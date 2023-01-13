At least nine dead as tornadoes hit southern states

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

At least nine dead as tornadoes hit southern states

By Press Association
January 13, 2023, 4:45 pm
(Butch Dill/AP)
(Butch Dill/AP)

Rescuers are racing to find any survivors trapped in debris after tornadoes barrelled across parts of the southern United States in a system that killed at least nine people in Alabama and Georgia.

A better picture of the damage was expected to emerge later in the day as authorities surveyed the scarred landscape.

At least 35 possible tornado touchdowns were reported across several states, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The National Weather Service, which was working to confirm the twisters, said suspected tornado damage was reported in at least 14 counties in Alabama and five in Georgia.

Tens of thousands of homes and businesses were without power in both states, according to PowerOutage.us, which tracks outages nationwide.

One tornado cut a 20-mile path across two rural Alabama communities on Thursday before the worst of the weather moved across Georgia on a track south of Atlanta.

Searchers in Autauga County found a body after daybreak near a home that had been badly damaged, authorities said. That death brought the toll to seven in the county about 40 miles north east of Selma.

At least 12 people were injured severely enough to be taken to hospitals, Ernie Baggett, Autauga County’s emergency management director, said as crews cut through downed trees looking for survivors.

He said about 40 homes were destroyed or seriously damaged, including several mobile homes that were launched into the air.

“They weren’t just blown over,” he said. “They were blown a distance.”

Severe Weather Tornado
Fallen trees are seen in the aftermath of severe weather (Butch Dill/AP)

In Selma, a city etched in the history of the civil rights movement, the city council met on a pavement using lights from mobile phones and declared a state of emergency.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp said on Friday that a state Department of Transportation worker was killed while responding to storm damage. He gave no further details.

Another death occurred in central Georgia’s Butts County, where a passenger died when a tree fell on a vehicle, the coroner said. The storm appeared to have knocked a freight train off its tracks in the same county, officials said.

The storm struck Griffin, Georgia, south of Atlanta, as mourners gathered for a wake at Peterson’s Funeral Home. About 20 people scrambled for shelter in a restroom and an office when a loud boom sounded as a large tree fell on the building.

“When we came out, we were in total shock,” said Sha-Meeka Peterson-Smith, the funeral home’s chief operational officer. “We heard everything, but didn’t know how bad it actually was.”

The uprooted tree crashed straight through the front of the building, she said, destroying a viewing room, a lounge and a front office. No-one was hurt.

Officials in Griffin told local news outlets that multiple people had been trapped inside an apartment complex after trees fell on it. A Hobby Lobby store lost part of its roof, and firefighters cut loose a man who had been pinned for hours under a tree that fell on his house.

The tornado that hit Selma cut a wide path through the downtown area, where brick buildings collapsed, oak trees were uprooted, cars were tossed onto their sides and power lines were left dangling.

Plumes of thick, black smoke from a fire rose over the city. It was not clear whether the storm caused the blaze.

Selma Mayor James Perkins said no fatalities were reported, but several people were seriously injured. Officials hoped to get an aerial view of the city Friday morning.

“We have a lot of downed power lines,” he said. “There is a lot of danger on the streets.”

Three factors — a natural La Nina weather cycle, warming of the Gulf of Mexico likely related to climate change and a decades-long eastward shift of tornado activity — combined to make Thursday’s tornado outbreak unusual and damaging, said Victor Gensini, a meteorology professor at Northern Illinois University who studies tornado trends.

La Nina, a cooling of parts of the Pacific that changes weather worldwide, was a factor in making a wavy jet stream that brought a cold front through, Mr Gensini said. But that is not enough for a tornado outbreak. The other ingredient is moisture.

Normally the air in the south east is fairly dry this time of year, but the dew point was twice the normal level, likely because of unusually warm water in the Gulf of Mexico, which is likely influenced by climate change, Mr Gensini said. That moisture hit the cold front, adding up to killer storms.

