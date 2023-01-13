Rifts in Russian military command seen amid Ukraine fighting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Rifts in Russian military command seen amid Ukraine fighting

By Press Association
January 13, 2023, 9:23 am Updated: January 13, 2023, 2:30 pm
Russian self-propelled 152.4 mm howitzers Msta fire on a mission at an undisclosed location in Ukraine (Russian Defence Ministry Press Service via AP)
Russian self-propelled 152.4 mm howitzers Msta fire on a mission at an undisclosed location in Ukraine (Russian Defence Ministry Press Service via AP)

As Russian troops wage a ferocious house-to-house fight for control of strongholds in eastern Ukraine, a parallel battle is unfolding in the top echelons of military power in Moscow, with President Vladimir Putin reshuffling his top generals while rival camps try to win his favour.

The fighting for the salt mining town of Soledar and the nearby city of Bakhmut has highlighted a bitter rift between the Russian Defence Ministry leadership and Yevgeny Prigozhin, a rogue millionaire whose private military force known as the Wagner Group has played an increasingly visible role in Ukraine.

Mr Putin’s shake-up of the military brass this week was seen as a bid to show that the Defence Ministry still has his support and is in charge as the troubled conflict nears the 11-month mark.

Prigozhin rushed on Wednesday to declare that his mercenary force had captured Soledar, arguing that the prize was won exclusively by Wagner.

Wagner Group head Yevgeny Prigozhin
Wagner Group head Yevgeny Prigozhin (AP)

The Defence Ministry waited until Friday to announce its capture, saying without mentioning Wagner that it became possible thanks to air and artillery strikes and airborne forces’ manoeuvres. A Ukrainian army spokesman denied that, saying the country’s troops were still in Soledar.

Prigozhin fired back at the Defence Ministry, saying “they are constantly trying to steal Wagner’s victory”.

The Defence Ministry has challenged that characterisation – describing action by airborne troops and other forces in the battle – and claimed credit for taking the town on Friday. A Ukrainian army spokesman denied that, saying fighting in Soledar continued.

The 61-year-old Prigozhin, who was known as “Putin’s chef” for his lucrative catering contracts and was indicted in the US for meddling in the 2016 presidential election, has expanded his assets to include Wagner, as well as mining and other spheres.

He has scathingly criticised the military brass for blunders in Ukraine, saying Wagner was more efficient than regular troops.

He has found a powerful ally in Chechnya’s leader Ramzan Kadyrov, who has deployed elite troops from his southern Russian region to fight in Ukraine and also assailed the military leadership and the Kremlin for being too soft and indecisive.

While both have pledged loyalty to Mr Putin, their public attacks on his top generals openly challenged the Kremlin’s monopoly on such criticism, something that Russia’s tightly controlled political system had not seen before.

In the reshuffle announced on Wednesday, the Defence Ministry said the head of the General Staff, General Valery Gerasimov, was named the new chief of Russian forces in Ukraine, while the former top commander there, General Sergei Surovikin, was demoted to Gen Gerasimov’s deputy after only three months on the job.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, centre, with Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu, right, and General Valery Gerasimov
Russian President Vladimir Putin, centre, with Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu, right, and General Valery Gerasimov (Mikhail Metzel, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

The Washington-based Institute of the Study of War saw the reshuffle as an attempt by the Kremlin to “reassert the primacy of the Russian Ministry of Defence in an internal Russian power struggle”, weaken the influence of its foes, and send a signal to Prigozhin and others to reduce their criticism.

Prigozhin and Kadyrov have repeatedly criticised Gen Gerasimov, the main architect of the Russian operation in Ukraine, and held him responsible for military defeats while praising Gen Surovikin.

Russian troops were forced to retreat from Kyiv after a botched attempt to capture the Ukrainian capital in the opening weeks of the war.

In the autumn, they hastily pulled back from the north-eastern Kharkiv region and the southern city of Kherson under the brunt of a swift Ukrainian counter-offensive.

Gen Surovikin directed the retreat from Kherson, the only regional centre captured by Russia, and was credited for shoring up command and increasing discipline in the ranks.

But a Ukrainian missile strike on January 1 in the eastern town of Makiivka killed scores of Russian troops and tainted his image.

