Dan Evans would back return to old Davis Cup format after Kosmos deal ends early

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Dan Evans would back return to old Davis Cup format after Kosmos deal ends early

By Press Association
January 13, 2023, 7:32 am
Dan Evans playing in Davis Cup for Great Britain in Glasgow in September (Steve Welsh/PA)
Dan Evans playing in Davis Cup for Great Britain in Glasgow in September (Steve Welsh/PA)

Dan Evans would like to see Davis Cup ties revert to the old home-and-away format following the collapse of the International Tennis Federation’s long-term deal with Gerard Pique’s Kosmos group.

The ITF controversially partnered with the former Barcelona and Spain footballer in 2018 to revamp the historic competition, with Kosmos promising to invest three billion US dollars in the sport over 25 years.

It seemed hugely unlikely at the time that the competition would generate the sort of income to support such an investment and so it has proved.

British number two Evans reacted to the news with typical candour, saying: “It is disappointing that they can’t keep filling our pockets. It was a matter of time, wasn’t it? We were getting paid a little too much for not a lot, I guess.”

Kosmos largely scrapped the home-and-away format in favour of a World Cup style event, with 18 teams contesting the inaugural finals week in Madrid in 2019.

It was not a disaster but ties not involving Spain were marred by low attendances and fans and players bemoaned the loss of the sort of atmospheres that were the competition’s biggest strength.

The format has been tweaked over the past two years after the 2020 edition was postponed because of the Covid-19 pandemic, with this year’s tournament featuring a group stage held across four cities including Glasgow in September before a final eight showdown in Malaga in November.

The ITF has committed to keeping the same format for this year but the future direction of the competition is now clouded in uncertainty.

One of the criticisms of the old format was top players were no longer prepared to commit several weeks across the year to Davis Cup but Evans believes reverting back could prove a success.

“The younger generation, I think they are pumped to win the Davis Cup,” he said. “We changed it when I don’t think it necessarily needed the whole format changing.

“Davis Cup is about the fans. It’s not about the players, in my opinion. If you’ve got home and away, I think you’re still getting a good crowd. Glasgow was tough for the other matches (not involving Britain). It doesn’t look good for the tournament.”

The ITF tried to put a positive spin on the news, saying in a statement: “The ITF negotiated a strong deal for tennis in 2018. The partnership increased participation, prize money and interest in Davis Cup and produced funding to support the global development of our sport.”

The qualifying round does still feature home-and-away ties and Evans is set to be part of the British team that heads to Bogota to take on Colombia immediately after the Australian Open.

The outspoken 32-year-old previously indicated he was considering not playing in future ties after criticising captain Leon Smith for not picking him for doubles in Glasgow.

But he has had a change of heart, saying: “Playing with the Union Jack on your chest doesn’t happen very often and sooner or later you won’t be good enough to be in the team. So I think every chance I get now I’ll put myself forward to play.

“Although it is in Colombia miles away, it’s terrible travel, not a great spot, I think that’s when you stand up and be counted for your country.”

Evans’ comments regarding doubles selection did not go down well but he insisted there was no need for clear-the-air talks with Smith, saying: “He asked me if I would play and I said yeah. That was it.

Tim Henman (left) and Katie Swan
Tim Henman, pictured with Katie Swan, was praised for his captaincy at the United Cup (Mark Baker/AP)

“That was my opinion on the matter. I know in this world now it’s hard to tell the truth but I was brought up to tell the truth and speak your opinion and I won’t change that.”

Intriguingly, Evans called for Tim Henman, who earned plaudits for his captaincy at the recent United Cup, to be brought more into the British tennis fold.

While acknowledging the former world number four’s services would come at a price, he said: “(I don’t know) if that question has been asked or not by the federation. But, if it has not, it is staggering.

“These guys, the ex-players, need to be kept in the game, the very good ones anyway. He was popular, he was great, he really helped.”