In Kentucky, the weather service confirmed that an EF-1 tornado struck Mercer County and said crews were surveying damage in a handful of other counties.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police chiefs are facing calls to up patrols in the newly developed Union Terrace Gardens (UTG). It comes after The Press And Journal captured images of youngsters fighting under the new safety lights - installed as part of a recently completed £30 million overhaul of the Victorian gardens. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson.
Video: Youths fight in Union Terrace Gardens as police say £30m park was reopened…
2
The number 10 Stagecoach bus was stuck in one of Huntly's narrowest roads. Image: Michael McCosh/ DC Thomson Design.
Stagecoach bus gets stuck in ‘one of the narrowest roads’ in Huntly
3
A96 crash
Man, 74, and woman, 73, in serious condition following A96 crash involving lorry and…
4
(Butch Dill/AP)
EXCLUSIVE: Cromarty Firth to win ‘freeport’ status as Aberdeen bid misses out
5
Bex McIntosh hasn't used Evri since she experienced problems. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
‘They don’t care’: Inverness woman on delivery giant Evri’s apology
6
Antisocial behaviour which plagued Union Street throughout 2022 has now spread into the newly reopened Union Terrace Gardens. City centre police commander David Paterson has pledged "robust" action to tackle the problem. Image: Kenny Elrick/Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson.
Police: Evidence of antisocial crime ‘not strong enough’ for another Aberdeen city centre teen…
7
Singer Lisa Marie Presley, only child of Elvis Presley, dies at the age of 54 (PA)
Singer Lisa Marie Presley, only child of Elvis Presley, dies at the age of…
8
David Bowie and nanny Marion Skene
Marion Skene: The Aberdeen nanny who died a year after David Bowie left her…
9
Proud owner, Julie-Ann Whyte has launched her own traditional greengrocer in Aberdeenshire. Picture by Kami Thomson.
Traditional Aberdeenshire greengrocer sells over 17,000 pies in six months
10
london calling aberdeen aoc productions
London’s calling as Aberdeen theatre company embark on north-east tour to celebrate the Big…

More from Press and Journal

Evan Towler.
Gavin Price feels returning Aberdeen loanee Evan Towler can kick on again at Elgin…
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds. Image: SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds expects Queen's Park's big guns to return in Inverness
To go with story by Jenni Gee. McEleny glassed a workmate Picture shows; Inverness Justice Centre / Daniel McEleny. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; Unknown
'I have a short fuse': Man's apologetic texts after glassing workmate on night out
Anna Danby is in her element in the Scottish Highlands.
Big Interview: Anna Danby's hitting the heights at the helm of the Fort William…
17Sep14. Drummond Road, Inverness. Pictured, Drummond School, Drummond Road, Inverness. . Photographed by David Whittaker-Smith. .17/09/14
'Nothing more than discrimination': Complaint alleges special needs students in Inverness were used as…
The owners of the Loch Awe Holiday Park in Taynuilt, Argyll have issued eviction notices to a number of residents of the site. Lodge owners May Clayton with Sandy and Christine Nicol with their lodge are among those asked to leave. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Residents face eviction from Loch Awe Holiday Park
From discussing new Scottish crime fiction to playing with the Fun Lovin' Crime Writers band, acclaimed author Chris Brookmyre is looking forward to Granite Noir. Image: Bob McDevitt.
Fun' lovin crime writer Chris Brookmyre set to hit the high notes at Granite…
Highland councillor Jim McGillivray (second left) and Royal Dornoch captain Prof David Bell celebrate the new 99-year lease, flanked by Dornoch Provost Paddy Murray and club general manager Neil Hampton. Image Matthew Harris. Dornoch. Supplied by royal dornoch Golf club Date; Unknown
A 16,000% rent increase - but Royal Dornoch's new lease could open the way…
Rishi Sunak
Readers' letters: Rishi Sunak's personal healthcare preferences, climate change, the closure of Bonobo cafe
Aberdeen's Luis Lopes celebrates at full time after scoring a double in the 2-0 defeat of St Johnstone. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)
Paul Third: Will it be a happy return to Hampden for cup hopefuls Aberdeen?

Editor's Picks