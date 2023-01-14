David Moyes urges West Ham fans to ‘give back’ as success gives way to struggle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

David Moyes urges West Ham fans to ‘give back’ as success gives way to struggle

By Press Association
January 14, 2023, 6:25 pm
David Moyes saw his struggling side beaten again (Nick Potts/PA)
David Moyes saw his struggling side beaten again (Nick Potts/PA)

David Moyes called on West Ham fans to “give back” to the club after they slumped into the Premier League relegation zone following defeat at Wolves.

The Hammers are only off the foot of the table by virtue of goal difference after Daniel Podence hit the only goal of the game to give fellow strugglers Wolves a 1-0 win at Molineux.

After a game of little quality and few chances, West Ham have now taken one point from the last 21 on offer.

Daniel Podence, centre, scores Wolves' winner
Daniel Podence, centre, scores Wolves’ winner (Nick Potts/PA)

It is quite the contrast to the previous two seasons, which saw Moyes lead to club to sixth- and seventh-placed finishes and to the Europa League semi-finals last year.

Now Moyes wants supporters to pay the club back for those successes by backing the team as they continue to struggle, hosting an equally out-of-form Everton next weekend.

“What we’ve given West Ham supporters in the last few years, I hope they can give us back,” he said.

“We are in a difficult period. If they give us back everything the staff and the players have given the club in the last couple of years then I’m sure that will help us.

“You always want the backing of your home support and we’ve always had it. Let’s hope that continues.

“We have probably risen expectations greatly in the last few years, being in Europe, sixth and seventh in the Premier League in the last two years. I can understand disappointment and frustration and maybe they cannot quite understand why it is quite like this.

David Moyes, second right, shakes hands with Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui at the final whistle
David Moyes, second right, shakes hands with Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui at the final whistle (Nick Potts/PA)

“It is quite often the journey you have to take when you are trying to climb the tree and trying to get better. Probably with what we have achieved the last couple of years, and avoiding relegation three years ago, building on where we have been means that everybody is a bit disappointed, which they should be.”

Moyes will no doubt come under increasing pressure following the latest setback and he admits he is long enough in the tooth to know his position will be discussed.

“I would never look at myself and say I’ve got credit in the bank,” the former Everton and Manchester United boss added.

“Lots of people are after jobs in this league. I’m not daft, I’ve had enough games in it to understand. You have to do well in it to keep your job. We have to try and do better than we’re doing at the moment.”

While the win takes Wolves out of the bottom three at West Ham’s expense, head coach Julen Lopetegui insists he has no plans to sit and study the table any time soon.

Julen Lopetegui celebrates Wolves' victory
Julen Lopetegui celebrates Wolves’ victory (Nick Potts/PA)

“I didn’t look at the table – not yesterday, not today, not tomorrow,” he said.

“The table is important in the last match, the important thing is to put the energy into helping the players improve and win each match.

“We were fighting a lot for these three points. The second half was very hard for us to keep the rhythm, we are happy for today but it is only three points, it will be a hard and long ride.

“Today I think we deserved it, the character of the players – we celebrate for two hours and then we think about playing Liverpool (in an FA Cup replay).”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Lewis Forrester was clocked at nearly 120mph on the A92. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
‘Reckless and dangerous’: Audi driver clocked at nearly 120mph while showing off to friends
2
Pictures by JASON HEDGES CR0040534 Karla Sinclair, Portsoy For food and drink FIRST LOOK story on the opening of Aspire, a new restaurant launching this weekend in Portsoy (inside a former kirk). Jill Christine Mair is pictured Thursday 12th January 2023 - Pictures by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
First look: Owner hopes new Portsoy restaurant Aspire ‘will put town on the map’
3
Police chiefs are facing calls to up patrols in the newly developed Union Terrace Gardens (UTG). It comes after The Press And Journal captured images of youngsters fighting under the new safety lights - installed as part of a recently completed £30 million overhaul of the Victorian gardens. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson.
Video: Youths fight in Union Terrace Gardens as police say £30m park was reopened…
4
The Scottish Air Ambulance helicopter attended the scene. Image: Scotland's Charity Air Ambulance.
Air ambulance lands in Bervie School playing fields due to medical emergency
5
The number 10 Stagecoach bus was stuck in one of Huntly's narrowest roads. Image: Michael McCosh/ DC Thomson Design.
Stagecoach bus gets stuck in ‘one of the narrowest roads’ in Huntly
6
Proud owner, Julie-Ann Whyte has launched her own traditional greengrocer in Aberdeenshire. Picture by Kami Thomson.
Traditional Aberdeenshire greengrocer sells over 17,000 pies in six months
7
To go with story by Jenni Gee. McEleny glassed a workmate Picture shows; Inverness Justice Centre / Daniel McEleny. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; Unknown
‘I have a short fuse’: Man’s apologetic texts after glassing workmate on night out
8
Bex McIntosh hasn't used Evri since she experienced problems. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
‘They don’t care’: Inverness woman on delivery giant Evri’s apology
9
Vanessa Bremner is over the moon that her Aberdeenshire cold-pressed juices will appear on TV. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Laurencekirk carrots to fuel Dancing on Ice stars after Stonehaven mum bags ITV gig
10
To go with story by Daniel McKay. Easson had a stand-off with armed cops Picture shows; John Easson - dob 21 sep 90. N/A. Supplied by Facebook / DCT Media Date; Unknown; 611766d5-b5a3-4e8f-83bd-297437906df0
Drunk boyfriend assaulted partner after late sister’s remembrance drinks

More from Press and Journal

Dr Max Coleman. from the Royal Botanic Garden, is working with the University of the Highlands and Islands on the elm tree project
Highlands helping in the fightback against Dutch elm disease
Hibs' Gordon Chisholm (left) and Ian Munro (3) fail to shut down Eric Black who breaks through to score Aberdeen's third goal in the 1985 League Cup final. Image: SNS
Aberdeen scoring legend Eric Black tells Bojan Miovski 'goals will come' ahead of League…
Drambuie Cranachan Cheesecake
Sweet treats: Tuck into this Drambuie cranachan cheesecake this Burns Night
Peter May's new thriller "A Winter Grave" is published on January 19, 2023.
Peter May's new thriller paints an apocalyptic picture of the world in 2051
Sally, Winnie and Polly are in the care of the Scottish SPCA centre in Drumoak. Image: Scottish SPCA
Sally, Winnie and Polly are looking for new homes – can you help?
Rachel Corsie's earliest memory of watching Aberdeen at Hampden is the defeat to Rangers in the 2000 Scottish Cup final.
Rachel Corsie: Will Sunday be the day I finally see Aberdeen win at Hampden?
BioCafe on Rosemount Viaduct welcomes everyone, says owner Iwona Szmid, middle, who doubles as a personal trainer. Image: Andy Morton/DC Thomson
The demise of Aberdeen's Bonobo Cafe and the battle between 'plant-based' and 'vegan'
Aberdeen Women forward Hannah Stewart. Image: Shutterstock.
'I'm a player who feeds off confidence' - Aberdeen Women forward Hannah Stewart determined…
Forgetting the Future share their week in five pictures with a busy gigging schedule taking them across the country. Image: Forgetting the Future.
My Week in 5 Pictures: Thurso rockers Forgetting the Future share their life on…
Has the Dry January movement highlighted breaking up with booze for good? Picture supplied by Shutterstock.
Talking Point: Does Dry January expose a change in drinking culture?

Editor's Picks