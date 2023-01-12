I’m one of the best in the world – Nick Kyrgios eyes Australian Open title bid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
I’m one of the best in the world – Nick Kyrgios eyes Australian Open title bid

By Press Association
January 12, 2023, 7:17 am
Nick Kyrgios, right, is hoping to lift the winner’s trophy in Melbourne (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Nick Kyrgios, right, is hoping to lift the winner's trophy in Melbourne (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Nick Kyrgios is ready to embrace the pressure of being one of the Australian Open favourites for the first time.

The 27-year-old is ranked 21 but, having reached his first grand slam singles final at Wimbledon last summer and then the quarter-finals of the US Open, has shown he can be a serious contender on the biggest stages.

Kyrgios’ commitment to tennis has been repeatedly questioned over the past few years but he turned a corner after lifting the doubles crown here last year with Thanasi Kokkinakis and will bid to become the first home men’s singles champion since Mark Edmondson in 1976.

“I am one of the best players in the world so I’m definitely going to go into the Australian Open, any tournament, with confidence,” said the Australian number one after practice at Melbourne Park.

“It’s a bit different this time around for me being one of the favourites. Usually I’m a dark horse type thing but now, obviously after the year I’ve had, I’m one of the favourites so it’s kind of new for me as well.

“This is the first time I’ve genuinely gone into a slam feeling like I’m one of the guys that can really take the trophy and knock on the door. I don’t know what I’m going to be feeling when I get out there.

“Usually I’ve got nothing to lose and just putting on a show, but I’ve got to try to really find that balance. Fourteen days to win one of these things is not easy. Obviously I’m capable but so many other people are capable as well.”

Kyrgios pulled out of representing Australia at the United Cup on the eve of the tournament citing a leg injury but declared himself fit and ready on Thursday while announcing his investment in the South East Melbourne Phoenix basketball team.

He is due to take on Novak Djokovic in a practice match in Rod Laver Arena on Friday evening, with tickets selling out inside an hour.

Djokovic has been struggling with a hamstring injury sustained in Adelaide last week and cut short a practice session on Wednesday but he was back on court on Thursday, albeit with strapping protecting the problem.

Kyrgios expects the clash to go ahead, saying: “I haven’t heard anything else. He knows what he needs to be feeling moving forwards. But I wouldn’t have any doubt. I still think he’s a clear favourite.”

Djokovic’s return to Melbourne following last year’s deportation will be one of the main themes of the tournament.

Kyrgios was one of the few players to publicly stick up for Djokovic and criticise his country’s handling of the saga, changing the two men’s relationship, which had been frosty.

Fans have already been told they will be thrown out if they are disruptive in their reactions towards the nine-time Australian Open champion.

Kyrgios said: “I know people are always going to have people they hate on court and people they love. I’m one of the players that deals with it everywhere.

“I would just say Novak’s here and he hasn’t made any rules. He’s here and all he wants to do is put on a show.

“He’s chasing things that athletes rarely are able to chase, he’s one of the greatest athletes of all time, not just on a tennis court. I know there are going to be people that won’t want him to win but I think they just can’t cross that line as fans.”

Friday also sees the first episodes released of Netflix’s tennis documentary Break Point, in which Kyrgios is one of the stars.

“It wasn’t only for me,” said the Australian. “I think it’s in desperate need for the tennis world to get put on the map globally again. Obviously when Novak and (Rafael) Nadal go as well as Roger (Federer).

“This Netflix (show) is kind of the last hope that tennis is going to be interesting globally on the map for a long, long time. We’ve got a lot of young personalities. I think the first episode is pretty exciting and I think it will keep people interested for sure.”