Political analyst Tatiana Stanovaya observed that Gen Gerasimov’s appointment marked yet another attempt by Mr Putin to resolve his military problems by shaking up the brass.

“He is trying to reshuffle the pieces and is therefore giving chances to those who he finds persuasive,” she wrote.

Chechnya’s regional leader Ramzan Kadyrov
Chechnya’s Ramzan Kadyrov (Mikhail Metzel, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

“But in reality, the problem is not with the people, but with the tasks at hand.”

Ms Stanovaya argued that Gen Gerasimov could have asked for “carte blanche in the heat of verbal battles against the background of some very tense discussions”.

For Mr Putin, “this is manoeuvring, a tug-of-war between Surovikin (and sympathisers like Prigozhin) and Gerasimov”, she added.

Gen Gerasimov, who began his military career as a Soviet army tank officer in the 1970s, has been chief of the General Staff since 2012 and was seen at the start of the conflict in February sitting next to defence minister Sergei Shoigu at a very long table with Mr Putin.

His appointment to directly lead the forces in Ukraine drew stinging comments from some Russian hawks.

Viktor Alksnis, a retired Soviet air force colonel who spearheaded botched attempts to preserve the USSR in 1991, noted that Gen Gerasimov had overseen the action in Ukraine even before his appointment.

“This decision reflects the understanding by our political and military leadership that the special military operation has failed and none of its goals has been fulfilled in nearly a year of fighting,” Mr Alksnis wrote on his messaging app channel.

A Russian self-propelled 152.4 mm howitzer Msta fires on a mission at an undisclosed location in Ukraine
A Russian self-propelled 152.4 mm howitzer Msta fires on a mission at an undisclosed location in Ukraine (Russian Defence Ministry Press Service via AP)

“Replacing Surovikin with Gerasimov will change nothing.”

Mark Galeotti, who specialises in Russian military and security affairs at University College, London, said the appointment handed Gen Gerasimov “the most poisoned of chalices” as he now will bear direct responsibility for any more setbacks.

“Gerasimov is hanging by a thread,” Mr Galeotti said in a commentary on Twitter.

“He needs some kind of win, or a career ends in ignominy. This may well suggest some kinds of escalation.”

Mr Galeotti also warned that frequent reshuffling of Russia’s generals could erode allegiance in the officer corps.

“If you keep appointing, rotating, burning your (relative) stars, setting unrealistic expectations, arbitrarily demoting them, that’s not going to win loyalty,” he said.

Prigozhin, meanwhile, has taken advantage of military setbacks in Ukraine to expand his clout by making the Wagner Group a pivotal element of the Russian fighting force, augmenting the regular army that has suffered a heavy attrition.

Smoke billows during fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces in Soledar, Donetsk region, Ukraine
Smoke billows during fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces in Soledar, Donetsk region, Ukraine (Libkos/AP)

Ukrainian officials alleged Wagner contractors were suffering massive losses in the fighting in Soledar and Bakhmut, advancing “on the bodies of their own comrades”.

Once convicted of assault and robbery, for which he served time in prison, Prigozhin in recent months went on a tour of Russia’s sprawling network of penal colonies to recruit inmates to join Wagner’s forces to fight in Ukraine in exchange for pardons.

He recently released a video showing about 20 convicts allowed to leave the ranks of fighters after half a year on the front line, while also making clear that anyone breaking ranks will face brutal punishment.

Footage posted in the autumn showed a Wagner contractor being beaten to death with a sledgehammer after allegedly defecting to the Ukrainian side.

Despite public outrage and demands to investigate the incident, authorities have turned a blind eye to it.

Observers have warned that by giving Prigozhin a free hand to run Wagner as a private army governed by medieval-style rules, the government has effectively planted dangerous seeds of possible upheaval.

