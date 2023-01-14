Former general defeats billionaire in race to be president of Czech Republic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Former general defeats billionaire in race to be president of Czech Republic

By Press Association
January 14, 2023, 6:15 pm
Former general Petr Pavel emerged triumphant after the first round of voting in the race to be president of the Czech Republic (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Former general Petr Pavel emerged triumphant after the first round of voting in the race to be president of the Czech Republic (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Retired army general Petr Pavel narrowly defeated populist billionaire Andrej Babis in the first round of the Czech presidential election to set up a run-off vote between the political newcomer and the former prime minister.

Mr Pavel and Mr Babis advanced to a second round of voting because none of the eight candidates seeking the country’s largely ceremonial presidency received a majority of votes in the initial round, which was held on Friday and Saturday.

With the ballots from 99.9% of the polling stations counted by the Czech statistics office, Mr Pavel had 35.39% of the vote compared with 35.00% for Babis.

“It’s such a close result that I can already see the hard work for us ahead of the second round,” Mr Pavel said. “Every vote will count.”

Czech Republic Presidential Election
Billionaire Andrej Babis, centre, is in the running to be president of the Czech Republic (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Mr Pavel is a former chairman of Nato’s military committee, the alliance’s highest military body.

He fully endorsed the country’s military and humanitarian support for Ukraine in its fight against Russia and sees the Czech Republic’s future linked to membership in the European Union and Nato.

Mr Babis said he was delighted with the result, which was more than the 27.1% that his centrist ANO (Yes) movement received in the 2021 general election.

“It’s absolutely great,” he said.

Mr Babis congratulated Mr Pavel on his victory, but immediately went on the attack against his opponent.

“I don’t understand why he’s running,” he said, stressing Mr Pavel’s past as a soldier and a Communist Party member.

The Slovakia-born Mr Babis was, however, a member of the Communist Party before the 1989 Velvet Revolution that brought in democracy and faces accusations of co-operating with the communist-era secret police in his native country.

Another of Mr Babis’ challengers, Danuse Nerudova, who was rector of Mendel University in Brno, finished third with 13.9%, while conservative former diplomat Pavel Fischer was fourth with 6.8%.

Both Nerudova and Fischer pledged support for Mr Pavel in the run-off in two weeks.

Czechs are picking a successor to Milos Zeman whose second and final term expires in March.

Voter turnout was 68.2%, more than 61.9% in the previous 2018 vote.

Under the Czech Constitution, the president picks the prime minister after a general election, one of the office’s key responsibilities.

The president also appoints members of the Central Bank board and selects Constitutional Court judges with the approval of Parliament’s upper house.

Otherwise, the president has little executive power since the country is run by a government chosen and led by the prime minister.

Babis, 68, was acquitted this week in a fraud trial, which boosted his chances in the election.

