12/2022
Independent Aberdeen shoe shop to close after nearly 60 years
5
Mary Cruickshank, also known as Sim, was found to be sixteen times the cocaine limit. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Woman was SIXTEEN times the cocaine limit while driving between Dundee and Aberdeen
6
Camperdown Road crash
Man taken to hospital following crash on Aberdeen street
7
Gayle's Labrador in front of the ruins of the 12th Century Forvie Kirk - the only reminder of the 'lost' community.
Lost village: The abandoned Aberdeenshire community engulfed in sand
8
Graham Hay. Image: DC Thomson
‘Gentle giant’ in dock after losing temper with charity cyclists who set up camp…
9
Image: Chris Sumner
Businessman calls for inquiry into granite used at ‘disgraceful’ Union Terrace Gardens
10
Tracy Anne Menhinick is accused of endangering a child and making him endure unnecessary operations. Image: DC Thomson
Former nurse on trial accused of endangering child with ‘unnecessary’ operations

More from Press and Journal

CalMac ferry services face disruption. Image: Allan Milligan/ Isle of Eigg Residents Association.
Heavy rain and winds gusting to 70mph disrupt ferries and trains but sunshine forecast…
Caley Thistle goalkeeper Mark Ridgers will be aiming to shut out rampant leader leaders Queen's Park on Saturday. Image: SNS Group
Caley Thistle goalkeeper Mark Ridgers relishes chance to slice gap on leaders Queen's Park
Hope of a solution for Elgin's urban gull problem. Image: DC Thomson
Glimmer of hope for a solution to Elgin's urban gull problem
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Op-ed for commercial property Picture shows; Stuart Johnston, partner and head of commercial, north Scotland, DM Hall. don't know. Supplied by DM Hall Date; 29/05/2018
Unhappy with your business rates? Appeal them, says Stuart Johston of DM Hall
11 January 2023. Buckie Thistle FC, Victoria Park, Midmar Street, Buckie, Scotland. This is from the Aberdeenshire Shield Match between Buckie Thistle FC and Aberdeen. PICTURE CONTENT:- Buckie celebrate the equaliser 2-2
Graeme Stewart thrilled after Buckie secure shot at Shield glory
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Scott MacLeod.. Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
'It was horrific and humiliating': Revenge porn victim speaks out after cruel ex sends…
Bob MacIntyre.
Stephen Gallacher: Hero Cup is going to be thrilling spectacle - and I'll have…
Aberdeen International Airport passengers have donated more than £3,000 to the charity globes. Image: Aberdeen International Airport.
Aberdeen Airport passengers raise £3,000 for charity by dropping 'leftover currencies' into collection globes
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. David Stewart leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Picture shows; David Stewart leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court.. Aberdeen. Supplied by David McPhee/ DC Thomson Date; 06/01/2023
Morrisons worker who embezzled cigarettes and cash ordered to get saving
Scott Walker. Image: DC Thomson
Victim loses four teeth in drunken Aberdeen bar assault

Editor's Picks