“In the end, there is chaos and the expansion of violence – extrajudicial and illegal,” predicted Andrei Kolesnikov, an analyst with the Carnegie Endowment.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Lewis Forrester was clocked at nearly 120mph on the A92. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
‘Reckless and dangerous’: Audi driver clocked at nearly 120mph while showing off to friends
2
Pictures by JASON HEDGES CR0040534 Karla Sinclair, Portsoy For food and drink FIRST LOOK story on the opening of Aspire, a new restaurant launching this weekend in Portsoy (inside a former kirk). Jill Christine Mair is pictured Thursday 12th January 2023 - Pictures by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
First look: Owner hopes new Portsoy restaurant Aspire ‘will put town on the map’
3
Police chiefs are facing calls to up patrols in the newly developed Union Terrace Gardens (UTG). It comes after The Press And Journal captured images of youngsters fighting under the new safety lights - installed as part of a recently completed £30 million overhaul of the Victorian gardens. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson.
Video: Youths fight in Union Terrace Gardens as police say £30m park was reopened…
4
The Scottish Air Ambulance helicopter attended the scene. Image: Scotland's Charity Air Ambulance.
Air ambulance lands in Bervie School playing fields due to medical emergency
5
The number 10 Stagecoach bus was stuck in one of Huntly's narrowest roads. Image: Michael McCosh/ DC Thomson Design.
Stagecoach bus gets stuck in ‘one of the narrowest roads’ in Huntly
6
Proud owner, Julie-Ann Whyte has launched her own traditional greengrocer in Aberdeenshire. Picture by Kami Thomson.
Traditional Aberdeenshire greengrocer sells over 17,000 pies in six months
7
To go with story by Jenni Gee. McEleny glassed a workmate Picture shows; Inverness Justice Centre / Daniel McEleny. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; Unknown
‘I have a short fuse’: Man’s apologetic texts after glassing workmate on night out
8
Bex McIntosh hasn't used Evri since she experienced problems. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
‘They don’t care’: Inverness woman on delivery giant Evri’s apology
9
Vanessa Bremner is over the moon that her Aberdeenshire cold-pressed juices will appear on TV. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Laurencekirk carrots to fuel Dancing on Ice stars after Stonehaven mum bags ITV gig
10
To go with story by Daniel McKay. Easson had a stand-off with armed cops Picture shows; John Easson - dob 21 sep 90. N/A. Supplied by Facebook / DCT Media Date; Unknown; 611766d5-b5a3-4e8f-83bd-297437906df0
Drunk boyfriend assaulted partner after late sister’s remembrance drinks

More from Press and Journal

Dr Max Coleman. from the Royal Botanic Garden, is working with the University of the Highlands and Islands on the elm tree project
Highlands helping in the fightback against Dutch elm disease
Hibs' Gordon Chisholm (left) and Ian Munro (3) fail to shut down Eric Black who breaks through to score Aberdeen's third goal in the 1985 League Cup final. Image: SNS
Aberdeen scoring legend Eric Black tells Bojan Miovski 'goals will come' ahead of League…
Drambuie Cranachan Cheesecake
Sweet treats: Tuck into this Drambuie cranachan cheesecake this Burns Night
Peter May's new thriller "A Winter Grave" is published on January 19, 2023.
Peter May's new thriller paints an apocalyptic picture of the world in 2051
Sally, Winnie and Polly are in the care of the Scottish SPCA centre in Drumoak. Image: Scottish SPCA
Sally, Winnie and Polly are looking for new homes – can you help?
Rachel Corsie's earliest memory of watching Aberdeen at Hampden is the defeat to Rangers in the 2000 Scottish Cup final.
Rachel Corsie: Will Sunday be the day I finally see Aberdeen win at Hampden?
BioCafe on Rosemount Viaduct welcomes everyone, says owner Iwona Szmid, middle, who doubles as a personal trainer. Image: Andy Morton/DC Thomson
The demise of Aberdeen's Bonobo Cafe and the battle between 'plant-based' and 'vegan'
Aberdeen Women forward Hannah Stewart. Image: Shutterstock.
'I'm a player who feeds off confidence' - Aberdeen Women forward Hannah Stewart determined…
Forgetting the Future share their week in five pictures with a busy gigging schedule taking them across the country. Image: Forgetting the Future.
My Week in 5 Pictures: Thurso rockers Forgetting the Future share their life on…
Has the Dry January movement highlighted breaking up with booze for good? Picture supplied by Shutterstock.
Talking Point: Does Dry January expose a change in drinking culture?

Editor's Picks