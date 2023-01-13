Leeds pay price for missed chances as Aston Villa snatch victory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Leeds pay price for missed chances as Aston Villa snatch victory

By Press Association
January 13, 2023, 11:13 pm
Leon Bailey set Aston Villa on their way to victory (Tim Goode/PA)
Leon Bailey set Aston Villa on their way to victory (Tim Goode/PA)

Leeds paid the price for wasteful finishing as gritty Aston Villa snatched an unlikely 2-1 Premier League win.

Leon Bailey’s early goal and Emi Buendia’s header grabbed the points, Patrick Bamford netting a late consolation, as the hosts rode their luck at Villa Park.

Emi Martinez brilliantly denied Jack Harrison and Wilfried Gnonto while Rodrigo had a shot cleared off the line and a goal disallowed for offside.

But Villa hung on, scoring at vital times, to leave Leeds wondering how they left empty handed.

The hosts recovered from their embarrassing FA Cup exit to Stevenage, which had taken the gloss off what has been a positive start to Unai Emery’s reign.

They needed a performance and result to banish any hangover, especially following last week’s underwhelming derby draw with Wolves.

They got a result, if not a stellar display, and survived before Buendia’s second-half clincher.

For Leeds, having avoided an FA Cup upset at Cardiff, any early-season optimism has disappeared to be replaced by anxiety.

Leon Bailey
Leon Bailey gave Aston Villa an early lead (Tim Goode/PA)

Just two league wins since August has left them teetering on the edge of another relegation battle in a congested bottom half. Defeat on Friday extended their winless run to seven in all competitions.

Boss Jesse Marsch had already admitted he hates the stress which comes with the job, rather than the job itself, and he would have been forgiven for any angry outbursts after falling behind just three minutes in.

Leeds forced a corner, which Villa only just managed to clear, but from the break Boubacar Kamara ran unchallenged.

The midfielder advanced towards the visitors’ area and slipped in Bailey on the right for the winger to cut inside and find the corner.

It was some redemption for Bailey – his selection likely to have been questioned by many at Villa Park – who left the pitch in tears after missing a last-gasp open goal against Wolves last week before a wasteful display in the FA Cup.

Leon Bailey
Leon Bailey celebrates the opener (Tim Goode/PA)

Villa lost Lucas Digne to a shoulder injury soon after, allowing Alex Moreno to make an earlier-than-expected debut, and Leeds responded well but when Rodrigo threatened Douglas Luiz snuffed it out.

A neat free-kick then allowed Rodrigo to escape, only to be denied by Martinez and Harrison scuffed the rebound against the post.

Leeds remained the aggressors with Rodrigo a constant menace and the striker was denied a leveller by Moreno four minutes before the break.

The full-back initially played him onside as he dashed onto Harrison’s throughball to round Martinez but Moreno recovered to clear his goalbound shot behind.

Emi Buendia
Emi Buendia doubled Aston Villa’s lead (Tim Goode/PA)

Villa were rocking and when Luke Ayling knocked the ball across for Harrison he seemed certain to score but Martinez produced a brilliant block before Young deflected Gnonto’s follow up over.

Seconds later Rodrigo swept in from on the floor, only for a belated offside flag to curtail Leeds’ celebrations.

Half time spared Villa further. An early opener aside they had been overrun and Leeds rediscovered their stride quickly after the break, Young turning Brenden Aaronson’s shot over following Tyrone Mings’ slip.

Martinez was then needed to palm Gnonto’s curling effort away before Villa briefly threatened when Douglas Luiz fired over.

Patrick Bamford
Patrick Bamford hit a late goal for Leeds but they could not find an equaliser (Isaac Parkin/PA)

A leveller only seemed a matter of time but it was Villa who doubled their lead after 64 minutes.

Bailey cut from the right and his fierce drive was parried by Illan Meslier and it fell for Buendia to nod in the rebound, despite Meslier’s best efforts. The flag immediately went up but VAR came to Villa’s rescue.

Danny Ings could have made it 3-0 but was denied by Meslier before Bamford pulled a goal back with eight minutes left.

Gnonto left Young in a heap to dart into the area, bamboozle Morgan Sanson to tee up the striker to sweep in.

