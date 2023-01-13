Leandro Trossard won’t play for Brighton against Liverpool due to attitude issue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Leandro Trossard won’t play for Brighton against Liverpool due to attitude issue

By Press Association
January 13, 2023, 3:20 pm Updated: January 13, 2023, 3:47 pm
Leandro Trossard will not feature against Liverpool (Adam Davy/PA)
Leandro Trossard will not feature against Liverpool (Adam Davy/PA)

Leandro Trossard will miss Brighton’s Premier League game against Liverpool after head coach Roberto De Zerbi was left unimpressed by the Belgium forward’s attitude.

Trossard left training without permission having been informed he would not start last weekend’s FA Cup third-round tie against Middlesbrough.

De Zerbi remains open to reconciliation with Trossard, who has been linked with a move to top-flight rivals Tottenham this month, but will not currently consider him for selection due to his unprofessional behaviour.

Roberto De Zerbi was unhappy with his player
Roberto De Zerbi was unhappy with his player (Steven Paston/PA)

“Leandro isn’t in the list of players for tomorrow,” the Italian coach said ahead of Jurgen Klopp’s Reds visiting the Amex Stadium.

“The last training session before the Middlesbrough game when he understood he didn’t play, he left the session without saying anything to me. And it’s not good.

“The Monday after, I spoke with him and I explained this attitude, this behaviour, I don’t like.

“He knows very well that if he wants to play with Brighton with me, he has to work hard, he has to run, he has to be in the right way because we are not a big team such as Real Madrid or Barcelona, we are Brighton and we need players who work like the others who stay in Brighton.

Brighton eased past Middlesbrough in Leandro Trossard's absence
Brighton eased past Middlesbrough in Leandro Trossard's absence (Owen Humphreys/PA)

“I don’t know what is the problem. I want to be clear, I am open with him to take a step back and listen to him but he has to understand with me, I want only players who work hard and play for the team 100 per cent.”

Trossard has hit seven Premier League goals this season – including a hat-trick at Anfield in October – to put the Seagulls in contention for European qualification.

After starting Albion’s first two league games following his return from the World Cup, the forward was an unused substitute for the 4-1 win at Everton, before his omission at the Riverside Stadium.

Brighton are not under imminent pressure to sell as they hold an option to extend his contract until 2024.

Leandro Trossard scored a hat-trick at Anfield earlier in the season
Leandro Trossard scored a hat-trick at Anfield earlier in the season (Peter Byrne/PA)

“I don’t know about the transfer market, if he wants to change teams or not,” said De Zerbi. “It’s not my problem. I’m only a coach.

“I’m not thinking about the transfer market, the other teams, or other discussions. The only discussion is to play for the team and to work and to run on the pitch.

“Leo is one of the best players in this squad – I understand something about football.

“But I know also to achieve the result we have to be a group and to think for the team before ourselves. This is (one of) the first rules in my head.”

Brighton's thrilling 3-3 draw at Liverpool was Roberto De Zerbi's first match in charge of the club
Brighton's thrilling 3-3 draw at Liverpool was Roberto De Zerbi's first match in charge of the club (Peter Byrne/PA)

Trossard’s memorable treble on Merseyside at the start of October came in De Zerbi’s first game in English football.

“It seems like yesterday because I feel the same emotion, the same thoughts,” said the former Shakhtar Donetsk coach.

“Liverpool-Brighton is one of the best moments in my life, in terms of emotion, in terms of passion.”

