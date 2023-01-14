Hong Kong DJ who broadcast for six decades dies aged 98

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ray Cordeiro, who interviewed music acts including The Beatles during a six-decade career on Hong Kong radio that earned him the title of the world’s longest-working disc jockey, has died aged 98.

Radio Television Hong Kong, where he worked until 2021, said the veteran died on Friday.

Cordeiro, who was born in Hong Kong in 1924 of Portuguese descent, was recognised by the Guinness Book of Records as the world’s longest-serving DJ.

Cordeiro interviewed music acts including The Beatles during a six-decade career on Hong Kong radio (AP)

He joined Hong Kong’s public broadcaster in 1960 after working as a prison warden and bank clerk. His All The Way With Ray show of easy listening music was on RTHK Radio 3 for 51 years until his retirement.

“The audience followed me, grew up with me, and they’re all over the world now,” Cordeiro told The Associated Press in 2021 after his retirement. “They still listened to me on the internet.”

Cordeiro interviewed The Beatles in 1964 after taking a course in London with the BBC.

His career on the airwaves earned him the title of the world’s longest-serving disc jockey (AP)

He said John Lennon recounted their early days in Hamburg, Germany, where the band lived in relative poverty and played in clubs.

Cordeiro said all four members of The Beatles autographed a magazine cover for him.

“It’s probably worth a fortune,” he said.

The broadcast of The Beatles interview on Hong Kong radio made Cordeiro a celebrity. He also interviewed other stars and met Sir Elton John and Tony Bennett.