Evans, who hopes he has put a recent illness behind him, will play Facundo Bagnis in the first round of the Australian Open on Tuesday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Lewis Forrester was clocked at nearly 120mph on the A92. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
‘Reckless and dangerous’: Audi driver clocked at nearly 120mph while showing off to friends
2
Pictures by JASON HEDGES CR0040534 Karla Sinclair, Portsoy For food and drink FIRST LOOK story on the opening of Aspire, a new restaurant launching this weekend in Portsoy (inside a former kirk). Jill Christine Mair is pictured Thursday 12th January 2023 - Pictures by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
First look: Owner hopes new Portsoy restaurant Aspire ‘will put town on the map’
3
Police chiefs are facing calls to up patrols in the newly developed Union Terrace Gardens (UTG). It comes after The Press And Journal captured images of youngsters fighting under the new safety lights - installed as part of a recently completed £30 million overhaul of the Victorian gardens. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson.
Video: Youths fight in Union Terrace Gardens as police say £30m park was reopened…
4
The Scottish Air Ambulance helicopter attended the scene. Image: Scotland's Charity Air Ambulance.
Air ambulance lands in Bervie School playing fields due to medical emergency
5
The number 10 Stagecoach bus was stuck in one of Huntly's narrowest roads. Image: Michael McCosh/ DC Thomson Design.
Stagecoach bus gets stuck in ‘one of the narrowest roads’ in Huntly
6
Proud owner, Julie-Ann Whyte has launched her own traditional greengrocer in Aberdeenshire. Picture by Kami Thomson.
Traditional Aberdeenshire greengrocer sells over 17,000 pies in six months
7
To go with story by Jenni Gee. McEleny glassed a workmate Picture shows; Inverness Justice Centre / Daniel McEleny. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; Unknown
‘I have a short fuse’: Man’s apologetic texts after glassing workmate on night out
8
Bex McIntosh hasn't used Evri since she experienced problems. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
‘They don’t care’: Inverness woman on delivery giant Evri’s apology
9
Vanessa Bremner is over the moon that her Aberdeenshire cold-pressed juices will appear on TV. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Laurencekirk carrots to fuel Dancing on Ice stars after Stonehaven mum bags ITV gig
10
To go with story by Daniel McKay. Easson had a stand-off with armed cops Picture shows; John Easson - dob 21 sep 90. N/A. Supplied by Facebook / DCT Media Date; Unknown; 611766d5-b5a3-4e8f-83bd-297437906df0
Drunk boyfriend assaulted partner after late sister’s remembrance drinks

More from Press and Journal

Dr Max Coleman. from the Royal Botanic Garden, is working with the University of the Highlands and Islands on the elm tree project
Highlands helping in the fightback against Dutch elm disease
Hibs' Gordon Chisholm (left) and Ian Munro (3) fail to shut down Eric Black who breaks through to score Aberdeen's third goal in the 1985 League Cup final. Image: SNS
Aberdeen scoring legend Eric Black tells Bojan Miovski 'goals will come' ahead of League…
Drambuie Cranachan Cheesecake
Sweet treats: Tuck into this Drambuie cranachan cheesecake this Burns Night
Peter May's new thriller "A Winter Grave" is published on January 19, 2023.
Peter May's new thriller paints an apocalyptic picture of the world in 2051
Sally, Winnie and Polly are in the care of the Scottish SPCA centre in Drumoak. Image: Scottish SPCA
Sally, Winnie and Polly are looking for new homes – can you help?
Rachel Corsie's earliest memory of watching Aberdeen at Hampden is the defeat to Rangers in the 2000 Scottish Cup final.
Rachel Corsie: Will Sunday be the day I finally see Aberdeen win at Hampden?
BioCafe on Rosemount Viaduct welcomes everyone, says owner Iwona Szmid, middle, who doubles as a personal trainer. Image: Andy Morton/DC Thomson
The demise of Aberdeen's Bonobo Cafe and the battle between 'plant-based' and 'vegan'
Aberdeen Women forward Hannah Stewart. Image: Shutterstock.
'I'm a player who feeds off confidence' - Aberdeen Women forward Hannah Stewart determined…
Forgetting the Future share their week in five pictures with a busy gigging schedule taking them across the country. Image: Forgetting the Future.
My Week in 5 Pictures: Thurso rockers Forgetting the Future share their life on…
Has the Dry January movement highlighted breaking up with booze for good? Picture supplied by Shutterstock.
Talking Point: Does Dry January expose a change in drinking culture?

Editor's Picks